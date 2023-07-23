Best Sushi Place in Every State

Fish has been preserved in a coating of fermented rice in Southeast Asia for centuries, and in the 1820s in Tokyo (then known as Edo), the idea was apparently first transformed into the dish of lightly vinegared rice with fresh raw fish that we know as sushi today.

Until the latter part of the 20th century, many Americans would have quailed at the thought of eating raw fish. Today, though, menus in all kinds of restaurants offer fish tartare, fish crudo, and…sushi and sashimi (just the fish without the rice). And it’s not just restaurants: You’ll find maki (rolls) and nigiri (rice with fish on top) at fish stores, most supermarkets, and even some drugstores these days.

What you're likely to get at a serious sushi restaurant, though, is something else again. To compile a list of the best places to eat sushi in every state, 24/7 Tempo compared reviews and ratings appearing on a wide range of websites, including Eater, The Daily Meal, Travel & Leisure, Time Out, Spoon University, and Thrillist, as well as numerous city and regional sites.

A handful of the places on our list are purist sushi bars, serving sushi and sashimi exclusively. Most, though, offer at least a few kitchen appetizers and main choices; some specialize equally in ramen, tempura, or other categories of Japanese fare; and some even serve a few Chinese, Thai, or Korean dishes. In addition, most feature non-traditional “specialty rolls,” combining ingredients that no classical sushi master in Japan would ever consider using.

Nonetheless, all are serious about the quality of their fish and shellfish and all offer well-made traditional sushi and sashimi if that's what the diner is in the mood for.