Best Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

Between its ever-emerging slate of new content and its vast existing library, HBO Max continues to deliver some of the best in streaming entertainment. The month of April is no exception, and it comes fully loaded with iconic films, including recent award-winners and older classics and everything in between. Each one is a must-see and also a perfect rewatchable, revealing brilliant craftsmanship and subtle details with every subsequent viewing. (If you’re short on viewing time, these are the best 90-minutes-or-less movies you can stream right now.)

To determine the best movies to watch on HBO Max this April, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Where does one even begin? How about with Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” a film that helped launch the CGI revolution and yet still stands up nearly 30 years later. On the darker side of the aisle is David Fincher’s “Se7en,” in which two detectives hunt for a twisted serial killer against a grim and often rain-soaked backdrop. More than a masterpiece, its relentless tone helped inform modern-day blockbusters such as “The Batman.”

Looking for something a little more recent? Acclaimed Oscar-winners such as “12 Years a Slave” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” certainly fit the bill. Or maybe you’re in the mood for Old Hollywood classics like “The Philadelphia Story” or “Citizen Kane,” the latter of which remains steadfast in its ability to blow minds. (Here’s where to stream 50 great movies you’ve probably never seen.)

All of these titles and so many more are streaming on HBO Max in April. Get watching.

Click here for the best movies to stream on HBO Max this month