These Airlines Have the Best Perks for Business Travelers

If there is one thing we expect with business travel, it’s all about the perks. This could mean a premium lounge, priority check-in, and or comfy seats. These are just a few of the “must haves” businesses travelers should expect when choosing an airline. With this in mind, let’s look at the airlines that have laid out the red carpet for business travelers in no particular order.

12. Air Canada

Adam Moreira / Wikimedia Commons

Air Canada’s Aeroplan program members get plenty of business-friendly perks for travel with Elite Status, including complimentary checked bags, access to Maple Leaf lounges across North America, a priority phone line, and other rewards.

11. Southwest Airlines

Boarding1Now / Getty Images

Southwest Airlines has been known as one of the simplest airlines with no buzzy perks for years, but its business select ticket fare does include enough perks to make it notable. Business select customers receive A1-A15 priority boarding, a complimentary free drink, and free inflight internet.

10. Singapore Airlines

Fedor Selivanov / Shutterstock.com

Not only do all travelers on Singapore Airlines get access to best-in-class entertainment services, but business travelers will also love the easy check-in process and priority treatment they receive in premium economy or above.

9. United Airlines

gk-6mt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Business travelers who frequent United Airlines should be members of its MileagePlus Premier program. Members receive numerous perks like premium Economy Plus seating, free travel companions, access to sold-out flights, and a dedicated hotline for Premier members.

8. Virgin Atlantic

riikkeary / Flickr

Frequent business travelers will undoubtedly enjoy the benefits of Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club. You can use previously earned points to choose any open seat and receive a priority upgrade. Best of all, Flying Club members have seats reserved on every flight in case of last-minute travel changes.

7. Qatar Airways

riikkeary / Flickr

With Qatar Airways, not only do you get benefits like noise-canceling headphones and fine wines, but you can also get a lie-flat experience when traveling overseas. The airline’s rewards program, Privilege Club, is also complimentary with discount seats, increased baggage allowance, and bonus miles.

6. JetBlue

Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Business travelers frequenting Jet Blue can earn points and open up benefits like priority security lanes, early boarding with group B, and one free inflight beer, wine, or liquor drink. Additionally, you can receive free checked bags, upgraded seats, priority boarding, and dedicated check-in lines.

5. Lufthansa

AlxeyPnferov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When you join Lufthansa’s Miles & More program, you can earn miles for rental car booking and hotels, two must-haves for business travelers. On top of that, you can earn points across 35 partner airlines. Better yet, children under 11 fly free when business turns to pleasure.

4. British Airways

Ceri Breeze / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Business travelers who are British Airways Executive Club members will immediately find something to like with the airline’s “On Business” program. This service rewards small and medium-sized businesses with points that can be redeemed for travel and or seat upgrades.

3. Emirates

riikkeary / Flickr

Arguably one of the world’s most premium airlines, Emirates will roll out the red card for its business customers enrolled in its Skywards program. On top of complimentary checked baggage, you can access luxurious lounges in the Middle East and receive in-flight amenities like free Wi-Fi and some of the most attentive service in the air.

2. Delta Airlines

Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

One of the better perks of being a Delta SkyMiles business customer is getting priority check-in and complimentary upgrades. On top of this, you can access Delta’s Sky Club, Centurion Lounge, and Escape Lounge using the Skymiles credit card.

1. American Airlines

Jetlinerimages / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Frequent business travelers should become AAdvantage customers with American Airlines. As you earn points, you can earn three free checked bags, group 1 boarding, and complimentary upgrades.

