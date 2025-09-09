Google Will Save Apple JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is losing its top artificial intelligence (AI) engineers at a frightening rate. Many are going to Meta and OpenAI in exchange for multi-million-dollar pay packages. This is just when Apple needs them. After delaying the release of a new iOS that would include Apple’s flagship AI product, the debut has been moved to the middle of next year. And the product may be underwhelming. Apple’s best option, which may be its only option to have a world-class product, is to use a version of Google’s AI product known as Gemini.

Gemini has been well tested because it is at the heart of billions of Google searches for several months. Many queries bring up Gemini as the first result. Google needs a large distribution partner, however. It has 2.2% of the chatbot market. OpenAI has 80.9%, while Perplexity has 8.1%, and Microsoft CoPilot has 5.2%. Gemini cannot climb the AI market share ladder without broad distribution help.

There are already rumors Apple is looking at the Google alternative. Bloomberg reports that “The underlying technology enabling the new Siri could come in part from Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple’s longtime partner in internet search.” So, the company may have already made the decision.

One thing is for sure: Apple is about to release its new iPhone 17. The one certain disappointment about it will be that the AI version of iOS will not ship with it. If people decide to wait for the critical feature, iPhone 17 sales could languish at a time the company cannot afford that to happen.

Apple is so far behind in the AI race that it has affected its share price. Its stock is down 5% this year while the S&P 500 is up 11%. And Apple’s shares are never down, at least in the minds of its diehard investors.

Apple and Google have a reason for a partnership. Each is struggling in the AI market in its own way.

