As Trump Pushes To Expand Offshore Drilling, These Counties Stand In Opposition

Offshore drilling is one of the more contentious climate issues in the United States. While supporters argue that tapping domestic reserves off the coasts can reduce reliance on foreign oil, create jobs, and boost local economies, opponents counter that offshore drilling threatens fragile marine ecosystems, coastal tourism industries, and undermines efforts to address climate change. The issue has taken on new urgency in the last six months, as President Trump works to reverse Biden era legislation that bans new offshore drilling sites in the United States.
Nationwide, 52.4% of American adults support expanding U.S. offshore drilling, while 47.6% oppose. And while the split is about 50-50 on a national level, support for offshore drilling varies widely from county to county. Many of the counties where opposition is highest are economically stable, highly educated, and are far removed from fossil fuel production. A closer look at the data reveals the counties where resistance to offshore oil and gas development runs deepest.
To determine the communities opposing offshore drilling the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of adults who “strongly oppose” or “somewhat oppose” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on GDP by industry are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and are for 2023.
40. Lane County, OR
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 59.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.4%
- Median household income: $69,311
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (17.5% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, health care and social assistance, manufacturing
39. Boulder County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 59.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.9%
- Median household income: $102,772
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (21.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Information, real estate and rental and leasing, government and government enterprises
38. Santa Barbara County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.9%
- Median household income: $95,977
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (18.3% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, manufacturing, information
37. Hampshire County, MA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.1%
- Median household income: $86,391
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (22.6% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, educational services
36. Chittenden County, VT
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.8%
- Median household income: $94,310
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (13.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance
35. Skagway Municipality, AK
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.7%
- Median household income: $78,594
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (19.7% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, accommodation and food services
34. Cook County, MN
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 60.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.6%
- Median household income: $71,643
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (27.2% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, accommodation and food services, retail trade
33. Napa County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.5%
- Median household income: $108,970
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Manufacturing (22.7% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, government and government enterprises, accommodation and food services
32. Kitsap County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.5%
- Median household income: $98,546
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (39.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, retail trade
31. Salt Lake County, UT
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.6%
- Median household income: $94,658
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Finance and insurance (13.6% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, government and government enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services
30. Humboldt County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.1%
- Median household income: $61,135
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (20.3% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Retail trade, health care and social assistance, construction
29. Montgomery County, MD
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.3%
- Median household income: $128,733
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (19.8% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance
28. Broomfield County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.6%
- Median household income: $121,025
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest sector: Information (28.2% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, manufacturing, management of companies and enterprises
27. Maui County, HI
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%
- Median household income: $95,076
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: . (0.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: .
26. Suffolk County, MA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 49.9%
- Median household income: $92,859
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (19.8% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance
25. Taos County, NM
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.1%
- Median household income: $58,908
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (20.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services
24. Arlington County, VA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 61.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 77.1%
- Median household income: $140,160
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (26.7% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance
23. Island County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.7%
- Median household income: $88,358
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (40.7% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, professional, scientific, and technical services
22. Sonoma County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%
- Median household income: $102,840
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (18.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Manufacturing, government and government enterprises, health care and social assistance
21. New York County, NY
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%
- Median household income: $104,553
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Finance and insurance (31.7% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Information, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing
20. Pinellas County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.8%
- Median household income: $70,293
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (20.1% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Health care and social assistance, manufacturing, professional, scientific, and technical services
19. Santa Fe County, NM
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.2%
- Median household income: $74,689
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (20.6% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, retail trade
18. Ramsey County, MN
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.5%
- Median household income: $81,004
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (13.3% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance
17. Thurston County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%
- Median household income: $93,985
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (29.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, retail trade
16. San Juan County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.4%
- Median household income: $83,682
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (31.6% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Accommodation and food services, government and government enterprises, construction
15. Alpine County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.1%
- Median household income: $110,781
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very low
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (22.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, retail trade
14. Washtenaw County, MI
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 63.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 58.1%
- Median household income: $87,156
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (25.4% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance
13. Santa Clara County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 64.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.9%
- Median household income: $159,674
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high
- Largest sector: Information (23.7% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Manufacturing, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing
12. Jefferson County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 65.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%
- Median household income: $71,143
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (19.5% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Manufacturing, retail trade, construction
11. Denver County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 65.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.6%
- Median household income: $91,681
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (17.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, government and government enterprises, finance and insurance
10. Alexandria city, VA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 65.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 65.8%
- Median household income: $113,638
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively low
- Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (20.5% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Government and government enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing, other services (except government and government enterprises)
9. King County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 65.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.9%
- Median household income: $122,148
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high
- Largest sector: Information (26.7% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services
8. Marin County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 66.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.5%
- Median household income: $142,785
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Manufacturing (24.3% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, retail trade
7. Washington County, OR
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 67.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.7%
- Median household income: $104,434
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Manufacturing (26.3% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, information, retail trade
6. Santa Cruz County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 67.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.6%
- Median household income: $109,266
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (20.4% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Manufacturing, government and government enterprises, health care and social assistance
5. San Mateo County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 68.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.1%
- Median household income: $156,000
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Information (35.7% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Manufacturing, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing
4. Multnomah County, OR
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 69.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 48.6%
- Median household income: $86,247
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (13.9% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance
3. District of Columbia, DC
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 70.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.6%
- Median household income: $106,287
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively moderate
- Largest sector: Government and government enterprises (31.2% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing, other services (except government and government enterprises)
2. Alameda County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 70.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.5%
- Median household income: $126,240
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Very high
- Largest sector: Real estate and rental and leasing (13.0% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Manufacturing, professional, scientific, and technical services, government and government enterprises
1. San Francisco County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 72.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.1%
- Median household income: $141,446
- FEMA National Risk Index rating: Relatively high
- Largest sector: Professional, scientific, and technical services (20.1% of GDP)
- Other large sectors: Information, finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing
