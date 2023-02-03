Oldest and Youngest Grammy Nominees of 2023

The 2023 Grammy Awards are upon us and so too is the tradition of celebrating music in all its glories and permutations. Presented by the Recording Academy, the ceremony honors artists of not just varying backgrounds and talents, but generations as well. One might call it par for the course, considering the industry’s broader history of culling performers from every conceivable age group.

This begs the question: who are the oldest and youngest artists nominated at this year’s ceremony? Representing the youth are teen phenoms such as American singer Gayle, who signed her first record deal in 2020. Now 18 years old, her viral hit “abcdefu” is up for Best Song of the Year. Just one year her senior is jazz drummer JD Beck, who’s been nominated in the respective categories of Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. (In another field, here are the actors who won an Oscar before 30.)

On the older side of the aisle are musical icons such as 74-year-old Ozzy Osbourne, who’s been nominated in three separate categories for the album “Patient Number 9” and its two lead singles. Yet that’s nothing compared to 89-year-old Willie Nelson, who’s been nominated for a whopping four Grammy Awards. What’s even more surprising is that he isn’t even this year’s oldest nominee. (These are the oldest famous entertainers in history.)

To determine the oldest and youngest 2023 Grammy nominees, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the ages of all Grammy-nominated musicians. Nominees were ranked based on their age as of January 31, 2023. (The ages of some nominees are not publically available.) Deceased nominees were not considered. Data on nomination categories is from The Recording Academy.