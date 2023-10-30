Farmland is an increasingly rare commodity in the United States. The U.S. lost nearly 52 million acres of agricultural land between 2000 and 2022 – at an average rate of about 2.3 million acres per year. The decline was precipitated largely by urban sprawl, as crop and pasture land have been bought for residential and commercial development.

Though fewer than 2% of American workers are employed in agriculture, the continued disappearance of farmland could have consequences that impact everyone. The U.S. population is projected to grow by 37 million in the next 30 years, according to government estimates, and growing demand for food, in conjunction with decreased agricultural output, may result in higher prices at the grocery store and heightened exposure to possible food insecurity.

In the face of falling supply, farmland has seen a steady growth in value in recent years. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average value of an acre of farmland in the lower 48 states is $3,800, up 22.6% from five years ago. And in some parts of the country, farmland is worth many times more.

Using data from the Land Values 2022 Summary report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most valuable farmland. We ranked the 48 states with available data – every state but Alaska and Hawaii – by the average value of an acre of farmland in 2022. Depending on the state, the average value of an acre of farmland ranges from $610 to as much as $17,500.

The value of any given plot of farmland is subject to a number of factors – some directly related to agriculture and others purely economic. These include usage, productive capacity, climate, and supply and demand.

Worth an average of $5,050, an acre of farmland used for crops is over three times as valuable as an acre of pasture farmland across the contiguous 48 states. Cropland is particularly valuable in California and most of the Corn Belt states, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. These states are home to large areas of highly-productive and versatile agricultural land. (Here is a look at the states with the most diverse landscapes.)

However, the states where farmland is the most valuable are those where it is also in shortest supply. All five of the smallest states in the continental U.S. by total land area rank among the top six states with the most valuable farmland. Additionally, the three highest ranking states on this list are the same three states with the least agricultural acreage per capita. (Here is a look at the 25 biggest landowners in America.)

Here are the states with the most valuable farmland.

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images 48. New Mexico

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $610 per acre ($1,790 per acre of cropland; $480 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $650.7 million ($16 per acre of farmland – 2nd lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.9 billion ($48 per acre of farmland – 4th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 24,100 (114 per 10,000 people – 16th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 40.0 million (189,274 per 10,000 people – 6th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $22.0 billion (14th lowest of 48 states)

Source: strickke / E+ via Getty Images 47. Wyoming

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $850 per acre ($1,720 per acre of cropland; $660 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $318.2 million ($11 per acre of farmland – the lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.2 billion ($40 per acre of farmland – 3rd lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 11,900 (205 per 10,000 people – 6th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 28.5 million (490,212 per 10,000 people – 3rd most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $22.9 billion (16th lowest of 48 states)

Source: David Butler / iStock via Getty Images 46. Montana

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $1,030 per acre ($1,160 per acre of cropland; $775 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $1.6 billion ($27 per acre of farmland – 3rd lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.9 billion ($33 per acre of farmland – the lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 27,100 (241 per 10,000 people – 4th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 57.9 million (515,644 per 10,000 people – the most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $53.8 billion (16th highest of 48 states)

Source: gchapel / iStock via Getty Images 45. Nevada

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $1,060 per acre ($ N/A per acre of cropland; $ N/A per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $276.1 million ($47 per acre of farmland – 6th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $389.7 million ($66 per acre of farmland – 5th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 3,300 (10 per 10,000 people – 3rd fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 5.9 million (18,567 per 10,000 people – 23rd fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $5.7 billion (7th lowest of 48 states)

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images 44. Colorado

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $1,770 per acre ($2,480 per acre of cropland; $940 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $2.2 billion ($70 per acre of farmland – 9th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $5.3 billion ($165 per acre of farmland – 15th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 38,800 (66 per 10,000 people – 24th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 31.8 million (54,453 per 10,000 people – 11th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $51.2 billion (19th highest of 48 states)

Source: Chimperil59 / Getty Images 43. North Dakota

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $2,050 per acre ($2,350 per acre of cropland; $930 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $6.7 billion ($170 per acre of farmland – 15th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.6 billion ($40 per acre of farmland – 2nd lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 25,900 (332 per 10,000 people – the most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 39.2 million (503,041 per 10,000 people – 2nd most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $71.5 billion (13th highest of 48 states)

Source: cstar55 / E+ via Getty Images 42. Oklahoma

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $2,250 per acre ($2,030 per acre of cropland; $1,800 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $1.5 billion ($44 per acre of farmland – 5th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $5.9 billion ($173 per acre of farmland – 18th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 77,200 (192 per 10,000 people – 8th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 34.4 million (85,576 per 10,000 people – 9th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $69.5 billion (14th highest of 48 states)

Source: sharply_done / E+ via Getty Images 41. South Dakota

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $2,600 per acre ($4,030 per acre of cropland; $1,230 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $5.2 billion ($120 per acre of farmland – 11th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $4.6 billion ($105 per acre of farmland – 7th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 29,400 (323 per 10,000 people – 2nd most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 43.2 million (474,817 per 10,000 people – 4th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $94.6 billion (10th highest of 48 states)

Abandoned Farm ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Lane Pearman 40. Kansas

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $2,630 per acre ($2,950 per acre of cropland; $1,850 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $6.5 billion ($141 per acre of farmland – 12th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $12.3 billion ($270 per acre of farmland – 23rd highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 57,700 (196 per 10,000 people – 7th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 45.7 million (155,593 per 10,000 people – 7th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $96.0 billion (9th highest of 48 states)

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images 39. Texas

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $2,650 per acre ($2,420 per acre of cropland; $2,050 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $6.9 billion ($55 per acre of farmland – 8th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $18.0 billion ($143 per acre of farmland – 12th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 246,000 (82 per 10,000 people – 21st most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 126.0 million (41,959 per 10,000 people – 15th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $299.9 billion (the highest of 48 states)

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images 38. Utah

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $2,810 per acre ($4,550 per acre of cropland; $1,470 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $561.0 million ($51 per acre of farmland – 7th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.3 billion ($117 per acre of farmland – 9th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 17,900 (53 per 10,000 people – 20th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 10.9 million (32,241 per 10,000 people – 19th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $18.3 billion (13th lowest of 48 states)

Source: EPasqualli / iStock via Getty Images 37. Maine

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $2,860 per acre ($9,530 per acre of cropland; $7,140 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $408.8 million ($314 per acre of farmland – 19th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $258.1 million ($199 per acre of farmland – 22nd lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 7,600 (55 per 10,000 people – 21st fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 1.3 million (9,384 per 10,000 people – 17th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $3.4 billion (3rd lowest of 48 states)

Source: ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images 36. West Virginia

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,000 per acre ($3,600 per acre of cropland; $2,300 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $153.1 million ($44 per acre of farmland – 4th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $601.2 million ($172 per acre of farmland – 17th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 22,500 (127 per 10,000 people – 12th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 3.5 million (19,717 per 10,000 people – 24th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $9.7 billion (9th lowest of 48 states)

Source: The best photo is earned / iStock via Getty Images 35. Mississippi

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,000 per acre ($3,340 per acre of cropland; $2,700 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $2.3 billion ($223 per acre of farmland – 22nd lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $3.9 billion ($379 per acre of farmland – 16th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 34,100 (116 per 10,000 people – 15th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 10.3 million (35,033 per 10,000 people – 18th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $29.7 billion (20th lowest of 48 states)

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images 34. Oregon

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,040 per acre ($3,650 per acre of cropland; $900 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $3.3 billion ($209 per acre of farmland – 21st lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.7 billion ($110 per acre of farmland – 8th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 36,900 (87 per 10,000 people – 20th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 15.7 million (37,027 per 10,000 people – 16th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $43.8 billion (23rd highest of 48 states)

Source: Omegaforest / Getty Images 33. Washington

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,100 per acre ($2,940 per acre of cropland; $820 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $7.0 billion ($482 per acre of farmland – 10th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $2.7 billion ($183 per acre of farmland – 19th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 35,200 (45 per 10,000 people – 17th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 14.5 million (18,624 per 10,000 people – 25th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $42.1 billion (24th highest of 48 states)

Source: toddmedia / iStock via Getty Images 32. Alabama

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,400 per acre ($3,900 per acre of cropland; $2,900 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $1.2 billion ($148 per acre of farmland – 13th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $4.8 billion ($581 per acre of farmland – 6th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 38,100 (75 per 10,000 people – 23rd most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 8.2 million (16,160 per 10,000 people – 20th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $26.2 billion (18th lowest of 48 states)

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock via Getty Images 31. Louisiana

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,410 per acre ($3,180 per acre of cropland; $3,100 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $2.1 billion ($258 per acre of farmland – 24th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.1 billion ($139 per acre of farmland – 11th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 27,400 (60 per 10,000 people – 23rd fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 8.0 million (17,428 per 10,000 people – 21st fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $25.8 billion (17th lowest of 48 states)

Source: vermontalm / Getty Images 30. New York

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,450 per acre ($3,150 per acre of cropland; $1,620 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $2.1 billion ($306 per acre of farmland – 20th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $3.3 billion ($473 per acre of farmland – 11th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 33,400 (17 per 10,000 people – 6th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 6.9 million (3,507 per 10,000 people – 7th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $22.6 billion (15th lowest of 48 states)

Source: Michael Dean Shelton / iStock via Getty Images 29. Arkansas

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,550 per acre ($3,110 per acre of cropland; $2,850 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $3.6 billion ($259 per acre of farmland – 23rd highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $6.0 billion ($430 per acre of farmland – 12th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 41,900 (138 per 10,000 people – 11th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 14.0 million (45,967 per 10,000 people – 12th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $47.5 billion (21st highest of 48 states)

Source: Jasper Chamber / iStock via Getty Images 28. Idaho

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,700 per acre ($4,950 per acre of cropland; $1,970 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $3.2 billion ($279 per acre of farmland – 22nd highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $4.4 billion ($379 per acre of farmland – 17th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 24,400 (126 per 10,000 people – 13th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 11.5 million (59,308 per 10,000 people – 10th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $38.5 billion (23rd lowest of 48 states)

Farm Scene ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Jan Tik 27. Nebraska

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,750 per acre ($6,000 per acre of cropland; $1,240 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $9.3 billion ($208 per acre of farmland – 20th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $12.7 billion ($283 per acre of farmland – 22nd highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 44,300 (225 per 10,000 people – 5th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 44.8 million (227,651 per 10,000 people – 5th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $138.9 billion (5th highest of 48 states)

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images 26. South Carolina

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,800 per acre ($3,150 per acre of cropland; $3,550 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $1.1 billion ($228 per acre of farmland – 23rd lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.9 billion ($398 per acre of farmland – 14th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 24,600 (47 per 10,000 people – 18th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 4.8 million (9,086 per 10,000 people – 14th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $17.3 billion (11th lowest of 48 states)

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock via Getty Images 25. Georgia

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $3,960 per acre ($3,820 per acre of cropland; $4,400 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $3.3 billion ($321 per acre of farmland – 18th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $6.3 billion ($618 per acre of farmland – 5th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 41,300 (38 per 10,000 people – 13th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 10.2 million (9,347 per 10,000 people – 16th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $37.4 billion (22nd lowest of 48 states)

Source: Stephen B. Thornton / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 24. Missouri

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $4,150 per acre ($4,320 per acre of cropland; $2,400 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $5.5 billion ($199 per acre of farmland – 18th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $5.0 billion ($184 per acre of farmland – 20th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 95,000 (154 per 10,000 people – 10th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 27.5 million (44,513 per 10,000 people – 13th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $101.8 billion (8th highest of 48 states)

Source: DonLand / iStock via Getty Images 23. Vermont

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $4,200 per acre ($9,530 per acre of cropland; $7,140 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $187.1 million ($156 per acre of farmland – 14th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $593.9 million ($495 per acre of farmland – 9th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 6,800 (105 per 10,000 people – 18th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 1.2 million (18,545 per 10,000 people – 22nd fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $4.7 billion (4th lowest of 48 states)

Source: Christopher Harris / iStock via Getty Images 22. Arizona

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $4,200 per acre ($8,350 per acre of cropland; $ N/A per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $2.1 billion ($80 per acre of farmland – 10th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.8 billion ($67 per acre of farmland – 6th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 18,800 (26 per 10,000 people – 11th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 26.1 million (35,466 per 10,000 people – 17th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $27.2 billion (19th lowest of 48 states)

Source: Ivelin Denev / iStock via Getty Images 21. Kentucky

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $4,350 per acre ($5,000 per acre of cropland; $3,250 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $2.5 billion ($197 per acre of farmland – 17th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $3.2 billion ($248 per acre of farmland – 25th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 73,500 (163 per 10,000 people – 9th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 12.9 million (28,589 per 10,000 people – 20th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $51.6 billion (17th highest of 48 states)

Source: Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images 20. Tennessee

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $4,700 per acre ($4,550 per acre of cropland; $4,450 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $2.2 billion ($204 per acre of farmland – 19th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.6 billion ($151 per acre of farmland – 13th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 69,500 (99 per 10,000 people – 19th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 10.7 million (15,174 per 10,000 people – 19th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $45.6 billion (22nd highest of 48 states)

blue, green, red, yellow. ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by Karan Jain 19. Virginia

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $5,100 per acre ($5,250 per acre of cropland; $4,250 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $1.4 billion ($177 per acre of farmland – 16th lowest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $2.6 billion ($338 per acre of farmland – 18th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 41,500 (48 per 10,000 people – 19th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 7.7 million (8,867 per 10,000 people – 13th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $36.2 billion (21st lowest of 48 states)

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images 18. North Carolina

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $5,150 per acre ($4,700 per acre of cropland; $5,200 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $3.7 billion ($450 per acre of farmland – 14th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $9.2 billion ($1104 per acre of farmland – 2nd highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 45,000 (42 per 10,000 people – 15th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 8.3 million (7,758 per 10,000 people – 12th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $39.4 billion (25th highest of 48 states)

Source: KuntalSaha / iStock via Getty Images 17. New Hampshire

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $5,350 per acre ($9,530 per acre of cropland; $7,140 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $107.8 million ($251 per acre of farmland – 25th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $80.0 million ($186 per acre of farmland – 21st lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 4,100 (29 per 10,000 people – 12th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 430,000 (3,082 per 10,000 people – 5th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $2.2 billion (2nd lowest of 48 states)

Source: William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images 16. Wisconsin

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $5,700 per acre ($6,000 per acre of cropland; $2,900 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $4.1 billion ($286 per acre of farmland – 21st highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $7.4 billion ($518 per acre of farmland – 7th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 64,100 (109 per 10,000 people – 17th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 14.2 million (24,098 per 10,000 people – 21st most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $73.7 billion (12th highest of 48 states)

Source: StanRohrer / iStock via Getty Images 15. Michigan

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $5,850 per acre ($5,300 per acre of cropland; $2,900 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $4.6 billion ($505 per acre of farmland – 9th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $3.6 billion ($389 per acre of farmland – 15th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 44,300 (44 per 10,000 people – 16th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 9.2 million (9,169 per 10,000 people – 15th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $51.4 billion (18th highest of 48 states)

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images 14. Minnesota

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $6,150 per acre ($6,200 per acre of cropland; $2,010 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $10.2 billion ($401 per acre of farmland – 16th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $8.2 billion ($323 per acre of farmland – 19th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 67,100 (117 per 10,000 people – 14th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 25.4 million (44,428 per 10,000 people – 14th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $133.1 billion (6th highest of 48 states)

Source: Serenethos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 13. Florida

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $6,600 per acre ($7,960 per acre of cropland; $5,900 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $5.7 billion ($588 per acre of farmland – 7th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.7 billion ($170 per acre of farmland – 16th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 47,300 (21 per 10,000 people – 9th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 9.7 million (4,361 per 10,000 people – 8th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $58.4 billion (15th highest of 48 states)

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock via Getty Images 12. Ohio

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $7,200 per acre ($7,550 per acre of cropland; $3,600 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $5.4 billion ($414 per acre of farmland – 15th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $3.9 billion ($299 per acre of farmland – 20th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 76,500 (65 per 10,000 people – 25th most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 13.1 million (11,143 per 10,000 people – 18th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $89.1 billion (11th highest of 48 states)

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images 11. Pennsylvania

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $7,350 per acre ($8,300 per acre of cropland; $3,800 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $2.8 billion ($381 per acre of farmland – 17th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $5.0 billion ($682 per acre of farmland – 4th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 52,700 (41 per 10,000 people – 14th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 7.3 million (5,628 per 10,000 people – 10th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $49.6 billion (20th highest of 48 states)

Source: Aaron Yoder / iStock via Getty Images 10. Indiana

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $8,000 per acre ($7,750 per acre of cropland; $2,700 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $7.1 billion ($481 per acre of farmland – 11th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $4.0 billion ($269 per acre of farmland – 24th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 54,800 (80 per 10,000 people – 22nd most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 14.8 million (21,660 per 10,000 people – 22nd most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $105.1 billion (7th highest of 48 states)

sorghum ( CC BY 2.0 ) by PETROSS, TERRA-MEPP & WEST 9. Illinois

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $8,900 per acre ($8,950 per acre of cropland; $3,700 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $13.8 billion ($513 per acre of farmland – 8th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $3.2 billion ($117 per acre of farmland – 10th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 70,700 (56 per 10,000 people – 22nd fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 27.0 million (21,459 per 10,000 people – 23rd most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $213.3 billion (4th highest of 48 states)

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images 8. Iowa

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $9,400 per acre ($9,350 per acre of cropland; $3,300 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $13.8 billion ($454 per acre of farmland – 13th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $15.1 billion ($496 per acre of farmland – 8th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 84,900 (265 per 10,000 people – 3rd most of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 30.5 million (95,297 per 10,000 people – 8th most of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $236.1 billion (3rd highest of 48 states)

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images 7. Maryland

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $9,700 per acre ($8,750 per acre of cropland; $7,140 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $948.1 million ($474 per acre of farmland – 12th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.5 billion ($762 per acre of farmland – 3rd highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 12,400 (20 per 10,000 people – 8th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 2.0 million (3,244 per 10,000 people – 6th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $17.3 billion (12th lowest of 48 states)

Delaware wheat field ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Delaware Cooperative Extension 6. Delaware

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $9,800 per acre ($9,200 per acre of cropland; $7,140 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $325.7 million ($614 per acre of farmland – 6th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $1.1 billion ($2152 per acre of farmland – the highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 2,300 (23 per 10,000 people – 10th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 530,000 (5,204 per 10,000 people – 9th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $4.9 billion (6th lowest of 48 states)

Source: NNehring / E+ via Getty Images 5. California

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $12,000 per acre ($15,410 per acre of cropland; $3,550 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $33.4 billion ($1390 per acre of farmland – the highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $11.8 billion ($492 per acre of farmland – 10th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 68,400 (18 per 10,000 people – 7th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 24.0 million (6,149 per 10,000 people – 11th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $263.8 billion (2nd highest of 48 states)

Gov. Malloy Encourages Residen... ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Dannel Malloy 4. Connecticut

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $13,700 per acre ($9,530 per acre of cropland; $7,140 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $420.0 million ($1105 per acre of farmland – 3rd highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $160.1 million ($421 per acre of farmland – 13th highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 5,500 (15 per 10,000 people – 5th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 380,000 (1,048 per 10,000 people – 4th fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $4.8 billion (5th lowest of 48 states)

Source: bombuscreative / E+ via Getty Images 3. Massachusetts

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $15,200 per acre ($9,530 per acre of cropland; $7,140 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $363.5 million ($727 per acre of farmland – 4th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $111.7 million ($223 per acre of farmland – 23rd lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 7,200 (10 per 10,000 people – 2nd fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 500,000 (716 per 10,000 people – 2nd fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $6.9 billion (8th lowest of 48 states)

Source: nano / iStock via Getty Images 2. New Jersey

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $15,400 per acre ($15,900 per acre of cropland; $14,400 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $984.5 million ($1313 per acre of farmland – 2nd highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $113.4 million ($151 per acre of farmland – 14th lowest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 9,900 (11 per 10,000 people – 4th fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 750,000 (810 per 10,000 people – 3rd fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $10.8 billion (10th lowest of 48 states)

Source: Kim MacLachlan / iStock via Getty Images 1. Rhode Island

> Avg. value of farmland, 2022: $17,500 per acre ($9,530 per acre of cropland; $7,140 per acre of pasture land)

> Annual crop sales: $40.9 million ($682 per acre of farmland – 5th highest of 48 states)

> Annual animal/animal product sales: $17.1 million ($285 per acre of farmland – 21st highest of 48 states)

> Total farm operations: 1,100 (10 per 10,000 people – the fewest of 48 states)

> Total farm acreage: 60,000 (55 per 10,000 people – the fewest of 48 states)

> Total value of all farmland and buildings, 2022: $984.0 million (the lowest of 48 states) Methodology: To identify the states with the most valuable farmland, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Land Values 2022 Summary report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. States are ranked by the average value of an acre of farmland in 2022. Data on the total value of all farmland and buildings in each state is also from the report. Supplemental data on the average value of an acre of cropland and an acre of pasture land is also from the report. For Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah, the average value of an acre of cropland and pasture land does include land on American Indian reservations. The value cropland in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont represents an average across all six New England states. The value of pastureland in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont represents an average across those eight states. Data on the total number of farm operations and total farm acreage in each state is also from the USDA and is for 2022. We adjusted these figures for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Total value of annual crop and animal and animal product sales is for 2017, the most recent year of available data. We adjusted these numbers per acre of farmland in 2022.