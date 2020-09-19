19 Places Where COVID-19 is Resurging

More than 6.8 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of Sept. 18, by far the most of any country. Though the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed nationwide, six months into the pandemic many states are dealing with resurging outbreaks.

Most places that reported the worst outbreaks in the spring are doing relatively better now. For example, New York — and especially New York City, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. — now has one of the lowest case growth rates of any state. These are the states where the virus spread is slowing.

There is evidence that social distancing was likely a significant driver in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., especially in places like NYC. According to a recent study by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, keeping at least six feet apart, wearing a mask, and staying home as much as possible reduced the total number of COVID-19 cases by about 55,000 cases two weeks after implementing social distancing guidelines and orders. Three weeks later, social distancing reduced the number of cases by more than 600,000 cases.

After the initial spring outbreak, spikes in the number of new coronavirus began to appear in other parts of the country. While most of these places have recovered, there are signs of a second wave of new COVID-19 cases emerging in a handful of counties.

To determine the counties where COVID-19 is resurging, 24/7 Wall St. compiled COVID-19 cases and deaths in each U.S. county and county equivalent from state and local health departments. The places on this list are the only counties in the country that meet the following criteria:

The county had a two-week period of growth in average daily new cases per capita that was at least 150% of the national average at some time between May 2 and Aug. 14 The county had a below-average number of average daily new cases per capita between Aug. 15 and Aug. 29. The county again recently had an above-average number of average daily new cases between Aug. 30 and Sept. 13, the most recent period for which data is available.

Several factors may be contributing to the recent spate of local spikes in new coronavirus cases. Schools opening, workers returning to physical offices, and the relaxation of precautionary measures like face masks and hand washing may all lead to increased transmission rates in the fall. Here is how schools are reopening in every state. See also where every state is in its reopening plan.

Click here to see the places where COVID-19 is resurging

Click here to read our methodology