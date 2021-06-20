The Best Seafood Restaurants in America, According to Yelp

Yelp has recently compiled a list of the 25 best seafood restaurants in America. The site identified businesses listing seafood as a specialty, then ranked them according to a number of factors, including user ratings and the total number of reviews. (For geographical diversity, no more than three restaurants per state were included.)

The list doesn’t include high-end chef-driven seafood restaurants or famous sushi bars. You won’t find places that we’ve identified as the can’t-miss restaurants in every state.

Instead, the list focuses on Hawaiian-accented poke parlors, Mexican and Latin American seafood restaurants, Maine clam and lobster shacks, and such one-offs as a counter-service surf ‘n’ turf emporium. (They don’t all specialize in seafood, but read here to see the best Mexican restaurant in every state.)

The selection is admittedly unorthodox, but might end up introducing us to hidden gems, where the quality of the seafood is more important than the surroundings or the famous names.