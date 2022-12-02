Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 2

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Associated British Foods (ASBFY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman
> Associated British Foods (ASBFY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Galp Energia (GLPEY) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan
> Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan
> Stanley Electric (STAEF) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity
> UDR (UDR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $47
Downgrades:
> AppHarvest (APPH) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Asana (ASAN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $15
> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $187
> Black Knight (BKI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $65
> Blackstone (BX) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $90
> Bright Horizons (BFAM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $75
> CIBC (CM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at CIBC
> DoorDash (DASH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $60
> Enovix (ENVX) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $19
> Hain Celestial (HAIN) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $24
> National Storage Affiliates (NSA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $45
> Novavax (NVAX) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies
> Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $18
> Rio Tinto (RIO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> TC Energy (TRP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Industrial Alliance
> TransUnion (TRU) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
Others:
> AerSale (ASLE) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $19
> Amprius Technologies (AMPX) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $14
> Angi Inc. (ANGI) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $2
> Biohaven (BHVN) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $24
> Candel Therapeutics (CADL) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $11
> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $35
> Coherent (COHR) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $48
> Compass (COMP) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $2.75
> Curaleaf (CURLF) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush
> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan
> Ecolab (ECL) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $160
> Eos Energy (EOSE) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $11
> Green Thumb (GTBIF) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush
> H&M (HNNMY) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $9
> Inditex (IDEXY) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> InterActiveCorp (IAC) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $46
> J. Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) resumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> KBR (KBR) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $65
> Lennar (LEN) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $103
> Lumentum (LITE) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $68
> Marks and Spencer (MAKSY) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> PVH (PVH) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $51
> Qualys (QLYS) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $138
> Rumble (RUM) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
> Solid Power (SLDP) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $5
> TotalEnergies SE (TTE) placed on Analyst Focus List at JP Morgan
> Viavi (VIAV) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $12
> ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOX) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $4.50
> Zillow (ZG) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $50
