Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for April 9

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) were down -0.58% during a.m. trading on Wednesday, doing little to reverse the stock’s year-to-date loss to -15.38%. Since hitting its all-time high on Feb. 14, shares have plummeted -31.24% alongside other beaten-down stocks in the communication services sector, which as a whole has seen losses totaling -11.03% in 2025, good for fourth-worst among all 11 sectors in the S&P 500.

This month, it was announced that Meta’s former Director of Global Public Policy Sarah Wynn-Williams is set to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee after making claims that the company undermined U.S. national security by briefing Chinese officials on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence — a claim that she said has contributed to Meta’s $18 billion business in China.

In early April, Jefferies lowered its price target on the Magnificent Seven mainstay to $725 from $810, citing early signs of softening macro factors impacting deal decisions across tech. Nonetheless, the firm maintained its “Buy” rating for META. On March 24, the European Union (EU) announced plans to penalize Meta with a fine of up to $1 billion for breaching strict antitrust rules after the EU’s antitrust watchdog — the European Commission — found that the company is not in compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

Earlier this year, META announced — alongside authorizing a $50 billion stock buyback — that shares of META would begin paying a dividend. And while its current yield of 0.33% may not seem like much, at its current price, that equates to $0.50 per share quarterly, or $2.00 per share annualized. As the dominant player in the social media landscape, Meta Platforms is now branching out more broadly into tech, and specifically, the artificial intelligence (AI) space. It is the latter that the company is most heavily investing in now, and for that reason, it is also the primary driver of 24/7 Wall Street price predictions and forecasts for 2025-2030.

“Meta AI is on track to be the most used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year,” according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

24/7 Wall Street projects a 62.82% upside potential for the stock through the end of the decade.

Meta Platforms’ 10-Year Results

Here’s a table summarizing the performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) of META stock from 2014 to 2024:

Year Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2014 $80.78 $12.466 $2.940 2015 $104.66 $17.928 $3.688 2016 $115.05 $27.638 $10.217 2017 $176.46 $40.653 $15.934 2018 $133.20 $55.838 $22.112 2019 $208.10 $70.697 $18.485 2020 $273.16 $85.965 $29.146 2021 $336.35 $117.929 $39.370 2022 $120.34 $116.609 $23.200 2023 $353.96 $134.902 $39.098 2024 $599.24 $164.501 $62.36

*Revenue and net income in $billions

From 2014 to 2024, Meta Platforms’ revenue grew 1,196.16% from $12.466 billion to over $164 billion, while its net income went from $2.940 billion to over $62.36 billion. The primary driver of that growth over that decade was ad space for the company’s social media platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Reel and WhatsApp, among others.

While Meta Platforms has branched out into augmented reality and virtual reality — a business segment it refers to as Reality Labs — 99% of its revenue generation comes from its Family of Apps business segment, as of year-end 2023. But as the company looks to the second half of the decade, Zuckerberg and the company will focus on a few key focus areas that will have a large impact on Meta Platforms’ stock performance.

Key Drivers of Meta Platforms’ Stock Performance

AI Investment: Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta Platforms “released the first frontier-level open source AI model, we continue to see good traction with our Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and we’re driving good growth across our apps.” While the market for Meta’s social media advertising remains healthy and continues to drive the majority of the company’s revenue, it is focusing heavily on AI investments to expand through the end of the decade. Price-per-ad revenue saw a 10% year-over-year gain, and that success will fund its AI spending aimed at future growth. The company said shareholders should expect between $37 billion and $40 billion in capital expenditures this year that will fund a data center capable of powering its AI initiatives. That is likely to continue into next year, with CFO Susan Li stating that the META expects “significant capital expenditure growth in 2025 as we invest to support our artificial intelligence research and product development efforts.” Continued Renewable Energy Development: According to the company’s net zero plan, which it is aiming to achieve by 2030, “Since 2020, Meta’s global operations have been supported by 100% renewable energy. As of 2023, we have 10,000MW of contracted renewable energy across six countries.” As part of its net zero plan, Meta Platforms’ reliance on renewable energy will ultimately decrease the cost of its utility expenses, and ultimately, its carbon footprint through contracted and self-employed green technologies. Renewables already cost less than fossil fuel energy sources, and according to Canary Media, “By 2030, technology improvements could slash today’s prices by a quarter for wind and by half for solar.” The company has announced that its goal for its forthcoming data center is that it is 100% sustainable and net zero. Focusing on Growing Free Cash Flow: Zuckerberg labeled 2023 Meta Platforms’ “year of efficiency,” and their results were staggering. By year-end, the company recorded a record free cash flow of $43 billion. That is up from $21 billion in 2019, marking a nearly 105% increase in its cash position in four years. Meta’s free cash flow in 2024 stood at $52.1, another record that showed the company’s focus on its bottom line is driving decisions from the top down and has increasingly strong results.

Meta Platforms (META) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus median one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $753.75, which represents 48.95% upside potential from today’s share price. Of the 47 analysts covering META stock, it receives a consensus “Strong Buy” rating with 43 analysts assigning it as a buy, three assigning it as a hold and one as a sell.

24/7 Wall Street‘s one-year forecast is more conservative, projecting Meta Platforms’ stock price to be $603 by the end of 2025, based on the company’s ability to sustain its strong ad revenue while increasing efficiency, which in turn will drive its bottom line despite capital expenditures increasing toward its AI objectives. That price target represents potential upside of 19.16% from today’s share price.

Meta Platforms Price Estimates 2025-2030

Year Revenue* Net Income* EPS 2024 $161.579 $54.960 $21.18 2025 $183.459 $62.250 $24.12 2026 $205.257 $70.680 $27.71 2027 $226.332 $78.258 $30.42 2028 $245.319 $85.912 $32.38 2029 $268.306 $97.044 $36.54 2030 $274.947 $91.227 $39.70

*Revenue and net income in $billions

How META’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

By the end of the start of the next decade, we forecast that META’s stock price will reach $995.00, or 71.19% higher than it is trading for today, despite estimates that net income will pull back slightly from over $97 billion to over $91 billion. Revenue growth will continue, with an estimated 2.48% year-over-year increase from 2029.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price* 2025 $603 19.16% 2026 $692 36.75% 2027 $760 50.19% 2028 $809 59.87% 2029 $914 80.62% 2030 $995 96.63%