Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 18

Upgrades:
> Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
> Check Point Software (CHKP) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup
> Gap (GPS) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
> Magellan Midstream (MMP) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $59
> Nestle (NSRGY) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies
> Oatly Group AB (OTLY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $6
> Pegasystems (PEGA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $45
> Seagate Tech (STX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $69
> Willis Towers Watson (WTW) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $303
Downgrades:
> Exact Sciences (EXAS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Extra Space Storage (EXR) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Exxon Mobil (XOM) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Redburn
> Idorsia Ltd (IDRSF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
> Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie; tgt lowered to $81
> Morgan Stanley (MS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $100
> PayPal (PYPL) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt lowered to $75
> PennyMac (PFSI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities
> Signature Bank (SBNY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $145
> Skechers USA (SKX) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $46
> Terna Rete Elettrica (TERRF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> UGI Corp (UGI) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $39
> Veracyte (VCYT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $37
Others:
> Adobe (ADBE) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $350
> BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $119
> Boyd Gaming (BYD) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $70
> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $160
> Coherent (COHR) initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $55
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $120
> CubeSmart (CUBE) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $48
> Datadog (DDOG) placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $65
> Informatica (INFA) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $15
> Intel (INTC) placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Kornit Digital (KRNT) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $27
> Lam Research (LRCX) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $495
> Membership Collective Group (MCG) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $7
> Microchip (MCHP) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> National Storage Affiliates (NSA) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Nuvalent (NUVL) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $39
> ON Semiconductor (ON) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Oracle (ORCL) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $85
> Palantir Technologies (PLTR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $7
> Prenetics Group Ltd. (PRE) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $7
> Qualcomm (QCOM) placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) resumed with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $52
> Salesforce (CRM) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $150
> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $13
> Shopify (SHOP) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $34
> Splunk (SPLK) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) assumed with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $90
> Vertex Pharma (VRTX) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $311
