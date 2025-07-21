As Trump Pushes To Expand Offshore Drilling, These Counties Stand In Opposition Avigator Fortuner / Shutterstock.com

Offshore drilling is one of the more contentious climate issues in the United States. While supporters argue that tapping domestic reserves off the coasts can reduce reliance on foreign oil, create jobs, and boost local economies, opponents counter that offshore drilling threatens fragile marine ecosystems, coastal tourism industries, and undermines efforts to address climate change. The issue has taken on new urgency in the last six months, as President Trump works to reverse Biden era legislation that bans new offshore drilling sites in the United States.

Nationwide, 52.4% of American adults support expanding U.S. offshore drilling, while 47.6% oppose. And while the split is about 50-50 on a national level, support for offshore drilling varies widely from county to county. Many of the counties where opposition is highest are economically stable, highly educated, and are far removed from fossil fuel production. A closer look at the data reveals the counties where resistance to offshore oil and gas development runs deepest.

To determine the communities opposing offshore drilling the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly oppose” or “somewhat oppose” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on GDP by industry are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and are for 2023.

40. Lane County, OR

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 59.5%

59.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.4%

33.4% Median household income: $69,311

$69,311 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (17.5% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (17.5% of GDP) Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, health care and social assistance, manufacturing

39. Boulder County, CO

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 59.8%

59.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.9%

63.9% Median household income: $102,772

$102,772 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (21.0% of GDP)

Professional, scientific, and technical services (21.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Information, real estate and rental and leasing, government and government enterprises

38. Santa Barbara County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.1%

60.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.9%

35.9% Median household income: $95,977

$95,977 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (18.3% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (18.3% of GDP) Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, manufacturing, information

37. Hampshire County, MA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.1%

60.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.1%

51.1% Median household income: $86,391

$86,391 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (22.6% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (22.6% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, educational services

36. Chittenden County, VT

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.3%

60.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.8%

55.8% Median household income: $94,310

$94,310 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (13.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (13.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance

35. Skagway Municipality, AK

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.3%

60.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.7%

27.7% Median household income: $78,594

$78,594 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (19.7% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (19.7% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, accommodation and food services

34. Cook County, MN

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.7%

60.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.6%

45.6% Median household income: $71,643

$71,643 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (27.2% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (27.2% of GDP) Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, accommodation and food services, retail trade

33. Napa County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.0%

61.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.5%

38.5% Median household income: $108,970

$108,970 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Manufacturing (22.7% of GDP)

Manufacturing (22.7% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, government and government enterprises, accommodation and food services

32. Kitsap County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.0%

61.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.5%

36.5% Median household income: $98,546

$98,546 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (39.0% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (39.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, retail trade

31. Salt Lake County, UT

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.3%

61.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.6%

38.6% Median household income: $94,658

$94,658 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Finance and insurance (13.6% of GDP)

Finance and insurance (13.6% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, government and government enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services

30. Humboldt County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.3%

61.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.1%

32.1% Median household income: $61,135

$61,135 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (20.3% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (20.3% of GDP) Other large sectors: Retail trade, health care and social assistance, construction

29. Montgomery County, MD

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.3%

61.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.3%

60.3% Median household income: $128,733

$128,733 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (19.8% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (19.8% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance

28. Broomfield County, CO

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.5%

61.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.6%

58.6% Median household income: $121,025

$121,025 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest sector: Information (28.2% of GDP)

Information (28.2% of GDP) Other large sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, manufacturing, management of companies and enterprises

27. Maui County, HI

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.5%

61.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%

30.1% Median household income: $95,076

$95,076 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: . (0.0% of GDP)

. (0.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: .

26. Suffolk County, MA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.5%

61.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 49.9%

49.9% Median household income: $92,859

$92,859 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (19.8% of GDP)

Professional, scientific, and technical services (19.8% of GDP) Other large sectors: Finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance

25. Taos County, NM

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.6%

61.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.1%

37.1% Median household income: $58,908

$58,908 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (20.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (20.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services

24. Arlington County, VA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.7%

61.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 77.1%

77.1% Median household income: $140,160

$140,160 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (26.7% of GDP)

Professional, scientific, and technical services (26.7% of GDP) Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance

23. Island County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.0%

62.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.7%

35.7% Median household income: $88,358

$88,358 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (40.7% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (40.7% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, professional, scientific, and technical services

22. Sonoma County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.1%

62.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $102,840

$102,840 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (18.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (18.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Manufacturing, government and government enterprises, health care and social assistance

21. New York County, NY

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.1%

62.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%

64.0% Median household income: $104,553

$104,553 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Finance and insurance (31.7% of GDP)

Finance and insurance (31.7% of GDP) Other large sectors: Information, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing

20. Pinellas County, FL

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.4%

62.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.8%

35.8% Median household income: $70,293

$70,293 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (20.1% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (20.1% of GDP) Other large sectors: Health care and social assistance, manufacturing, professional, scientific, and technical services

19. Santa Fe County, NM

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.4%

62.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.2%

44.2% Median household income: $74,689

$74,689 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (20.6% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (20.6% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, retail trade

18. Ramsey County, MN

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.1%

63.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.5%

45.5% Median household income: $81,004

$81,004 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (13.3% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (13.3% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance

17. Thurston County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.1%

63.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%

37.2% Median household income: $93,985

$93,985 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (29.0% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (29.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, retail trade

16. San Juan County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.7%

63.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.4%

53.4% Median household income: $83,682

$83,682 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (31.6% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (31.6% of GDP) Other large sectors: Accommodation and food services, government and government enterprises, construction

15. Alpine County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.7%

63.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.1%

42.1% Median household income: $110,781

$110,781 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low

Very low Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (22.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (22.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, retail trade

14. Washtenaw County, MI

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.9%

63.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.1%

58.1% Median household income: $87,156

$87,156 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (25.4% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (25.4% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance

13. Santa Clara County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 64.6%

64.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.9%

55.9% Median household income: $159,674

$159,674 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high

Very high Largest sector: Information (23.7% of GDP)

Information (23.7% of GDP) Other large sectors: Manufacturing, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing

12. Jefferson County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 65.0%

65.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%

43.3% Median household income: $71,143

$71,143 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (19.5% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (19.5% of GDP) Other large sectors: Manufacturing, retail trade, construction

11. Denver County, CO

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 65.3%

65.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.6%

55.6% Median household income: $91,681

$91,681 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (17.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (17.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, government and government enterprises, finance and insurance

10. Alexandria city, VA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 65.4%

65.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 65.8%

65.8% Median household income: $113,638

$113,638 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (20.5% of GDP)

Professional, scientific, and technical services (20.5% of GDP) Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing, other services (except government and government enterprises)

9. King County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 65.5%

65.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.9%

55.9% Median household income: $122,148

$122,148 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high

Very high Largest sector: Information (26.7% of GDP)

Information (26.7% of GDP) Other large sectors: Retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services

8. Marin County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 66.2%

66.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.5%

60.5% Median household income: $142,785

$142,785 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Manufacturing (24.3% of GDP)

Manufacturing (24.3% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, retail trade

7. Washington County, OR

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 67.1%

67.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $104,434

$104,434 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Manufacturing (26.3% of GDP)

Manufacturing (26.3% of GDP) Other large sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, information, retail trade

6. Santa Cruz County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 67.6%

67.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.6%

43.6% Median household income: $109,266

$109,266 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (20.4% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (20.4% of GDP) Other large sectors: Manufacturing, government and government enterprises, health care and social assistance

5. San Mateo County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 68.3%

68.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.1%

53.1% Median household income: $156,000

$156,000 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Information (35.7% of GDP)

Information (35.7% of GDP) Other large sectors: Manufacturing, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing

4. Multnomah County, OR

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 69.2%

69.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 48.6%

48.6% Median household income: $86,247

$86,247 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (13.9% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (13.9% of GDP) Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance

3. District of Columbia, DC

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 70.0%

70.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.6%

63.6% Median household income: $106,287

$106,287 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (31.2% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (31.2% of GDP) Other large sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing, other services (except government and government enterprises)

2. Alameda County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 70.9%

70.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.5%

51.5% Median household income: $126,240

$126,240 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high

Very high Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (13.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (13.0% of GDP) Other large sectors: Manufacturing, professional, scientific, and technical services, government and government enterprises

1. San Francisco County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 72.5%

72.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $141,446

$141,446 FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (20.1% of GDP)

Professional, scientific, and technical services (20.1% of GDP) Other large sectors: Information, finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing

