Business Travelers Should Take These Precautions When Traveling Abroad

David Beren
    • When traveling abroad, it’s important to know your surroundings. 
    • Knowing where to go as a tourist is important. 
    • Be careful about where and what you eat when you are abroad. 
One of the most important things to remember when traveling overseas is to always be on your guard. This is especially true if you are flying into an unfamiliar location, but it’s still true even if you have been in this region many times before. 

Traveling overseas, like domestic travel, can pose challenges, especially for business travelers. For this reason, we’re introducing a list of dos and don’ts you should strongly consider following the next time a business trip takes you abroad. 

12. Transportation Awareness

Rome, Italy. Colosseum. Yellow Bus Moving On Street Near Flavian Amphitheatre.
Take public transportation when possible for extra safety.

Before hopping on any bus or getting in any cab while traveling abroad, know exactly where you are going. While traveling by car is often the easiest way from point A to B, public transportation may be safer and less expensive. 

11. Securing Travel Documents

Losing a passport while traveling internationally can be a real headache.

Losing your passport while traveling can be a very big pain and requires jumping through multiple hoops to get back home. Ensure these documents are always secured in a hotel safe or on your person. 

10. Know Cultural Faux Pas

Japanese, hands and matcha for tea ceremony in Chashitsu room with kimono dress and traditional custom. Person, temae and vintage style outfit for culture, fashion and honor with antique crockery
Knowing local customs can make for a much better trip abroad.

Before boarding an airplane, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with local customs. It’s also good to know a few local phrases, especially words like “help” or “police,” which might come in handy during an emergency. 

9. Use All Door Locks

Make full use of hotel door locks when you are in the room.

When you enter your hotel room for the night, make sure you deadbolt and use any locks on your door. You should also ensure that every window and entry point is secured before going to sleep. 

8. Understanding Local Laws

Polizia Locale italiana mezzi ed auto
Make sure you are familiar with local laws for heightened safety.

Activities and actions in the United States that may be legal may not be legal when traveling abroad. For example, you can’t chew gum in Singapore or use foul language in the United Arab Emirates. 

7. Wallet Caution

Quick thief pickpocketing in the crowded city street, he is stealing a wallet from a man&#039;s pocket
Keep a close eye on your valuables, like your wallet.

One of the biggest no-nos you should be aware of when traveling abroad is never counting money in public. Whether you are counting foreign currency or American dollars, just be careful not to flash cash publicly. 

6. Travel Insurance

Having travel insurance can offer peace of mind.

While we always hope international travel is a frustration-free experience, this isn’t always the case. This is why purchasing international travel insurance is so important. It is helpful for canceled flights and international health insurance in case of unexpected emergencies. 

5. Staying Hydrated

As best as you are able, stick to bottled water.

While you must be careful with what water you drink, you must also stay hydrated. Long flights can dehydrate you, so keep plenty of water in your system. 

4. Luggage Caution 

Travel. Staycation.local travel new normal.Girl packing luggage in suitcase and travel documents Travel,tourism,vacation,relocation.Mental health and travel vacation
Carefully check your luggage before returning home for bed bugs.

Unfortunately, bed bugs are a part of life in hotels that don’t take the proper precautions, including upscale hotels. As a result, it’s very important that you carefully inspect your luggage before you pack and begin your travel back home. Any “stowaways” that come home can be a real pain. 

3. Careful With Food and Water

Phuket Walking Street night market in Phuket old town, Thailand.
Be careful with food markets which can deliver undercooked food.

Whether during a business meeting or not, you will likely need food while traveling abroad. To be extra cautious, don’t ask for ice with drinks, as the ice may not be filtered. Another word of caution is to avoid street food, which may be underprepared. 

2. Stick to Well-Known Areas

Stay in busy touristy areas if you can.

As fun as it might be to explore a new location, sticking to well-known areas is strong advice for business travelers. Don’t let your desire to explore overwhelm your sense of safety, especially in areas regarded as relatively safe for foreigners. 

1. Dressing Down

Urban business man talking on smart phone traveling inside in airport. Casual young businessman wearing suit jacket. Handsome male model. Young man with cellphone at the airport while waiting for
Dress casually when you travel internationally.

For many business travelers, this may be when you need to “dress to impress.” However, you should consider looking less like an affluent businessman and pack more casual clothes. This is excellent advice, especially if you have free time to explore a new area. 

 

