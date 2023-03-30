First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> American Tower (AMT) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt lowered to $234
> Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $17
> Crown Castle (CCI) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt lowered to $155
> Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $9
> Equinor (EQNR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Fluence (FLNC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $29
> Globus Medical (GMED) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $67
> Interpublic (IPG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $40
> Juniper Networks (JNPR) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $38
> Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $132
> Philip Morris International (PM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $116
> ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) upgraded to Mkt Outperform from Mkt Perform at JMP Securities; tgt raised to $5
> SBA Comm (SBAC) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt lowered to $312
> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $22
> SunPower (SPWR) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt $13
> Telefonica S.A. (TEF) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Walmart (WMT) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $160
Downgrades:
> Grupo Aeroportuario (OMAB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste (ASR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $595
> Nexa Resources (NEXA) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $5.60
> Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $12.50
> Southern Copper (SCCO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $70
> Xenia Hotels (XHR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $13
Others:
> AerCap (AER) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $74
> Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $48
> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $41
> Erasca (ERAS) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $9
> Fluence (FLNC) initiated with a Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $18
> General Dynamics (GD) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> GitLab (GTLB) initiated with a Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $37
> Global Payments (GPN) resumed with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $125
> Holley Inc. (HLLY) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $5
> ImaRx Therapeutics (IMRX) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $10
> Immunocore (IMCR) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $85
> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $28
> Integer Holdings (ITGR) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $86
> Lifetime Brands (LCUT) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $12
> Republic Services (RSG) initiated with a Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt $150
> Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $28
> Spectrum Brands (SPB) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $82
> Spectrum Brands (SPB) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $49
> Waste Connections (WCN) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $160
> Waste Mgmt (WM) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $200
