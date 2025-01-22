12 Things You Didn’t Know About Life on a Cruise Ship NAN728 / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to cruising, it could be the quintessential vacation experience for many people. This type of travel is one of the most popular ways to get around, as you can board a cruise and forget about everything else in your life.

Key Points Cruise ships are well-known for having plenty of secret areas.

Did you know you can gain one pound daily during a cruise vacation?

Cruise lines famously do not have a deck 13.

Ultimately, the idea of cruising might be right for you, but there are also things you probably never considered about cruise life. This might include the idea that some retirees live on cruise ships or that every cruise ship has both a morgue and a jail.

12. Door Decorations

Ihor Koptilin / Shutterstock.com

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people decorate their cabin doors while on a cruise ship, and it’s all good fun. However, you must be careful, as decorations like an upside-down pineapple might convey a specific message.

11. Medical Staff Charges

1127567 / Shutterstock.com

If you get injured while onboard a cruise ship, you should know that it can come with a hefty price tag. Your existing insurance won’t likely cover cruise ship injuries unless you get private insurance before boarding.

10. One Pound Per Day

Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

One of the best reasons to go on a cruise is there is no shortage of outstanding food options. Of course, this much food comes at a price, as the average cruiser gains one pound daily.

9. Don’t Bring An Iron

Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

There is a lengthy list of things cruise lines won’t let you bring on board, including an iron or a steamer. Unfortunately, these items pose a significant fire risk on board, and cruise lines take any potential fire hazards very seriously.

8. Don’t Use Your Phone

Stockfoo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you don’t buy an internet package on board a cruise ship, turn your smartphone on airplane mode before you board. Cruise lines and their telecom partners love to charge you as much as possible to reach people at home.

7. Retiring At Sea

Kirk Fisher / Shutterstock.com

My lifelong dream is to retire on a cruise ship, and some people do just that. For example, “Super Mario” on Royal Caribbean spends 50 weeks at sea and has famously been on over 1,000 cruises with the cruise line.

6. Balcony Caution

Kirk Fisher / Shutterstock.com

Having a balcony on a cruise can make your entire experience that much better as you take in the sights. Never leave the door open if you leave your room, as you can return to a windy mess.

5. Massive Kitchens

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

When you consider that cruise ships with, on average, 3,500 passengers will go through 250,000 eggs a week, it’s a small tease about how much food is eaten weekly.

4. Dress Codes

shablovskyistock / Shutterstock.com

I don’t think a cruise ship will enforce a dress code just because it says there is one. Tuxedos are no longer the norm on cruises. I have personal experience with this in the Royal Caribbean dining room, where you can sit down as long as you wear shoes and a shirt.

3. No Deck 13

Allen Furmanski / Shutterstock.com

Surprise! Cruise lines are a superstitious bunch, and every ship at sea doesn’t have a deck 13, while MSC cruises don’t have a Deck 17 due to Italian superstitions.

2. Crew Bars

Ihor Koptilin / Shutterstock.com

While it shouldn’t be surprising that crews have areas to relax, most people never consider that cruise ship crew members have their own bars and buffets. The crew deserves their locations where they can relax and recharge.

1. The Morgue

caltili / Shutterstock.com

It might come as a surprise, but every cruise ship at sea has a morgue on board located on the lowest decks, far away from any location passengers could visit.

