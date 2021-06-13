Sylvester Stallone's Home is For Sale For $85 Million

The housing market in the early part of 2021 has been one of the hottest in recent years. In many parts of the country, home values have skyrocketed.

Way beyond what the typical American can afford, however, is the world of celebrity real estate. In luxurious areas like Beverly Hills, athletes, movie stars, and entertainers are selling their homes for tens of millions of dollars. Of those expensive mansions, none is pricier than that of A-list actor Sylvester Stallone, who recently put his contemporary Mediterranean-style property on the market for $85 million.

Stallone had his home custom built more than 25 years ago in an exclusive area of Beverly Hills overlooking the greater Los Angeles area. The home is situated on a sprawling 3.5-acre lot. It holds eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.

The home has all the luxurious and extravagant accoutrements one might imagine a movie star’s mansion would include. In addition to the bedrooms and bathrooms, it has a cigar room, home gym, custom bar, media room, home theater, sauna, steam room, and dozens of personalized touches dreamt up by Stallone himself.

On the outside, the estate offers an infinity pool with unparalleled views of the area. It also has several lawns, a putting green, a spa, and multiple patios — not to mention a whole other two-stories guesthouse.

