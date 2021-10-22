Most Played Halloween Songs of All Time

Watching “Hocus Pocus” and other quintessential Halloween movies is certainly a nice way of getting into the ghoulish spirit. But what might help you most is listening to the best and most memorable Halloween songs — whether you’re putting up Halloween decorations around the house or having a few seasonal cocktails with friends.

Let’s just get one thing straight right away: It’s not “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. While “Thriller” is arguably the greatest album ever made — and the video of the title song may be the greatest video ever produced — the song itself doesn’t rank as the most popular Halloween song of all time. But it’s in the top 10.

After loading up with candy, decorating the house, and preparing a playlist with the best Halloween songs and a queue of classic horror movies, all that’s left for a successful holiday celebration is a memorable costume — this is the most popular Halloween costume in every state.

To determine the most played Halloween songs of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on sales, streams, and airplay from music magazine Billboard. Songs were ranked according to a cumulative score based on their performance on the Billboard Hot 100, wherein a week at position No. 100 is worth one point, a week at position No. 99 two points, and so on, up to a week at position No. 1 worth 100 points. Only songs identified by Billboard as “Halloween songs” in a variety of articles on the best Halloween songs were considered. Supplemental data on total weeks on the Billboard 100, peak position, and appearance dates also came from Billboard.