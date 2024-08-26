The Video Games So Bad They Never Should Have Been Made DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

The worst video games are ranked according to Metacritic. Some of the games on this list are Windows-only exclusives. Even games from popular franchises can be received poorly. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



In the world of video games, you have titles that are memorable and stand the test of time. Names like Mario, Sonic, Donkey Kong, Halo, and Call of Duty are all titles you rightfully expect something special. On the flip side, you also have video games released every year that are immediately forgotten. Although many games are built with love, some can’t tell the right story or showcase excellent gameplay.

The reality is that as many good games are released every year, there are just as many, if not more, terrible games. Unfortunately, this is often bad news for people who worked hard on these titles, only to be disappointed once the poor reviews arrive. With this in mind, we used data from Metacritic to look at the worst video games of all time in descending order.

Why Is This Important?

gorodenkoff / Getty Images

As shocking as it might be, the video game market is larger than music and movies combined. In the entertainment world, video games have become a dominant platform, so the games that perform well can earn hundreds of millions. It’s no longer uncommon for top-tier video games to earn more than $1 billion, something few movies accomplish. As many of these games are released for companies like Microsoft and Sony, 24/7 Wall Street regularly covers these topics as video game revenue affects the bottom line of these big brands.

17. Fighter Within

Global Panorama / Filckr

Metacritic score: 23/100

Fighter Within, released on Xbox One in November 2013, was a Kinect-based fighting game and one of the console’s launch titles. Instead of being remembered as one of the launch titles for the console, it has been better remembered for trying to fight its negative reviews. Adding to the misery is that the Kinect itself was described as disappointing for players in general.

16. FlatOut 3: Chaos & Destruction

Steam

Metacritic score: 23/100

FlatOut 3: Chaos & Destruction was released for Microsoft Windows in December 2011. Reviews for the game were overwhelmingly negative, and it’s frequently labeled as one of the worst video games of all time. This disappointed reviewers as the first two games in the franchise received much better scores, so there was quite a shock when the game turned out so poorly.

15. Homie Rollerz

Stephan Mosel / Flickr

Metacritic score: 23/100

A terrible kart racing game, Homie Rollerz, was released for the Nintendo DS in 2008. Unfortunately, the game is abysmal, and its gameplay has been described as having one of the worst difficulty levels of any racing game ever. In addition, the track design is simply unplayable, which has helped Homie Rollerz become one of the worst video games ever made.

14. Charlie’s Angels

Darren Michaels / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Metacritic score: 23/100

Based on the 2000 film of the same name, Charlie’s Angels was released in July 2003 for the PlayStation 2 and GameCube. According to reviewers, while the game continued the adventures of the movie’s three main characters, there was almost nothing redeeming about the game. Hence, it’s 23 out of 100 Metacritic score.

13. Fast & Furious: Showdown

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Metacritic score: 22/100

Although the Fast & Furious franchise is popular, the movie’s success could not save this game. Bridging the story between Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, the 2013 release was made available for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and the Wii U. While many movie characters appear, Dominic Toretto is notably absent. However, there’s no chance his presence could have saved the game anyway.

12. Drake of the 99 Dragons

Steam

Metacritic score: 22/100

Drake of the 99 Dragons, an original Xbox release in 2003, is a third-person shooter game starring an undead assassin who must take revenge on those who killed members of the 99 Dragons clan. While the game was originally believed to be the first of a series of games and even a television show, plans for this were immediately scrapped as soon as the game was released based on its terrible reviews.

11. Afro Samurai 2

Justin Lee / Wikimedia Commons

Metacritic score: 21/100

An action video game for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Afro Samurai 2 was based on the anime series bearing the same name. Announced in 2008 and released in January 2009, the game was developed by Namco Bandai, who have a far better track record than this title would have you believe. The PlayStation version, in particular, receives the worst of the two scores.

10. Infestation: Survivor Stories

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Metacritic score: 20/100

Infestation: Survivor Stories was a first- and third-person shooter released for Microsoft Windows in December 2012. While the game offered single-player and multiplayer, it didn’t matter, as both were bad. When the game was released, critics immediately labeled it one of the worst video games ever.

9. Deal or No Deal

Kamal Sellehuddin / Wikimedia Commons

Metacritic score: 20/100

While the Deal or No Deal game was released on multiple consoles, the Nintendo DS version received bad reviews. The game was labeled as “broken” at best and unplayable at worst. Released in November 2006, the reviews weren’t all bad for those who loved the television series it is based on. However, for everyone else, it was an unforgivable mistake.

8. Alone in the Dark: Illumination

Steam

Metacritic score: 19/100

Alone in the Dark: Illumination is a third-person shooter released for Microsoft Windows in June 2015. It is the sixth game in the series. Unfortunately, with very negative reviews, it shouldn’t have been made at all. Online reviews indicate that there is almost nothing good to be said about the game, and instead, the developers did a lot wrong.

7. Ride to Hell: Retribution

Lenny Maidana / Wikimedia Commons

Metacritic score: 19/100

Ride to Hell: Retribution, an action-adventure game released for the Xbox 360 in June 2013, was originally announced in 2008. The game had been in development limbo for five years and showed when it was released. There is no question the title was met with horrifying reviews for its technical glitches and how it portrayed women in a negative light.

6. SPOGS Racing

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Metacritic score: 18/100

A Nintendo Wii title released in July 2008, SPOGS Racing is the worst racing game you’ve ever played. At least, this is what reviews would have you believe, with at least one review from IGN indicating, “This is as bad as it gets.” Other reviews offer similar disappointment, and there is almost nothing about this game you can read that gives you any hope that this game could be considered “good” at any point.

5. Double Dragon II: Wander of the Dragons

Microsoft / Wikimedia Commons

Metacritic score: 17/100

Considering the love for the Double Dragons franchise, it’s disappointing to see Double Dragon II: Wander of the Dragons on this list. One of the original beat-em-up arcade titles, this April 2013 release is easily the worst game in the entire series. Released as a Live Arcade title on the Xbox 360, it was a money grab using the Double Dragon name that never should have been made.

4. Vroom in the Night Sky

Nintendo

Metacritic score: 17/100

Released for the Nintendo Switch, Vroom in the Night Sky was the worst game released in 2017 and the fourth worst game ever. According to Metacritic, it earned a 17 out of 100. Online reviews are horrified at the game’s state and struggle to find anything positive. The game’s written dialogue is among the biggest complaints, which reviewers indicated is the worst they have ever read.

3. Yaris

James Everett / Wikimedia Commons

Metacritic score: 17/100

Released on October 10, 2007 for the Xbox 360, Yaris is the third-worst game ever. One review hilariously asks if it can get the 17.5 seconds it took to download the title back, as the game is so bad. Reviews blame the game’s playability, with many writers pointing out that the game is simply unplayable due to the volume of bugs that were never fixed after the game was released to the public.

2. Family Party: 30 Great Games Obstacle Arcade

Nebulous81 / Wikimedia Commons

Metacritic score: 11/100

Released for the Nintendo Wii U in December 2012, Family Party is undoubtedly the worst game ever for the Wii U and the second worst game. To say the reviews are scathing would be an understatement, as some review sites question how a game like this could ever be sold to children, never mind adults. Ultimately, ignore this game ever being made.

1. Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing

Om.Nom.Nom / Shutterstock.com

Metacritic score: 8/100

When it comes to the worst video game of all time, the award goes to Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing. Earning itself a paltry 8 out of 100 on the Metacritic scale, there is almost nothing positive you can say about this game. Review sites almost universally agree that it’s the worst video game ever, including our sister site, Cheat Code Central.