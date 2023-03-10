Best Movies on Hulu This Month

Animated movies, films about time loops, dark dystopian flicks, and coming-of-age classics headline the offerings on Hulu in March.

To determine the best movies to stream on Hulu Plus this month, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of March 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Among the animated films now on tap on Hulu are “Anastasia,” “Arthur Christmas,” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2.” Among the films delving into time loops and fantasy are “Palm Springs,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Ruby Sparks.” (These are the best sci-fi movies of all time.)

On the darker side is the dystopian film “Blade Runner” from 1982 and its sequel, “Blade Runner 2049,” released 45 years later. There’s a different kind of darkness in “Take Shelter,” which stars Michael Shannon as a man whose dreams of a natural apocalypse cause conflict with his wife.

Click here for a look at the best movies to stream on Hulu this month

John Hughes, who directed films about teenage angst in the 1980s, landed two on our list: “Sixteen Candles” and “The Breakfast Club.” Tom Hanks helmed and appeared in “That Thing You Do,” an homage to teen bands who became one-hit wonders in the 1960s, and played a different kind of music of a sort in Penny Marshall’s “Big.” (These are Tom Hanks’ best and worst movies, according to data.)

No list of films to stream at home would be complete without rom-coms, and Catherine Keener stars in two of them on this list – “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Enough Said.” (Here’s a list of the funniest American movies of all time.)