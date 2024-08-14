This Video Game Character Is More Recognizable Than Most US Presidents chomplearn / Shutterstock.com

The planet’s most recognizable video game character also works as a plumber. Many of the most recognizable characters first appeared over two decades ago. Video games account for more revenue than the music and movie industries combined. Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”



When it comes to the most recognizable video game characters, there is a good chance most people can guess the top few on this list. Even if you are not a “gamer,” some names have long been a part of mainstream conversation. It won’t surprise you to learn Mario and Pac-Man have enough movies, toys, and TV shows to be recognized by people of all ages, sometimes even moreso than real-life political figures.

Of course, the real question isn’t whether these characters are recognizable; it’s just how recognizable they are. We’ve evaluated Reddit, Guinness World Records, and Forbes data to find the answer in descending order of familiarity. To be fair, the results are not too surprising, and it’s unlikely that many people will disagree with the first few names on the list.

Why Is This Important?

Considering the video game industry earns more revenue than the movie and music industries combined, video games are worth watching. Better yet, many of the names on this list are playable on consoles from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, three very large brands with significant market influence. These characters have even been ported to smartphones through Apple and Google’s app stores.

17. Bowser

Aren'tYouAlex-Spencer? / Wikimedia Commons

First game: Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. Year introduced: 1985

One of the best villains in all of video games, Bowser is well known for being the main villain across the Super Mario series. Making his first appearance in Super Mario Bros. on the NES console in 1985, Bowser regularly kidnaps Princess Peach while wanting to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom. Fortunately, Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Kirby often stand in his way.

16. Samus Aran

Eoder / Wikimedia Commons

First game: Metroid

Metroid Year introduced: 1986

Going by the name Metroid, Samus Aran is the protagonist of Nintendo’s Metroid series, which was first brought to consoles in 1986. An ex-soldier, Samus wears a suit of armor equipped with energy cannons and missiles, has appeared in over 11 video games across multiple consoles, and has sold well over 17 million copies as one of Nintendo’s most successful proprietary franchises.

15. Kratos

Steam

First game: God of War

God of War Year introduced: 2005

Kratos, the main character in the God of War franchise, is depicted as a Spartan warrior in the original game who gains additional power and skill after killing Ares, the “God of War.” The franchise utilizes mythology as a basis for its various plots. Kratos is generally either looking for vengeance or redemption across multiple titles, and it serves as one of Sony’s flagship franchises for the PlayStation.

14. Solid Snake

Steam

First game: Metal Gear

Metal Gear Year introduced: 1987

Fans love the Metal Gear video game franchise, and it has helped make the main protagonist, Solid Snake, one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time. First appearing in Metal Gear in 1987, Solid Snake is presented as a former Green Beret highly trained in special military operations and an expert at espionage and solo missions where stealth is required.

13. Crash Bandicoot

Steam

First game: Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot Year introduced: 1996

Developed by beloved video game developer Naughty Dog, Crash Bandicoot is undoubtedly responsible for helping to popularize the original Sony PlayStation. A unique platform game in its original form, Crash Bandicoot has expanded into kart racing and party game genres over the last 28 years.

12. Scorpion

Steam

First game: Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Year introduced: 1992

While Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter duked it out in the 1990s for the title of best fighting game, Scorpion became one of the faces of the Mortal Kombat franchise. A ninja wearing yellow clothing, Scorpion’s unique fighting skill includes a kunai rope dart. Scorpion has appeared in all but one Mortal Kombat game since 1992 and was even a main character in all three Mortal Kombat films.

11. Kirby

2014 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

First game: Kirby’s Dream Land

Kirby’s Dream Land Year introduced: 1992

Appearing in both Mario games and its own series, Kirby is famous for more than 50 video game appearances since 1992. Kirby has even been described as one of the most loveable video game characters ever, with a catalog of titles across every Nintendo console since Kirby’s Dream Land launched in 1992. This even includes multiple appearances as a playable character in the Super Smash Bros. series.

10. Ryu

paranoidnotandroid / Flickr

First game: Street Fighter

Street Fighter Year introduced: 1987

One of the most recognizable video game characters on this list that has not headlined a game, Ryu is a character from the Street Fighter universe. While Street Fighter is arguably the most popular fighting game franchise ever, Ryu and Ken are the main protagonists. The game’s popularity even spawned a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie and dozens of sequel games since 1987.

9. Mega Man

Steam

First game: Mega Man

Mega Man Year introduced: 1987

Created by Capcom for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Mega Man has quickly become one of the most recognizable video game characters ever. Having sold over 42 million units across 50-plus games, Mega Man has been around for 37 years and counting. The main hub of the Mega Man universe is 11 games, considered the “core” titles, while over 40 more games exist in the series as spin-offs.

8. Donkey Kong

ilbusca / Getty Images

First game: Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Year introduced: 1981

One of the most iconic characters in the arcade, Donkey Kong’s introduction in 1981 was the same game that also introduced “Jumpman,” who later became Mario. Since the 1981 arcade Donkey Kong release, Kong has appeared in multiple video games and sold over 65 million units across multiple Nintendo consoles since the mid-80s.

7. Master Chief

Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

First game: Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo: Combat Evolved Year introduced: 2001

One of the biggest protagonists in the Xbox world, Master Chief, arrives at number 3 as the most recognizable video game character. Arguably, the character helped put Microsoft’s new video game console on the map, and Master Chief has been the face of the brand ever since. The character debuted his own TV show with a 2022 live-action TV series.

6. Link

luza studios / Getty Images

First game: The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda Year introduced: 1986

First introduced to the world on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986, Link has since expanded into 20 different entries across Nintendo’s entire console lineup. This includes portable consoles like Game Boy, the Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo 64 and Wii. There is no question Link’s popularity is for all the right reasons, as Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s most successful franchises.

5. Lara Croft

Steam

First game: Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider Year introduced: 1996

The original Tomb Raider action-adventure video game introduced Lara Croft as the main protagonist. Since this title, Lara Croft has appeared in countless titles, though the original 1996 release was originally praised for its 3D-level design and sold over 7 million units on the PlayStation. Since then, Lara Croft has appeared in movies, 20 mainline video games, comics, and toys.

4. Pac-Man

ilbusca / Getty Images

First game: Pac-Man

Pac-Man Year introduced: 1980

Midway Manufacturing first introduced Pac-Man, now a video game staple, at arcades around the country and the world in 1980. The gameplay was super simple as Pac-Man is controlled by the player, who must “eat” all the dots on the map while being chased by four different-colored ghosts. If a ghost catches you, the game is over, and you have to start all over again.

3. Sonic the Hedgehog

2013 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

First game: Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog Year introduced: 1991

Sonic is an instantly recognizable blue hedgehog, introduced by SEGA as its headline character in the same way Mario is to Nintendo. Sonic has appeared in over 90 video games, including titles for SEGA and other brand consoles as well as re-releases across different platforms. The first game in 1991 helped propel the Sega Genesis into a death battle with the Super Nintendo for global gaming supremacy.

2. Pikachu

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

First game: Pokemon Red and Green, Pokemon Red and Blue (International)

Pokemon Red and Green, Pokemon Red and Blue (International) Year introduced: 1996 (Japan), 1998 (International)

The face of one of the most famous video game franchises of all time, Pikachu, the cute little yellow fictional animal, first appeared in 1996 in Japan and 1998 internationally. Considered the most famous of the Pokemon, Pikachu has appeared in every Pokemon game over the last 28 years on every Nintendo console.

1. Mario

J / Flickr

First game: Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Year introduced: 1981

First introduced in the 1981 platformer game Donkey Kong, Mario is the most recognizable video game character ever, arguably more recognizable to people than many US Presidents. Developed by legendary video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario loves Princess Peach and his brother, Luigi and has appeared in more than 200 games across every Nintendo console that has been released.