Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This December

As the colder temperatures chase us indoors, we’ll be hunkering down in family rooms and dens to watch movies provided by streaming services such as Hulu. In December, Hulu is offering a host of animated films, thrillers, and rom-coms, as well as movies exploring the gay experience. Most of the motion pictures were recently released. (Here’s a list of the best LGBTQ+ movies of all time.)

To determine the best movies to stream on Hulu this December, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of December 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. (Documentaries were not considered.) Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Also on the Hulu docket are the thrillers “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Unbreakable,” “Looper,” and “The Fugitive.” The latter two are among the 14 on the list that have a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of more than 90%. Another is “Arthur Christmas,” with a score of 92%, one of the animated films represented here, along with “A Cat in Paris,” “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” and “Surf’s Up.”

Gay and coming-of-age themes are explored in the movies “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and “Love, Simon.” (These are the 50 best coming-of-age movies.)

Some of the comedies on the list are also among the oldest offerings – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Tootsie,” “Office Space,” and “Blazing Saddles,” and “Liar, Liar.”