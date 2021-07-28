Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft Ratings Action After June-Quarter Earnings

Well, that didn’t take long. After Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stellar results on Tuesday, brokerages didn’t waste any time making some changes to price targets. So far, we have spotted only one change to ratings: RBC Capital Markets resumed coverage of Microsoft with an Outperform rating and a price target increase from $290 to $360.
Here are three tables listing all the analyst moves we have as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Alphabet
|Brokerage
|Rating Action
|Price Target
|Oppenheimer
|Reiterated Outperform
|$2510 » $3000
|Susquehanna
|Reiterated Positive
|$3100 » $3600
|BMO Capital Markets
|Reiterated Outperform
|$2700 » $3000
|Raymond James
|Reiterated Outperform
|$2750 » $3200
|Stifel
|Reiterated Buy
|$2700 » $3000
|Cowen
|Reiterated Outperform
|$2900 » $3300
|Guggenheim
|Reiterated Buy
|$2850 » $3140
|Morgan Stanley
|Reiterated Overweight
|$2575 » $3000
|Jefferies
|Reiterated Buy
|$2950 » $3150
|Barclays
|Reiterated Overweight
|$3000 » $3200
|Credit Suisse
|Reiterated Outperform
|$3350 » $3400
|BofA Securities
|Reiterated Buy
|$2755 » $3150
|Mizuho
|Reiterated Buy
|$2800 » $3000
|Wolfe Research
|Reiterated Outperform
|$2900 » $3400
|Needham
|Reiterated Buy
|$2700 » $3200
|KeyBanc Capital Markets
|Reiterated Overweight
|$2681 » $3071
|Truist
|Reiterated Buy
|$2800 » $3100
|JPMorgan
|Reiterated Overweight
|$2875 » $3250
|Canaccord Genuity
|Reiterated Buy
|$2800 » $3100
Apple
|Brokerage
|Rating Action
|Price Target
|Monness Crespi & Hardt
|Reiterated Buy
|$180 » $184
|Morgan Stanley
|Reiterated Overweight
|$166 » $168
|Barclays
|Reiterated Equal Weight
|$134 » $142
|Oppenheimer
|Reiterated Outperform
|$160 » $165
|Wolfe Research
|Reiterated Underperform
|$125 » $135
|Deutsche Bank
|Reiterated Buy
|$165 » $175
|Wells Fargo
|Reiterated Overweight
|$160 » $165
|Loop Capital
|Reiterated Buy
|$150 » $165
|Canaccord Genuity
|Reiterated Buy
|$175 » $185
Microsoft
|Brokerage
|Rating Action
|Price Target
|Griffin Securities
|Reiterated Buy
|$290 » $345
|Morgan Stanley
|Reiterated Overweight
|$300 » $305
|Credit Suisse
|Reiterated Outperform
|$300 » $320
|Barclays
|Reiterated Overweight
|$325 » $330
|Wolfe Research
|Reiterated Outperform
|$290 » $315
|Citigroup
|Reiterated Buy
|$378 » $411
|Mizuho
|Reiterated Buy
|$310 » $325
|Cowen
|Reiterated Outperform
|$310 » $320
|Stifel
|Reiterated Buy
|$305 » $325
|Rosenblatt
|Reiterated Buy
|$333 » $349
|BofA Securities
|Reiterated Buy
|$325 » $340
|RBC Capital Markets
|Resumed Outperform
|$290 » $360
