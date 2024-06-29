How Much Is a Trip to Los Angeles: On a Budget or in Style LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Los Angeles, with its sprawling metropolis and sunny coast, is an exceptionally popular vacation spot. Tourists flock to the Hollywood sign of pictures, enjoy the salty kiss of the ocean breeze, and take advantage of the city’s nightlife. LA also makes a lot of money off of tourism, which the city has been trying to revive since COVID.

But amidst all of these advertising campaigns, there is still one important question you need to consider: how much does a trip to Los Angeles cost?

Well, it largely depends on how you plan on visiting! There are many budget-friendly options for tourists, as well as more expensive hotels and restaurants. We’ll take a look at the cheapest and most expensive options in this article, using data from hotels, restaurants, and airlines.

Why We Care About Travel Costs

Source: Nuttapong punna / Shutterstock.com

Budgeting is vital for financial wellness, and this budgeting includes vacations. If you don’t budget properly, you risk ending your vacation in a financial pit. Taking the budget of your vacation seriously also allows you to maximize your dollar and experience LA without breaking the bank.

Budget Flights

Source: ADragan / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget flight cost: $500 – $800

Luckily, flying into LA is cheaper than visiting many other cities. For the cheapest flight, be flexible with your travel dates. Consider flying on a weekday when things tend to be less expensive. Fall and winter typically provide the best prices, too.

You can also fly into a smaller airport near LA. These airports often have lower fares, and you can usually find affordable ground transportation into LA from these places.

Consider budget-friendly airlines like Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, or Southwest Airlines. While these airlines may have additional fees for checked bags and seat selection, they can offer significant savings on the base fare, especially for short-notice trips.

Luxury Flights

Source: ImYanis / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury flight cost: $1,500 – $3,000

All that said, you can also spend a lot of money on flight tickets, especially if you splurge on first-class. Spacious cabins, plush seating, and gourmet meals can make your flight luxurious, but they also come at a high cost. Budget class seats are often cheaper, but you can still expect to spend thousands on tickets.

Direct flights are also much more expensive but can save you time and energy.

Regardless of your chosen flight option, consider booking your tickets in advance, especially during peak travel seasons (spring and summer), to secure the best fares.

Budget Hotels

Source: shalunts / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated budget flight cost: $350 – $560

There are many accommodations that are inexpensive in LA, but you do have to look for them. Hostels are the cheapest option and offer a communal atmosphere for social travelers. Rooms are typically shared dormitories with bunk beds. While not the most private option, they do provide basic amenities and clean environments.

If you aren’t planning to spend much time at your hotel, a hostel may be a cheap option.

Hostels sometimes have organized activities, too, for a very low price or completely free. For instance, many have walking tours and pub crawls.

For a more private option, you can also find budget hotels. These often have very basic accommodations and aren’t likely to be around the city center, but they’re much cheaper than luxury hotels.

Luxury Hotels

Source: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $2,800 – $7,000

You can also choose to immerse yourself in Hollywood glamour by staying at a luxury hotel. These hotels have tons of amenities, like in-room spa services and breathtaking views. Expect impeccable service and attention to detail, but plan to spend upwards of $1,000 a night.

Staying in a luxury hotel has several benefits. There are often on-site restaurants that are often worth visiting even if you aren’t staying at the hotel. Rooftop pools are very common, giving you a view of the coast or cityscape. Concierge services allow you to enjoy exclusive tours or private chefs.

You can also find luxury hotels for less than $1,000 a night. For instance, the Ritz-Carlton in LA starts at $487, and the Four Seasons Hotel starts at $669. Of course, this is for basic rooms, so you may wan tot upgrade to something a bit more luxurious.

Budget Transportation

Source: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget transportation cost: $50 – $100

You don’t have to spend a lot to roam around LA. The city has a solid public transportation system, which includes a vast network of buses and trains that will take you to most parts of the city. A weekly pass costs around $35, allowing you to navigate the city very inexpensively.

You can also choose to rent a bike, which usually costs between $10 to $20 a day. Even if you don’t do this every day, you can enjoy some of the city’s famous bike paths or take advantage of nicer weather.

Apps like Uber and Lyft allow you to ride-share as a convenient travel option. However, taxis and ride-sharing are often much more expensive than using public transportation, so you should use these services sparingly if you’re really trying to save money.

Luxury Transportation

Source: Jester-Flim / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $300 – $2,000

Alternatively, you can rent a cat and enjoy the freedom of exploring LA at your own pace. Choose from many different vehicles, from cheaper sedans to luxury convertibles. Rental car costs can vary depending on the care you select, but plan on $300 – $600 plus gas and parking.

For the ultimate luxury experience, you can indulge in a chauffeured cat service. These services typically offer luxury cats and can be booked for hourly rates. Pre-arranged daily packages are often the cheapest option if you expect to use the service a lot. Expect to pay $800 to $2,000 for the week, depending on how much you roam around the city.

Budget Food

Source: Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget food cost: $150 – $300

LA has a vibrant food truck scene where you can enjoy a variety of cuisines at reasonable prices. Gourmet tacos and burgers typically cost between $5 to $10 a meal, allowing you to get some very good food for a cheaper price. Of course, some food trucks are very expensive, especially if they are “famous.” Check prices before you decide to order.

LA is also home to a range of ethnic neighborhoods, allowing you to indulge in authentic cuisine at a pretty low price. These restaurants often have meals available for around $15, letting you enjoy good food at a low price. Look for hidden gems that offer great meals at a low price.

You can also purchase food from local grocery stores or farmers’ markets. Prepare picnic lunches right in your hotel room, or stock up on fresh snacks while you’re exploring the city. Farmers’ markets provide fresh flavors at very low prices.

Luxury Food

Source: RFondren Photography / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury food cost: $700 – $2,400

For an unforgettable dining experience, treat yourself to a meal at one of LA’s many Michelin-starred restaurants. These establishments offer exquisite cuisine, impeccable service, and an ambiance to match. Expect to pay upwards of $100 – $300 per person for a meal, depending on the restaurant and the number of courses.

Reservations are highly recommended. Make sure to make them months in advance, as these restaurants tend to fill up fast.

Celebrity chew restaurants are also common throughout LA. You can taste innovative dishes and potentially meet famous chefs. Even if the restaurant isn’t Michelin-starred, they often cost like they are.

You can also go to several nicer restaurants that aren’t necessarily as nice as Michelin-starred options. These fine dining experiences typically cost around $100 a person and offer impeccable service.

Budget Attractions

Source: DutcherAerials / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated budget attraction cost: $50 – $100

Often, just being in LA is enough. There are tons of things to see and do in LA that don’t cost anything. For instance, you can hike to the top of Runyon Canyon for breathtaking city views or explore the trails at Griffith Park, home to the Griffith Observatory with its free stargazing opportunities.

There are also lots of beautiful beaches, such as Venice Beach and Santa Monica Beach. These are free to access if you want a day to relax in the California sun.

You can also access many museums for free during certain times. Many art museums also have outdoor exhibits, which are free. You can catch a glimpse of LA’s innovative art scene without spending a fortune on tickets.

Embrace walking if you want to really enjoy the city. You can typically find free or cheap walking tours that offer historical insights.

Luxury Attractions

Source: raisbeckfoto / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $500 – $1,000

There are also lots of ways to spend your money in LA! Many iconic studios provide private VIP tours, allowing you exclusive access to sets and props. Expect to pay around $100 per person, though you may be able to find these tours cheaper during the off-season.

Universal Studios also has a Hollywood theme park in LA, where you can enjoy rides and movie-themed attractions. General admission is around $100 to $150, but there are lots of extras to pay for once you’re inside, too.

Embark on a celebrity homes tour and cruise through the luxurious neighborhoods of Beverly Hills and Bel Air. These tours offer a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous, often with stops near iconic landmarks like the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Expect to pay around $75 – $150 per person for a celebrity home tour.

Hidden Costs

Source: smolaw / Shutterstock.com

There are lots of fun things to think about when budgeting your trip. Where are you going to stay? What are you going to do? Where will you eat? However, there are also lots of not-so-fun things to budget for. These often-forgotten costs can eat away at your budget if you don’t add them in:

Tourist Taxes: The City of LA imposes a tourist tax. This is a small percentage added to your hotel bill each night. Be sure to add this into your hotel budget when you’re shopping around.

The City of LA imposes a tourist tax. This is a small percentage added to your hotel bill each night. Be sure to add this into your hotel budget when you’re shopping around. Shopping: There is a lot of shopping in LA. You’ll probably want to purchase at least a few trinkets to commemorate your trip (or thank housesitters back home), so add this to your budget. It’s always good to have a bit of breathing room, too.

There is a lot of shopping in LA. You’ll probably want to purchase at least a few trinkets to commemorate your trip (or thank housesitters back home), so add this to your budget. It’s always good to have a bit of breathing room, too. Unexpected Fees: There are plenty of unexpected fees that tend to pop up on vacations. For instance, many free activities have high parking fees. If you rent a car, these parking fees can add up to hundreds throughout the week.

There are plenty of unexpected fees that tend to pop up on vacations. For instance, many free activities have high parking fees. If you rent a car, these parking fees can add up to hundreds throughout the week. Luggage Fees: Some airlines, especially budget ones, charge extra fees for checked luggage. Most people will bring a bag with them, so it’s important to consider this fee in your flight budget.

While these added costs aren’t very fun to consider, you should still consider them to ensure your budget covers everything.

Total Cost

Source: L.O.N Dslr Camera / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget trip cost: $700 – $1,300

$700 – $1,300 Estimated luxury trip cost: $8,250 – $13,700

Now that you know the prices you can expect while visiting LA, it’s time to budget for your whole trip. Don’t consider the budget and luxury options all-or-nothing. It’s completely possible to get a cheaper hostel and spend all day at more expensive attractions. Conversely, you could stay at a luxury hotel and not spend any money on activities.

Surprisingly, LA is a lot cheaper than many international vacations. A trip to Japan can cost tens of thousands of dollars very easily.

