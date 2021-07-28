Technology

Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft Ratings Action After June-Quarter Earnings

Well, that didn’t take long. After Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stellar results on Tuesday, brokerages didn’t waste any time making some changes to price targets. So far, we have spotted only one change to ratings: RBC Capital Markets resumed coverage of Microsoft with an Outperform rating and a price target increase from $290 to $360.

Here are three tables listing all the analyst moves we have as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Alphabet

Brokerage Rating Action Price Target
Oppenheimer Reiterated Outperform $2510 » $3000
Susquehanna Reiterated Positive $3100 » $3600
BMO Capital Markets Reiterated Outperform $2700 » $3000
Raymond James Reiterated Outperform $2750 » $3200
Stifel Reiterated Buy $2700 » $3000
Cowen Reiterated Outperform $2900 » $3300
Guggenheim Reiterated Buy $2850 » $3140
Morgan Stanley Reiterated Overweight $2575 » $3000
Jefferies Reiterated Buy $2950 » $3150
Barclays Reiterated Overweight $3000 » $3200
Credit Suisse Reiterated Outperform $3350 » $3400
BofA Securities Reiterated Buy $2755 » $3150
Mizuho Reiterated Buy $2800 » $3000
Wolfe Research Reiterated Outperform $2900 » $3400
Needham Reiterated Buy $2700 » $3200
KeyBanc Capital Markets Reiterated Overweight $2681 » $3071
Truist Reiterated Buy $2800 » $3100
JPMorgan Reiterated Overweight $2875 » $3250
Canaccord Genuity Reiterated Buy $2800 » $3100

Apple

Brokerage Rating Action Price Target
Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Buy $180 » $184
Morgan Stanley Reiterated Overweight $166 » $168
Barclays Reiterated Equal Weight $134 » $142
Oppenheimer Reiterated Outperform $160 » $165
Wolfe Research Reiterated Underperform $125 » $135
Deutsche Bank Reiterated Buy $165 » $175
Wells Fargo Reiterated Overweight $160 » $165
Loop Capital Reiterated Buy $150 » $165
Canaccord Genuity Reiterated Buy $175 » $185

Microsoft

Brokerage Rating Action Price Target
Griffin Securities Reiterated Buy $290 » $345
Morgan Stanley Reiterated Overweight $300 » $305
Credit Suisse Reiterated Outperform $300 » $320
Barclays Reiterated Overweight $325 » $330
Wolfe Research Reiterated Outperform $290 » $315
Citigroup Reiterated Buy $378 » $411
Mizuho Reiterated Buy $310 » $325
Cowen Reiterated Outperform $310 » $320
Stifel Reiterated Buy $305 » $325
Rosenblatt Reiterated Buy $333 » $349
BofA Securities Reiterated Buy $325 » $340
RBC Capital Markets Resumed Outperform $290 » $360

