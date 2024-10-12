Business Travelers Should Take These Precautions When Traveling Abroad anyaberkut / Getty Images

24/7 Insights

When traveling abroad, it’s important to know your surroundings. Knowing where to go as a tourist is important. Be careful about where and what you eat when you are abroad. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



One of the most important things to remember when traveling overseas is to always be on your guard. This is especially true if you are flying into an unfamiliar location, but it’s still true even if you have been in this region many times before.

Traveling overseas, like domestic travel, can pose challenges, especially for business travelers. For this reason, we’re introducing a list of dos and don’ts you should strongly consider following the next time a business trip takes you abroad.

12. Transportation Awareness

George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com

Before hopping on any bus or getting in any cab while traveling abroad, know exactly where you are going. While traveling by car is often the easiest way from point A to B, public transportation may be safer and less expensive.

11. Securing Travel Documents

Maudib / Getty Images

Losing your passport while traveling can be a very big pain and requires jumping through multiple hoops to get back home. Ensure these documents are always secured in a hotel safe or on your person.

10. Know Cultural Faux Pas

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Before boarding an airplane, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with local customs. It’s also good to know a few local phrases, especially words like “help” or “police,” which might come in handy during an emergency.

9. Use All Door Locks

DragonImages / iStock via Getty Images

When you enter your hotel room for the night, make sure you deadbolt and use any locks on your door. You should also ensure that every window and entry point is secured before going to sleep.

8. Understanding Local Laws

Tom90 / Shutterstock.com

Activities and actions in the United States that may be legal may not be legal when traveling abroad. For example, you can’t chew gum in Singapore or use foul language in the United Arab Emirates.

7. Wallet Caution

Stokkete / Shutterstock.com

One of the biggest no-nos you should be aware of when traveling abroad is never counting money in public. Whether you are counting foreign currency or American dollars, just be careful not to flash cash publicly.

6. Travel Insurance

Michael Rivera via wikimedia commons

While we always hope international travel is a frustration-free experience, this isn’t always the case. This is why purchasing international travel insurance is so important. It is helpful for canceled flights and international health insurance in case of unexpected emergencies.

5. Staying Hydrated

3336 / Flickr

While you must be careful with what water you drink, you must also stay hydrated. Long flights can dehydrate you, so keep plenty of water in your system.

4. Luggage Caution

Shyntartanya / Shutterstock.com

Unfortunately, bed bugs are a part of life in hotels that don’t take the proper precautions, including upscale hotels. As a result, it’s very important that you carefully inspect your luggage before you pack and begin your travel back home. Any “stowaways” that come home can be a real pain.

3. Careful With Food and Water

Adisa / Shutterstock.com

Whether during a business meeting or not, you will likely need food while traveling abroad. To be extra cautious, don’t ask for ice with drinks, as the ice may not be filtered. Another word of caution is to avoid street food, which may be underprepared.

2. Stick to Well-Known Areas

funky-data / iStock via Getty Images

As fun as it might be to explore a new location, sticking to well-known areas is strong advice for business travelers. Don’t let your desire to explore overwhelm your sense of safety, especially in areas regarded as relatively safe for foreigners.

1. Dressing Down

TravnikovStudio / Shutterstock.com

For many business travelers, this may be when you need to “dress to impress.” However, you should consider looking less like an affluent businessman and pack more casual clothes. This is excellent advice, especially if you have free time to explore a new area.