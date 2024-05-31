How Much a Trip to Malta Will Cost on a Budget or in Style Marco Dal Canto / iStock via Getty Images

Malta is best known for its captivating coastline and sun-drenched beaches. However, it’s also rich in history and charming architecture. Visitors can wander through historic towns and relax on pristine beaches.

Before you head to this sunny archipelago, it’s important to figure out how much a trip to Malta costs, though. Prices can range from very budget-friendly to absolutely luxurious, depending on where you stay and what you do.

We’ll examine the full price of a trip to Malta, including budget and luxurious options. We looked at real-time flight costs and hotel rooms to see how much a trip to Malta might cost!

Why This Matters

Knowing the cost range of a vacation to Malta allows you to set realistic expectations and create a budget that aligns with your travel dreams. It also helps you avoid financial surprises when you return from your trip. You won’t be tempted to dip into your savings when you have plenty for your vacation.

Budgeting allows you to stretch your dollar further, too. When you pay attention to where you want to spend your money, you’re able to cut in other categories to accommodate your wishes.

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $500 – $1,000

Finding affordable flights is key to budgeting a Malta trip. Plenty of budget flights are available, but it may take some looking around. Flights are typically at least $500 during the shoulder seasons (spring and fall). If you fly during a more popular time, expect to spend closer to $1,000 or even more!

If you live within driving distance of a few different cities, consider comparing flight prices from a few different airports. Often, prices can differ depending on where you’re coming from.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $1,500 – $2,000+

Some travelers may want to upgrade their flight to a premium cabin. Expect these flights to cost at least $1,500 (round trip). They often include spacious seats, upgraded amenities, and attentive service.

Direct flights are often very expensive. During peak season, these flights may cost as much as $2,000. However, many premium flyers use the flight as a prelude to their Maltese adventure. If you have the money to pay for it, splurging a bit on the flight can be more than worth it.

Budget Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $210 – $700

Staying in Malta can be expensive. The cheapest option is to stay at a hostel, but these only work for social travelers. Hostels provide dorm-like beds at a low price in a public room. You’ll get to meet many other travelers, but you won’t have much privacy. Expect to pay $30 to $70 for a hostel bed.

Budget hotel rooms often cost around $100 per night. These rooms are private and often come with basic necessities. AirBNBs can also provide some budget options, especially if you rent out a single room.

These hotel options are very basic, but they will keep you dry and safe during your stay. Just because you’re staying at a budget hotel doesn’t mean you need to stay at a bad hotel, of course! Do your research carefully before you book a room and avoid these signs of a bad hotel.

Luxury Hotels

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $1,400 – $3,500

Luxury hotel rooms start at $200 a night, but they quickly increase from there. For instance, The Phoenicia Malta in Floriana is known for its elegant ambiance, with nightly rates starting at $300.

If you want an ocean view, you can expect to pay a bit more. A 5-star resort on the beach typically starts at $500 or more. These luxurious beachfront accommodations may have some inclusions, allowing you to save a bit of money overall.

If you plan on spending a lot of time at your hotel, spending a bit more may be worth it. Those interested in mostly a beach vacation may want a beach-side hotel for quick access, for instance.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: $50 – $100

It’s absolutely possible to travel Malta on a budget. There is an extensive public transportation network, which makes exploring the island very affordable. For a week’s worth of travel, you can expect to spend $50 to $100.

To access public transportation, you’ll need to purchase a “Tallinja Card.” Weekly passes start at around $23 and provide unlimited rides on buses throughout the main island of Malta and Gozo. Some express routes are excluded and come at a higher price.

Using this card, you can explore the island at your own leisure.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $300 – $550

For ultimate flexibility, renting a car is the way to go. These rentals start at around $300 per week, but luxury cars may cost even more. Many people rent sleek convertibles to explore Malta, especially if you plan on driving the scenic coastline.

Taxi services are also available and may be the best option if you don’t plan to travel much. Shorter trips are especially affordable with a taxi. While pricier than public transportation, taxis are cheaper than renting a car.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attraction cost: $0 – $50

Most attractions in Malta are free or close to it. Beaches are widely free, and most travelers will want to visit the beach at least a few times. If you plan on spending a lot of time on beaches, you may not spend anything on attractions.

There are several museums and historic locations in Malta that you may want to visit, too. These typically have a very small entry fee or are free. For instance, you can wander the historic city of Mdina for free.

The National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta, showcasing Malta’s prehistoric artifacts, charges around $10 for entry. If you visit a few similar attractions, you can expect to spend under $50 for a week of things to do.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $700 – $1,300

While many attractions in Malta are free (and we recommend everyone check out the beaches), there are some more expensive things to do in Malta, too. For instance, you can take private tours of some historic places in Malta. These tours typically cost less than $100 a person for a group tour or more than $200 if you want a private one.

Island hopping is a fun option, too. Many travelers charter a boat for a day trip to the idyllic island of Comino, where you can relax on secluded beaches. Snorkeling is also popular, and you can rent equipment for an affordable price.

Snorkeling tours are available separately or as part of a longer boat tour.

Diving is popular, too. Private diving excursions can be expensive, but they open up a world of hidden reefs and shipwrecks.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $150 – $200

Food isn’t terribly expensive in Malta. If you eat at inexpensive cafes and prepare some meals yourself, you can expect to spend no more than $200. Fresh produce at local markets is the way to go. There is an abundance of fish at very low prices.

Indulge in the local favorite, pastizzi—savory pastries filled with ricotta cheese or peas—for a quick and delicious snack. They typically cost less than $2.30 each, and street vendors sell local foods for pretty cheap.

Small cafes provide Maltese cuisine at affordable prices, too. Enjoy a hearty rabbit or fresh fish lunch for around $12 to $17. Take a walk around where you are staying to discover local gems that offer cheaper food.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $200 – $3,400

There are tons of luxury restaurants and places to eat in Malta. Plan on spending at least $200 weekly to eat mostly at smaller cafes.

If you want to eat at some fine dining restaurants, plan on spending at least $50 per person. If you eat several meals at nicer restaurants, the price of food can increase quickly!

For instance, the Michelin-starred Bahai restaurant provides innovative dishes with fresh, seasonal ingredients. A multi-course tasting menu starts at $138 per person. Just a few of these nicer meals can send your weekly food bill into the thousands.

The Caviar & Bull in Malta is another popular gourmet restaurant. It overlooks St. George’s Bay and offers a cozy experience. It’s a great place to have a romantic dinner but plan on spending hundreds on your dinner.

The Tarragon Restaurant describes itself as “fine dining with a Maltese accent.” It offers a more modern flair to traditional Maltese dishes. Once again, it easily costs hundreds per person.

Dining at just these three restaurants could easily cost $500 per person – and that’s only for those three meals!

Miscellaneous Expenses

While flights, accommodations, and activities are the core of your trip budget, there are a few other expenses you need to keep in mind, too. These expenses apply whether you’re sticking to a strict budget or splurging on a luxurious vacation:

Travel Insurance: While not mandatory, travel insurance is highly recommended. Costs will vary depending on your chosen coverage but expect to pay around $50-$100 USD for a week-long trip.

Many travelers must purchase a visa to enter Malta. However, this doesn't include all countries.

Many travelers must purchase a visa to enter Malta. However, this doesn’t include all countries. Souvenir Shopping: Budget for souvenir shopping based on your spending habits. Local crafts, artisanal goods, and Maltese lace can range from a few euros to more for intricate pieces. Even if you don’t plan on spending tons on souvenirs, we recommend budgeting at least something.

It’s always wise to factor in an additional buffer for unexpected costs, too. While these costs will cover almost everything, surprises can always happen.

Budget vs. Luxury – Round Up

Estimated budget cost: $1,500 – $3,000

$1,500 – $3,000 Estimated luxury cost: $3,500 – $5,000

How much you should plan on spending depends largely on your traveling style. If you’re on a strict budget. $1,500 to $3,000 should cover an affordable flight, budget-friendly accommodations, free attractions, and delicious meals at cafes and local markets.

If you want to splurge on your trip, you should spend at least $3,500. Premium flights, luxurious hotels, and car rentals can all add up quickly. Fine dining tends to be very expensive, too, raising the price of your vacation.

You can plan your vacation to meet your financial needs best. Malta can be a very budget-friendly vacation, or it can be a luxurious one. It all depends on you!