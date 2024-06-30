How Much is a Trip to Paris: On a Budget or in Style saiko3p / iStock via Getty Images

Ah, Paris. Just the mention of it stirs up romance, beckoning travelers from across the globe. The summer Olympics have made it even busier than usual, with hotel occupancy rates soaring over 80%.

But before you start daydreaming about a once-in-your-lifetime trip to Paris, a crucial question remains: how much does a trip to Paris cost?

Understanding travel costs to Paris empowers you to transform your Parisian dreams into reality. Whether you envision a budget-friendly adventure filled with charming cafes and hidden gems or a luxurious escape indulging in Michelin-starred meals and exclusive experiences, this comprehensive guide will unveil the hidden costs and spending breakdowns for both adventures.

Why We Care About Travel Costs

Source: Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock.com

Planning a trip to Paris can be exceptionally exciting. However, it’s important to take a step back and plan properly. Budgeting effectively to enjoy your vacation and not come home to debt when your trip is over is important!

Budget Flights

Source: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget flight cost: $800 – $1,200

Flights to Paris aren’t the cheapest, but there are lots of ways to save money. You can consider flying on weekdays or during shoulder seasons to get discounts. Paris also has several airports, which might have different costs. You could also fly to a smaller airport near Paris to save some money. Ground transportation would need to be arranged, though.

The airline you choose also has a huge impact on the flight cost, too. Budget airlines are often cheaper, but they can also charge extra fees, driving up the price! We highly recommend checking for these fees and being cautious about overpacking.

Luxury Flights

Source: Aris Group / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury flight cost: $1,200 – $3,000

First-class tickets to Paris often cost at least $2,000, but it isn’t odd to see costs reach $3,000, either. It depends on the route and airline you’re flying with. Business class tickets can be as cheap as $1,200 in some cases, but they can also easily cost over $2,000 depending on when you’re flying.

Direct flights tend to be very expensive, especially if you purchase first-class tickets, too. However, they can save you time and stress.

Either way, consider booking your ticket in advance, as you can potentially save money and avoid last-minute price hikes. This strategy is especially important in the summer when more people are traveling.

Budget Hotels

Source: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget hotel cost: $400 – $700

The cheapest way to stay in Paris is at a hostel. These dorm-style accommodations have a communal atmosphere, making them best suited for social travelers. Basic amenities are typically offered but don’t expect anything fancy. Hostels typically start at $50 – $100 a night.

Most hostels have on-site kitchens, which can help you save money on food, too. Many also organize activities like walking tours and visits to local landmarks. It’s a great way to make some friends and travel at the same time.

Luxury Hotels

Source: mgaylard / Flickr

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $3,255 – $16,500

Hotels in Paris are expensive expensive, especially if you want to stay somewhere nice. Often, luxury hotels have exceptionally good restaurants, in-house spas, and amazing room service. These perks can cost even more money than your room, though, so you’ll need to set aside some extra money to take advantage of them.

The Four Seasons Hotel George V starts at over $2,000 a night, with the Ritz costing even more. You can find hotels for cheaper, but you should plan on spending thousands even if you stay at a mid-range hotel.

Budget Transportation

Source: Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget transportation cost: $50 – $100

If you’re looking to save money, the efficient and affordable Paris Metro is your best friend. Paris has a very interconnected public transportation system that isn’t expensive to take advantage of. If you’re trying to get around Paris without spending too much money, this public transportation is the way to go.

You can also spend a lot of time walking in Paris. In fact, truly taking in Paris requires at least some walking. You can also rent bicycles for an efficient, cheap way to get around the city fast.

Luxury Transportation

Source: matthewleesdixon / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $400 – $600

While not the most budget-friendly option, taxis offer convenience and comfort, especially with luggage or after a long day of exploring. Fares are metered and can vary depending on distance and time of day.

If you have even more money to indulge with, you can book private car services. These pre-booked drivers can take you just about anywhere in Paris without the stress that often comes from other transportation systems. Luxury cars tend to be the most expensive to rent, and some services charge for gas and parking fees as extras.

With these options, you won’t have to worry about navigating the Metro system or dealing with crowded public transportation. They’re also far more flexible, and you can get dropped off exactly where you need to go.

Budget Food

Source: RodicaCiorba / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated budget food cost: $200 – $400

While Paris is a pretty expensive city to visit, food is surprisingly inexpensive if you know where to get it. Local Parisian markets provide all sorts of fresh bread, local cheeses, and seasonal produce at an inexpensive price. You can easily purchase an affordable lunch while you’re out and about walking the city.

Creperies and bistros also provide inexpensive meals. You can purchase a savory sandwich or crepes. Local bistros typically offer classic French dishes at a reasonable price.

Don’t underestimate the magic of Parisian street food! Grab a steaming hot dog or indulge in a savory falafel sandwich for a quick and budget-friendly bite on the go.

Luxury Food

Source: ClarkandCompany / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated luxury food cost: $800 – $1,700

It’s easy to spend a lot of money on food while in Paris, too. Paris has many Michelin-starred restaurants, which offer innovative cuisine and an atmosphere to match. Expect multi-course tasting menus to be over $100 a person, with $300 not being all that uncommon.

You can also shop at iconic and historical establishments. These often offer traditional meals and delectable pastries, just like you’d expect from Paris.

Paris also has a very interesting fine dining scene. These restaurants often focus on seasonal ingredients and have amazing presentation. You can expect to spend closer to $100 a person, though it does vary a lot depending on the restaurant.

Budget Attractions

Source: henry14lb / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget attraction cost: $50 – $120

Part of enjoying Paris is walking around the city, and that is absolutely free. You can also explore many iconic landmarks for free or at least admire them from the ground without paying a fee. There are many free walking tours, though you’re encouraged to tip your guide at the end.

Many museums in the city also offer free or discounted entry on certain days or at particular times. You can plan your trip around these discounts to pay only low entry fees.

Paris boasts stunning public parks, perfect for a leisurely stroll or a relaxing picnic. Wander through the manicured gardens of Jardin du Luxembourg, or rent a rowboat and explore the serene Lac Inférieur in Bois de Boulogne. These parks offer a welcome respite from the city’s hustle and bustle, and the vast majority of them are completely free to enjoy.

There are tons of hidden gems around the city to explore, too. Tons of charming neighborhoods exist, which you can walk through for free. Independent bookstores are common, as are small side shops. Exploring Paris on foot can provide you with plenty of ways to enjoy the city.

Luxury Attractions

Source: Lewis Liu / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $600 – $1,150

You can also move beyond the typical attractions by purchasing VIP tours. These allow you to explore historic landmarks with a private guide, gaining access to restricted areas and getting personalized tours. Many museums also offer these tours during certain times of the day.

While you’re in Paris, you can also treat yourself to wine tasting. The area offers renowned champagne houses, which offer tastings and tours for a price.

Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening at the Palais Garnier, home to the Paris Opera. Book seats in a prestigious box for a panoramic view of the opulent auditorium and enjoy a world-class performance. They can be exceptionally expensive, though, so plan accordingly.

There are many culinary delights around the city, too. For instance, you can savor a meal atop the Eiffel Tower, enjoying views of the city while eating traditional meals.

Hidden Costs in the City of Lights

Source: Billion Photos / Shutterstock.com

While budgeting for food and hotels is vital, there are other sneaky expenses you need to keep in mind. These can pop up during your Paris adventure and bite into your travel budget, so it’s important to avoid them before you get to the city.

Tourist Taxes: Like many major tourist areas, Paris does have tourist taxes. This is a fee that all visitors must pay when staying in the capital. It’s a flat fee per night, per person, that is added to your accommodation bill. Exactly how much it is depends on where you’re staying. The more expensive your accommodation, the higher you can expect the tax.

Like many major tourist areas, Paris does have tourist taxes. This is a fee that all visitors must pay when staying in the capital. It’s a flat fee per night, per person, that is added to your accommodation bill. Exactly how much it is depends on where you’re staying. The more expensive your accommodation, the higher you can expect the tax. Entry Fees: Many attractions in Paris, such as the Louvre, require paid admission tickets. Be sure you budget properly for these tickets. Plus, some seemingly free attractions might have hidden costs. For example, visiting the Eiffel Tower is free to walk around the base, but there’s a fee to ascend to the different levels for breathtaking views. Don’t assume something is free just because it’s a historical landmark.

Many attractions in Paris, such as the Louvre, require paid admission tickets. Be sure you budget properly for these tickets. Plus, some seemingly free attractions might have hidden costs. For example, visiting the Eiffel Tower is free to walk around the base, but there’s a fee to ascend to the different levels for breathtaking views. Don’t assume something is free just because it’s a historical landmark. Public Transportation: If you visit outside of the city center, public transportation fees can rise quickly. If you’re traveling low, consider purchasing a multi-day travel pass to potentially keep your costs lower.

If you visit outside of the city center, public transportation fees can rise quickly. If you’re traveling low, consider purchasing a multi-day travel pass to potentially keep your costs lower. Souvenirs: Many will want to purchase at least some souvenirs while in Paris, and these can be surprisingly expensive. Shopping in Paris can be an adventure in itself, but it’s important to budget for it!

Total Costs

Source: PaeGAG / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget total cost: $1,500 – $2,300

$1,500 – $2,300 Estimated luxury total cost: $10,800 – $18,900

You can visit Paris for pretty cheap if you’re very careful about your flight, accommodations, and food. Hostels and dorms offer affordable stays, and you can use the public transportation system for most of your needs.

Luxury travelers, on the other hand, can be whisked away in style with first-class flights and chauffeured rides. Luxury hotels provide breathtaking views and impeccable service, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. However, it’s very easy to spend almost $20,000 per person in Paris if you’re really going for a luxury experience.

