The 50 Most Popular Songs About America Vince Bucci / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Songs about America run the gamut from celebrations to acerbic criticism and everything in between. Maybe the best example of exercising your First Amendment rights is singing about the U.S.A.

To determine the most popular songs about America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed song performance data from the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Songs that contain “America,” “American,” or “U.S.A.” in their titles were ranked based on an inverse scoring system wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 is worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through Sept. 23, 2023.

Country stars tend to pen paeans to America, especially in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. These include Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The USA,” Justin Moore’s “Small Town USA,” and “Only in America,” by Brooks & Dunn (one of the most popular musical duos of all time.)

Rock ‘n’ roll and rap have picked up the protest gauntlet from folk singers like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez and have written about the failure of the American promise. While Paul Simon (“American Tune”) and Bruce Springsteen (“Born in the USA”) sang about an American Dream eluding Americans, songs from the Guess Who and Lenny Kravitz (“American Woman”) and Childish Gambino (“This Is America”) presented a more searing vision of an America betraying its ideals. (Here’s a list of 50 protest songs that made the Billboard Hot 100.)

The artists with most songs on our list could not be more different in terms of their attitude about America. Country singer Toby Keith’s four songs on the list – “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” “American Ride,” “Made in America,” and “American Soldier” – espoused the culture and fortitude of the nation. Rock icon David Bowie brought his quirky and questioning perspective about America with songs like “I’m Afraid of Americans,” “Young Americans,” and “This Is Not America.”

Source: Express Newspapers / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 50. David Bowie, “I’m Afraid of Americans”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 66 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 16 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 22, 1997

Source: ABC Television / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 49. Connie Francis, “God Bless America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 36 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 11 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 16, 1959

Source: Scott Gries / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 48. Night Ranger, “(You Can Still) Rock in America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 51 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 12 weeks

> Debut date: Dec. 3, 1983

Source: RB / Redferns via Getty Images 47. Paul Simon, “American Tune”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 35 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 10 weeks

> Debut date: Dec. 1, 1973

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images 46. Jake Owen, “American Country Love Song”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 55 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: March 26, 2016

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Archive Photos via Getty Images 45. Madonna, “American Pie”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 29 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 9 weeks

> Debut date: Feb. 19, 2000

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 44. Phil Vassar, “American Child”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 48 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 15 weeks

> Debut date: Aug. 24, 2002

Source: Jo Hale / Getty Images 43. Green Day, “American Idiot”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 61 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: Aug. 21, 2004

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 42. Lee Greenwood, “God Bless the USA”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 16 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: Sept. 29, 2001

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 41. David Bowie, “Young Americans”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 28 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 11 weeks

> Debut date: March 15, 1975

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 40. Jay & The Americans, “Only in America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 25 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 11 weeks

> Debut date: Aug. 17, 1963

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Archive Photos via Getty Images 39. Jackson Browne, “For America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 30 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 12 weeks

> Debut date: March 1, 1986

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty Images 38. Matthew Wilder, “The Kid’s American”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 33 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 13 weeks

> Debut date: Feb. 18, 1984

Source: Charday Penn / iStock via Getty Images 36. Tommy Facenda, “High School U.S.A.”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 28 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 13 weeks

> Debut date: Oct. 19, 1959

Source: Jason Smith / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 35. Rodney Atkins, “It’s America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 44 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: March 7, 2009

Source: Dragan Smiljkovic / iStock via Getty Images 34. Cashman & West, “American City Suite”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 27 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 11 weeks

> Debut date: Sept. 23, 1972

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 33. Mickey Newbury, “An American Trilogy”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 26 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 11 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 6, 1971

Source: filonmar / E+ via Getty Images 32. The Nu Tornados, “Philadelphia U.S.A.”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 26 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 12 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 17, 1958

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 31. Justin Moore, “Small Town USA”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 44 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: June 20, 2009

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 30. Lenny Kravitz, “American Woman”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 49 (for 5 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 21 weeks

> Debut date: July 17, 1999

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 29. Survivor, “American Heartbeat”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 17 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 16 weeks

> Debut date: Sept. 25, 1982

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty Images 28. Luke Featuring The 2 Live Crew, “Banned in the U.S.A.”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 20 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 16 weeks

> Debut date: July 21, 1990

Source: Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson Collection via Getty Images 26. Toby Keith, “American Ride”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 35 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 16 weeks

> Debut date: Aug. 15, 2009

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 25. Toby Keith, “Made in America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 40 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: June 25, 2011

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 24. Linda Ronstadt, “Back in The U.S.A.”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 16 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 13 weeks

> Debut date: Aug. 19, 1978

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 23. Leif Garrett, “Surfin’ USA”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 20 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 15 weeks

> Debut date: Aug. 27, 1977

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 22. The Pointer Sisters, “American Music”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 16 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 14 weeks

> Debut date: June 26, 1982

Source: Malcolm Clarke / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 20. Bob Seger, “American Storm”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 13 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 14 weeks

> Debut date: March 15, 1986

Source: Michael Putland / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 19. The Charlie Daniels Band, “in America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 11 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 15 weeks

> Debut date: May 31, 1980

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Archive Photos via Getty Images 18. Kim Wilde, “Kids in America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 25 (for 4 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 18 weeks

> Debut date: May 22, 1982

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 17. Toby Keith, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 25 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: June 8, 2002

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 16. Carrie Underwood, “All-American Girl”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 27 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: Jan. 19, 2008

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 15. Donna Fargo, “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 11 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 16 weeks

> Debut date: May 27, 1972

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images 14. Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: May 19, 2018

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty Images 13. Brooks & Dunn, “Only in America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 33 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: July 21, 2001

Source: Annamaria DiSanto / WireImage via Getty Images 12. Toby Keith, “American Soldier”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 28 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: Dec. 27, 2003

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 11. The Dirt Band, “An American Dream”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 13 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 19 weeks

> Debut date: Dec. 8, 1979

Source: Fin Costello / Redferns via Getty Images 10. Bruce Springsteen, “Born in the USA”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 9 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 10, 1984

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 9. Kenny Chesney, “American Kids”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 23 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: July 5, 2014

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 8. John Mellencamp, “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock)”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 2 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: Feb. 1, 1986

Source: Archive Photos / Archive Photos via Getty Images 7. Neil Diamond, “America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 8 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: April 25, 1981

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 6. James Brown, “Living in America”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 4 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 19 weeks

> Debut date: Dec. 7, 1985

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 5. Grand Funk, “We’re an American Band”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: July 28, 1973

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 4. The Guess Who, “American Woman/No Sugar Tonight”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 15 weeks

> Debut date: March 21, 1970

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 3. Don McLean, “American Pie (Parts I & II)”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 19 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 27, 1971

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 2. The Beach Boys, “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 3 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 25 weeks

> Debut date: March 23, 1963

Source: Kristian Dowling / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 1. Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 29 weeks

> Debut date: Aug. 29, 2009