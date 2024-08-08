This Is How You Vacation to France on as Little as $1,000 StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

France, with its iconic Eiffel Tower, is an exceptionally popular vacation destination. France has long captivated the hearts of travelers. The Olympics has only made French tourism even more of a big deal.

Whether you dream of indulging in haute couture fashion, sipping champagne on the French Riviera, or exploring charming villages on a budget, this enchanting country offers something for everyone.

But, before you rush out on your big adventure, there’s one question to answer: how much is a trip to France?

Of course, a lot of that depends on what you do. We’ll cover the expenses of a budget vacation to France and one full of luxury. Before we get started, here are the four most important things you need to know:

Planning a trip to France, or anywhere, requires careful budgeting. Knowing the potential costs for different travel styles can help you set realistic expectations and avoid overspending.

France offers a diverse range of experiences, from budget-friendly adventures to luxurious getaways.

Why Are We Covering This?

It’s essential to budget for vacations. While vacation may be a break from worrying about life, it isn’t a break from budgeting. If you want your financial situation to be solid when you get back, you need to stay within budget on vacation.

Budget Flights

oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget flight cost: $300 – $400

To keep airfare low, you can choose a budget airline like Ryanair, EasyJet, or Transavia. These carriers often offer competitive prices, but it’s important to avoid additional fees for checked baggage, seat selection, and priority boarding. Booking your flights well in advance is essential to secure the best deals.

You should also be flexible with your travel dates, too. Some travel dates will be more expensive than others!

Luxury Flights

Aris Group / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury flight cost: $3,000 – $10,000

If you want a truly luxurious experience, you may want to upgrade to business or fight-class flights. These options provide extra amenities and many inclusions, but they are also exceptionally expensive. You can easily spend more on your flight ticket than on the rest of your vacation as a whole!

While these are significantly more expensive, some people find them more than worth it. Your pricing will vary largely depending on the time of year and airline.

Airline loyalty programs and credit card rewards may be worth it for luxury travelers.

Budget Hotels

NigelSpiers / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget hotels cost: $400 – $700

For budget-conscious travelers, hostels and budget hotels are excellent options. While these accommodations don’t have some of the amenities found in luxury hotels. However, they do offer a safe place to sleep that’s comfortable and clean at a fraction of the cost of luxury hotels.

Where you stay also has a big impact on the cost. Staying outside of the city center is a solid choice, but you do need to consider the higher transportation cost.

Luxury Hotels

saiko3p / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $3,000 – $10,000

If you prefer exceptional service, indulge in a luxury hotel. While these hotels are very expensive, they offer top-tier accommodations and tons of inclusions. You’ll have to pay a premium for these hotels, but you may save money in other places.

For instance, many of these hotels are close to city centers, allowing you to walk to many attractions. You may be able to pay less for transportation if you’re already staying near downtown.

Budget Transportation

laraslk / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget transportation cost: $250 – $350

To save money on transportation, your best option is to rely on public transport like trains and buses. In many of France’s major cities, public transportation is fairly inexpensive and will take you across the city.

Biking and walking are two other options that are budget-friendly and easily accessible. In fact, some areas of France have beautiful biking paths that we highly recommend trying out.

For a bit more flexibility, you may want to consider a small car. Car rentals are decently more expensive than public transportation, but they do allow you to explore France at your own pace and reach remote areas. If you stay outside of a city, you may have to rent a car for transportation. Don’t forget to factor in gas and parking if you decide to rent a car, too.

Luxury Transportation

Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $3,000 – $5,000

If you want to get around in style, private car services and high-speed trains allow you to sightsee in Paris with lots of flexibility. These options provide lots of comfort and convenience, but you’re going to pay at least a few thousand dollars for a week-long trip.

High-speed trains like the TGV provide a comfortable and efficient way to travel between cities. While not budget-friendly, they offer a luxurious experience. If you plan to travel from one city to another, these transport services are something to try.

Renting a car can also be a great way to get around the city flexibly. Luxury cars can be pretty expensive to rent, and you need to consider the cost of gas and parking, too. Renting a car can easily add up to thousands for a week, especially if you choose something specifically high-end.

Budget Attractions

Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget attraction cost: $50 – $100

France offers tons of free or very low-cost attractions you can take advantage of. For instance, many museums offer free entry during specific days or at specific times. Look up museums you’re interested in before you go to plan your trip around free entry or lower ticket pricing.

Walking tours are another great way to explore major cities. Just walking around can let you take in many of the city’s sights. Public parks, such as the Luxembourg Gardens in Paris, provide serene escapes and opportunities for picnics.

All that said, some museums are potentially expensive but worth the cost. For instance, the Louvre Museum is expensive but worth it.

Luxury Attractions

Pandora Pictures / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $1,000+

There are also lots of potential things to spend money on in France. From exclusive tours of the Palace of Versailles to private art collection viewings, luxury experiences abound. VIP access, personalized guides, and exclusive amenities are the hallmarks of these options.

However, if you choose a personalized tour, you can expensive to pay nearly $100 per person. While these tours can give you a unique insight into France, you should expect to pay plenty for them.

Be sure to book tours and attractions in advance to secure availability. There are only a few tours available, and they can fill up fast during popular seasons.

Budget Food

RodicaCiorba / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated budget food cost: $250 – $400

France is renowned for its yummy food, and you don’t have to break the bank to give it a try. Street food and small cafes offer traditional food at lower prices. Local markets also offer fruits and snacks at a low price. Picnics in some of France’s popular parks are a great way to save money while also enjoying a relaxing vacation.

If you frequent the cheaper cafes and enjoy plenty of street food, you can keep your cost down to only a few hundred dollars.

Luxury Food

buddyb76 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated luxury food cost: $1,000 – $3,500

There are also lots of world-class restaurants and fine dining options in France. Michelin-starred establishments, wine tastings, and gourmet food tours are among the many luxury options available. You don’t have to go far to find luxury food in many of France’s cities.

Dinner at many of these nicer restaurants can easily cost $100 per person or more. If you frequent them several times on your trip, it’s very easy to spend over $1,000. French wine is another delicious option, but they are also very expensive.

You’ll want to book these restaurants in advance, as many of them fill up rather fast.

Miscellaneous Expenses

Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

We’ve hit all the big notes above, but you may need to pay for other costs, too. While these costs are lower, they can add up, so it’s important to budget for them.

Visas and passports: For most US citizens, you'll need a passport but not a visa. However, getting a passport does cost money, and these fees can add up.

Travel insurance: While not strictly necessary, travel insurance can provide peace of mind in emergencies. You never know when something will happen, and travel insurance helps you recoup some of your costs.

Cell phone plans: International charges can be extremely expensive. You may want to consider purchasing a local SIM card or upgrading your plan to make international charges cheaper. Using local Wi-Fi hotspots can help you stay connected without breaking the bank.

Luggage fees: Many airlines restrict baggage, especially more budget-friendly options. You may want to factor in extra charges if you plan to pack quite a bit.

Souvenirs: While it's tempting to bring home a piece of France, set a budget for souvenirs to avoid overspending. If you decide to choose more high-end items, be sure to budget plenty for shopping.

These are just general examples. The actual costs and other expenses you’ll need to pay will vary from person to person. Budget a bit extra to pay for any fees that pop up on your vacation.

Total Cost

Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget trip cost: $1,000 – $2,700

$1,000 – $2,700 Estimated luxury trip cost: $9,500+

When traveling to France, you can be very strict with your budget or splurge on luxury.

A week-long budget vacation to France can cost as little as $1,000, but you’ll have to be exceptionally careful with your budget. You’ll need to select free attractions and a budget-friendly hotel and rely on public transportation. You’ll still enjoy France’s charm, but you’ll need to be cautious when spending money.

Indulging in a luxury vacation in France offers an unforgettable experience, but it comes with a higher price tag. Gourmet restaurants can be extremely expensive, and a high-end hotel can easily cost thousands for a week (or even tens of thousands). If you select a few luxury attractions, like personalized tours, you can easily spend over $10,000 on a luxury vacation.

Most people will be some where in between these two extremes. For instance, you may decide to stay at a budget hotel but still enjoy a few fine-dining restaurants during the week. Setting a budget can help you decide which areas you want to spend a bit extra on and which areas you can be strict with your budget.

While this may all sound expensive, it’s much cheaper than a trip to some other locations, such as Bora Bora.