How Much a Trip to Paris Will Cost on a Budget or in Style NigelSpiers / Shutterstock.com

Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for many, especially with the Olympics taking place there. While this French city has always been popular, it will likely be even more popular after the Olympics!

The cost of a Parisian getaway can be quite expensive, though. There are some budget options, but there are also some very not budget-friendly options.

No matter the sort of vacation you’re dreaming of, we’ve covered all your options below. From budget hostels to luxury resorts, we looked up current costs and discovered the best options for every budget.

Before we get started, here are some of the most important points:

Budget-friendly options for a Paris vacation exist, but require careful planning. A trip to Paris costs similarly to a trip to New York, for instance.

Luxury trips may also require booking well in advance, as fine-dining restaurants and popular hotels tend to be booked far into the future.

Why Are We Covering This?

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

Budgeting is one of the core practices that help you take control of your finances. Sadly, not everyone sticks to a strict budget while on vacation, which can lead to financial problems upon their return. Just like any other part of your life, it’s extremely important to budget for vacation and then stick to that budget once you’ve set it.

We’ll help you budget for a trip to Paris in this article.

Budget Flights

Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget flight cost: $200 – $500

Budget flights to Paris can be hard to find, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. The key is to be flexible with your flight dates. Traveling during the spring or fall tends to be the best option, but you should remain flexible while shopping for your tickets. Sometimes, some weekends will be far cheaper than others.

If you can, consider traveling during the week, too. Often, it’s cheaper to travel on a weird day, like a Tuesday, than on the weekend.

Be sure to book well in advance, too. Tickets tend to go up as the date gets closer. Many budget-friendly airlines also have hidden fees, especially for baggage, so be sure to pack light and do your research.

Luxury Flights

Aris Group / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury flight cost: $3,000+

While snagging a budget flight can be difficult, luxury tickets are often easy to come by. First or business class tickets provide spacious seating, included meals, and other amenities. It’s simply more comfortable to fly with these upgraded tickets, though you are going to pay for it!

If you do plan on spending a lot on your ticket, consider using an airline loyalty program to take advantage of freebees.

Budget Hotels

saiko3p / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated budget hotel cost: $350 – $700

Budget-conscious travelers should look at budget hotels outside of the city center and hostels. These accommodations offer very basic amenities and prioritize affordability. They may not have the most features, but they do provide you with a safe place to sleep.

Expect to pay between $50 to $100 per night for a budget hotel. Hostels can be even cheaper, with prices starting around $20 per night for a dorm bed. They offer a more social experience for a much cheaper cost.

Book well in advance to save money. Investing in a room with a kitchenette may help you save money on food, even if the room is slightly more expensive.

Luxury Hotels

Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $3,500 – $11,000

If you’re seeking opulence and unparalleled comfort, Paris offers a plethora of world-class luxury hotels. Often, these hotels are in prime locations near the city center and offer tons of amenities. However, prices often start at $500 a night and quickly move up from there. Some of the nicest rooms are several thousand (and don’t have their prices listed online).

Look at hotel packages that include airport transfers and spa treatments for the best options. Many hotels also offer loyalty programs, which can let you get potential upgrades for free.

Budget Transportation

Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget transportation cost: $25 – $45

Paris boasts an efficient public transportation system, making it easy and affordable to explore the city. You can easily get around the city using only public transportation. Tickets can be purchased individually for each trip or in bulk for even more savings. A single Métro ticket typically costs a few euros, while a multi-day pass can significantly reduce costs.

The Navigo Pass allows for unlimited travel within Paris and the suburbs.

You can also spend a lot of time walking to save money and enjoy the city’s atmosphere.

Luxury Transportation

Shutterstock

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $700 – $2,100

For a truly indulgent experience, consider renting a luxury car or even hiring a private car service. These options provide convenience and personalized service. However, they are extremely expensive.

Depending on the vehicle, a private car service can cost between $100 and $300 per day. Hiring a driver is easily $200 a day or more, plus gas and other expenses (like parking passes). All of these different fees add up quickly, allowing you to easily spend thousands on transportation if you aren’t careful.

Be aware of traffic congestion, too, which tends to be quite bad during peak hours!

Budget Attractions

Lewis Liu / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget attraction cost: $150 – $250

Paris offers a wealth of free and affordable attractions that allow you to experience the city’s charm without breaking the bank. You can spend a lot of time walking the streets and taking in the charming neighborhoods and iconic landmarks. Many of Paris’s parks are famous and worth a walk-through, too.

That said, there are some things you should consider paying for, such as museums. You may even want to consider a Seine River Cruise. While it can cost $100 a person, this cruise is considered more than worth it by many.

Some museums do offer free days, so plan your trip accordingly where possible.

Luxury Attractions

jmenj / Flickr

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $800 – $1,900

It’s very easy to spend a lot on attractions in Paris. There are so many things to see and do! While many museums and landmarks are free, as we explained, VIP tours are not. Sometimes, you can also get access to different levels for an extra fee (as is the case at the Eiffel Tower).

For instance, you can pay for private, guided tours at the Louvre and Palace of Versailles.

Plan to pay around $100 per tour or VIP experience, though the price can vary widely depending on exactly what you’re doing!

Be sure to book these tours in advance, as they can fill up fast. If you want a truly in-depth experience of the city, you can even work with a travel guide to schedule all the tours.

Budget Food

RodicaCiorba / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated budget food cost: $210 – $300

Paris offers tons of affordable dining options that cater to budget-conscious travelers. Street food, bakeries, and casual restaurants are all budget-friendly options that also offer tasty, authentic food.

Crepes, falafel, and hot dogs are all very common. Walking around the city will also open your eyes to tons of cafes and brasseries that offer adorable lunch menus.

Plan to spend around $30 to $40 per person per day if you choose to eat only from these budget-friendly options. Cooking your own meals will likely be even more expensive, but it does require having somewhere to cook them. If you’re staying at a budget hotel, this may not be an options.

Luxury Food

ClarkandCompany / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated luxury food cost: $1,400 – $2,600

Paris offers tons of luxury culinary treats for you to enjoy. These are expensive, of course. If you choose to eat only from these luxury food options, you’re looking at around $200 to $300 per day. One meal can easily cost $100 or more. If breakfast is included at your hotel, this may lower the cost a bit!

Tasting menus and wine pairings are the most expensive options. However, you can even spend a lot at a gourmet food market, where you’ll find high-end cheeses and charcuterie at a relatively high price compared to your average street food.

Book tables at popular restaurants far in advance, perhaps even a year or more! These places can fill up very far in advance.

Miscellaneous Costs

Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

There are also some miscellaneous costs you should budget for. These are typically very low individually, but they can add up to a couple hundred dollars or more altogether. While it’s easy to overlook these costs, budgeting for everything you need is important.

Souvenirs and shopping: You’ll probably do at least some shopping in Paris. For those on a strict budget, a small item or two may be plenty to commemorate your trip. However, some travelers go to Paris largely to shop at the city’s designer boutiques, which can easily cost thousands.

You’ll probably do at least some shopping in Paris. For those on a strict budget, a small item or two may be plenty to commemorate your trip. However, some travelers go to Paris largely to shop at the city’s designer boutiques, which can easily cost thousands. Phone services: Your current phone plan may not work internationally. You can either purchase a local SIM card or upgrade your plan to include international services. Either way, this can be surprisingly costly, so budget accordingly.

Your current phone plan may not work internationally. You can either purchase a local SIM card or upgrade your plan to include international services. Either way, this can be surprisingly costly, so budget accordingly. Travel insurance: You may want to invest in travel insurance in case you have an emergency or illness. While it isn’t necessary, it does help you recoup some costs.

You may want to invest in travel insurance in case you have an emergency or illness. While it isn’t necessary, it does help you recoup some costs. Visa or passports: If you don’t currently have a passport, you may have to pay a small fee to get one. This process can also take several months, so plan accordingly.

By considering all these factors, you can create a realistic budget for your Paris trip, whether you’re seeking a budget-friendly adventure or a luxurious escape.

Final Costs

Aleksandr Grechanyuk / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget trip cost: $970 – $2,100

$970 – $2,100 Estimated luxury trip cost: $9,100 – $23,000

Paris has undeniable charm, so it’s no surprise that it’s such a huge tourist destination. There are many budget-friendly options for those who want to soak up the city, as well as luxurious experiences for high-end travelers. Either way, be sure to budget properly for your vacation to avoid unexpected costs.

You can also pick and choose from the luxury and budget options. Not everyone will have a 100% budget or luxury trip. You may decide to stay at a cheaper hotel so that you can afford to go to a few fine restaurants, for instance.

Figure out what is most important to you and budget your trip accordingly.

