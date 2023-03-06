Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

If you are an aficionado of classic cinema, HBO Max is offering some of Hollywood’s greatest films to stream in March.

To determine the best movies to stream on HBO Max this March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of March 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Our list features a thumbs-up consensus among Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience members alike. Thirty-four out of 50 movies on our list of movies that can be streamed on HBO Max in March hold a score of 90% or above from RT critics and audience members. Eleven of the films have a perfect 100% Freshness score among RT critics. (Compare this list to the best movies on Netflix right now.)

Most of the HBO Max offerings were released in the 20th century, which is represented by 41 films on the list.

Charles Chaplin, perhaps the most consequential figure in motion-picture history as a pioneering performer, director, and producer, has seven films on the list, all of them with a Rotten Tomatoes Freshness score of 90% or above. These include the classics “The Gold Rush,” “Limelight,” “City Lights,” and “Modern Times.” (Read here about Charlie Chaplin’s best and worst movies.)

Other film evergreens on the HBO Max list include “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Bringing Up Baby,” “The Big Sleep,” “The Miracle Worker,” and “Citizen Kane.”

More recently honored motion pictures available to be streamed in March include “Argo,” “The Matrix,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”