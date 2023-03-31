Iconic Cars in Movies: The Aston Martin

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

James Bond’s modified Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most iconic cars in movie history. The car – specially equipped for the fictional spy with machine guns, oil jets, a rotating license plate, and other amenities – made its debut in the 1964 film “Goldfinger,” starring Sean Connery as Bond. The car quickly became a symbol of the 007 franchise and is considered one of the most iconic cars in movie history.

The DB5 was the perfect car for Bond – sleek, stylish, and equipped with all the gadgets he needed to get the job done. The car became so identified with Bond that it or another DB5, not necessarily equipped with spy gizmos, went on to appear in “Thunderball” (1965), “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), “The World Is Not Enough” (1999), “Casino Royale” (2006), “Skyfall” (2012), and “No Time to Die” (2021).

The original “Goldfinger” DB5, valued at $25 million at the time, was stolen from the Boca Raton Airport in 1997 and its whereabouts remain unknown (rumor has it that it is now privately owned somewhere in the Middle East). As a tie-in with the release of “No Time to Die,” Aston Martin produced 25 new replicas of the “Goldfinger” car, complete with many of the original gadgets (though not the machine guns). The cars sold out quickly at $4.6 million apiece.

