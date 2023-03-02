Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 2

Upgrades:

> Bank of Marin (BMRC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney

> DT Midstream (DTM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $59

> iQIYI (IQ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $9

> Okta (OKTA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt raised to $100

> Pinduoduo (PDD) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $113

> Weibo (WB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Bocom International; tgt $25.60

Downgrades:

> Axon (AXON) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $224

> Baytex Energy Trust (BTE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Capital One (COF) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Odeon; tgt $94.20

> Dollar Tree (DLTR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $150

> HF Sinclair (DINO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $52

> Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $39

> Myers Industries (MYE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $23.75

> NIO (NIO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $10

> NIO (NIO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $10

> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $9

> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Xometry (XMTR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $21

> Xometry (XMTR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $21

Others:

> Blink Charging (BLNK) resumed with a Hold at Needham

> Carlyle Group (CG) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $41

> Cheniere Energy (LNG) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Columbia Banking (COLB) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $33

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Enterprise Products (EPD) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Generac (GNRC) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $165

> Kinder Morgan (KMI) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $20

> Kinetik (KNTK) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $34

> KKR (KKR) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $69

> Lennar (LEN) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

> Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse

> ONEOK (OKE) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $74

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $345

> Sunnova Energy (NOVA) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $28

> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $20

> Sunrun (RUN) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $40

> Targa Resources (TRGP) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $115