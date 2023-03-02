Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 2

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Bank of Marin (BMRC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney
> DT Midstream (DTM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $59
> iQIYI (IQ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $9
> Okta (OKTA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt raised to $100
> Pinduoduo (PDD) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $113
> Weibo (WB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Bocom International; tgt $25.60
Downgrades:
> Axon (AXON) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $224
> Baytex Energy Trust (BTE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Odeon; tgt $94.20
> Dollar Tree (DLTR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $150
> HF Sinclair (DINO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $52
> Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $39
> Myers Industries (MYE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $23.75
> NIO (NIO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $10
> NIO (NIO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $10
> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $9
> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Xometry (XMTR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $21
> Xometry (XMTR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $21
Others:
> Blink Charging (BLNK) resumed with a Hold at Needham
> Carlyle Group (CG) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $41
> Cheniere Energy (LNG) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> Columbia Banking (COLB) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $33
> Enphase Energy (ENPH) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> Enterprise Products (EPD) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> Generac (GNRC) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $165
> Kinder Morgan (KMI) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $20
> Kinetik (KNTK) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $34
> KKR (KKR) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $69
> Lennar (LEN) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
> Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse
> ONEOK (OKE) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $74
> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $345
> Sunnova Energy (NOVA) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $28
> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $20
> Sunrun (RUN) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $40
> Targa Resources (TRGP) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $115
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.