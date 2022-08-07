The Best Movies to Stream On Hulu Plus Right Now

Every month, Hulu adds a whole host of acclaimed films to its roster, as other offerings drop off to make way for the new additions. No matter what you’re in the mood for, however — be it comedy, action, horror, sci-fi, or romance — you’re likely to find something to suit your tastes on Hulu this month.

To determine the best movies to stream on Hulu this August, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of July 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Only a handful of 20th-century movies made the cut, including the Mel Brooks cowboy comedy “Blazing Saddles,” John Carpenter’s martial arts fantasy-comedy “Big Trouble in Little China,” and Harold Ramis’s quirky “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray as a self-centered reporter who becomes stuck in a time loop. (See where it falls on this list of the best movies starring Bill Murray.)

The vast majority of Hulu’s best films right now are from the 21st century. Check out Max Barbakow’s 2020 directorial debut, “Palm Springs,” a seemingly rote romcom that quickly reveals itself as an outlandish sci-fi wedding film; or Boots Riley’s 2018 first feature, “Sorry to Bother You,” a surrealist black comedy that follows a young, ambitious Black telemarketer who puts on a white accent to make sales.

Click here to see the best films to stream on Hulu this month

A notable addition to the list is Chloé Zhao’s 2020 drama “Nomadland,” which stars Frances McDormand as a widow who travels the U.S. in her van, and features numerous real-life traveling nomads who appear in the film as fictionalized versions of themselves. “Nomadland” won numerous Oscars last year, including Best Picture. Here are other Best Picture nominees and winners you can stream right now.