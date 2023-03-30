First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> American Tower (AMT) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt lowered to $234

> Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $17

> Crown Castle (CCI) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt lowered to $155

> Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $9

> Equinor (EQNR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Fluence (FLNC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $29

> Globus Medical (GMED) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $67

> Interpublic (IPG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $40

> Juniper Networks (JNPR) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $38

> Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $132

> Philip Morris International (PM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $116

> ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) upgraded to Mkt Outperform from Mkt Perform at JMP Securities; tgt raised to $5

> SBA Comm (SBAC) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt lowered to $312

> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $22

> SunPower (SPWR) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt $13

> Telefonica S.A. (TEF) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Walmart (WMT) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $160

Downgrades:

> Grupo Aeroportuario (OMAB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste (ASR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $595

> Nexa Resources (NEXA) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $5.60

> Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $12.50

> Southern Copper (SCCO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $70

> Xenia Hotels (XHR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $13

Others:

> AerCap (AER) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $74

> Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $48

> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $41

> Erasca (ERAS) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $9

> Fluence (FLNC) initiated with a Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $18

> General Dynamics (GD) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> GitLab (GTLB) initiated with a Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $37

> Global Payments (GPN) resumed with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $125

> Holley Inc. (HLLY) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $5

> ImaRx Therapeutics (IMRX) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $10

> Immunocore (IMCR) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $85

> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $28

> Integer Holdings (ITGR) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $86

> Lifetime Brands (LCUT) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $12

> Republic Services (RSG) initiated with a Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt $150

> Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $28

> Spectrum Brands (SPB) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $82

> Spectrum Brands (SPB) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $49

> Waste Connections (WCN) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $160

> Waste Mgmt (WM) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $200