Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft Ratings Action After June-Quarter Earnings

Well, that didn’t take long. After Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stellar results on Tuesday, brokerages didn’t waste any time making some changes to price targets. So far, we have spotted only one change to ratings: RBC Capital Markets resumed coverage of Microsoft with an Outperform rating and a price target increase from $290 to $360.



Here are three tables listing all the analyst moves we have as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Alphabet

Brokerage Rating Action Price Target Oppenheimer Reiterated Outperform $2510 » $3000 Susquehanna Reiterated Positive $3100 » $3600 BMO Capital Markets Reiterated Outperform $2700 » $3000 Raymond James Reiterated Outperform $2750 » $3200 Stifel Reiterated Buy $2700 » $3000 Cowen Reiterated Outperform $2900 » $3300 Guggenheim Reiterated Buy $2850 » $3140 Morgan Stanley Reiterated Overweight $2575 » $3000 Jefferies Reiterated Buy $2950 » $3150 Barclays Reiterated Overweight $3000 » $3200 Credit Suisse Reiterated Outperform $3350 » $3400 BofA Securities Reiterated Buy $2755 » $3150 Mizuho Reiterated Buy $2800 » $3000 Wolfe Research Reiterated Outperform $2900 » $3400 Needham Reiterated Buy $2700 » $3200 KeyBanc Capital Markets Reiterated Overweight $2681 » $3071 Truist Reiterated Buy $2800 » $3100 JPMorgan Reiterated Overweight $2875 » $3250 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated Buy $2800 » $3100

Apple

Brokerage Rating Action Price Target Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Buy $180 » $184 Morgan Stanley Reiterated Overweight $166 » $168 Barclays Reiterated Equal Weight $134 » $142 Oppenheimer Reiterated Outperform $160 » $165 Wolfe Research Reiterated Underperform $125 » $135 Deutsche Bank Reiterated Buy $165 » $175 Wells Fargo Reiterated Overweight $160 » $165 Loop Capital Reiterated Buy $150 » $165 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated Buy $175 » $185

Microsoft