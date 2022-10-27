The Homes of the World's Richest Celebrities

It has always been interesting to see the homes of the richest celebrities, which is why shows like “MTV Cribs” and Architectural Digest’s YouTube series “Open Door” have been huge hits.

With home prices skyrocketing, it is becoming harder and harder for ordinary Americans to buy a house. This doesn’t seem to be a problem, however, for celebrities. It is not uncommon for the richest of them to have multiple homes – sometimes even homes that they’ve never lived in.

From lavish Victorian mansions and stunning beachfront properties to multi-home compounds and private islands, there is no limit to the kinds of homes the richest celebrities spend their fortunes on. These homes aren’t cheap, with some of the more expensive ones on this list costing over $50 million. But when you’re worth over $1 billion, multi-million-dollar price tags may not be a concern. (These are the metro areas where home prices shot up this year.)

Some celebrities have homes all across the country. Feeling sick of your mansion in Las Angeles? Why not escape to your beach house in Florida? Tired of the heat? Good thing you have a home in a remote skiing village in Colorado. And of course many of these celebrities have private jets, which makes this sort of lifestyle a breeze. (See the cities with the most expensive homes.)

To find the homes the world’s richest celebrities own, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the site Celebrity Net Worth. We then researched the homes of the 15 celebrities with the highest net worth, using a variety of sites and other sources. Though we strived to use the most updated information, it’s sometimes difficult to know for certain how many homes each celebrity owns. However, all the properties on this list have been owned by the celebrity at some point recently, though some may be on the market or recently sold.