12 Things You Didn’t Know About Life on a Cruise Ship

Luxury cruise ship sailing to port on sunrise
David Beren
When it comes to cruising, it could be the quintessential vacation experience for many people. This type of travel is one of the most popular ways to get around, as you can board a cruise and forget about everything else in your life. 

Ultimately, the idea of cruising might be right for you, but there are also things you probably never considered about cruise life. This might include the idea that some retirees live on cruise ships or that every cruise ship has both a morgue and a jail. 

12. Door Decorations

Cruise ship guest hallway with guests cabins on both sides
Cruise ship doors are famously decorated every sailing.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people decorate their cabin doors while on a cruise ship, and it’s all good fun. However, you must be careful, as decorations like an upside-down pineapple might convey a specific message. 

11. Medical Staff Charges

Asian woman wearing surgical mask to prevent flu disease Coronavirus with blurred image of cruise ship
Beware of receiving medical care onboard, as charges can add up fast.

If you get injured while onboard a cruise ship, you should know that it can come with a hefty price tag. Your existing insurance won’t likely cover cruise ship injuries unless you get private insurance before boarding. 

10. One Pound Per Day

Dining Room Buffet aboard the abstract luxury cruise ship. Healthy breakfast at modern liner concept
Overeating and cruising go hand-in-hand.

One of the best reasons to go on a cruise is there is no shortage of outstanding food options. Of course, this much food comes at a price, as the average cruiser gains one pound daily. 

9. Don’t Bring An Iron

Close up young woman hand use electric steam, hot iron press pile stripe shirt clothes on ironing board, housework after hygiene laundry at home. Housekeeping lifestyle, household of chores concept.
Bringing an iron on a cruise is a big no-no.

There is a lengthy list of things cruise lines won’t let you bring on board, including an iron or a steamer. Unfortunately, these items pose a significant fire risk on board, and cruise lines take any potential fire hazards very seriously. 

8. Don’t Use Your Phone

Apple iPhone
Be careful with your smartphone on a cruise ship.

If you don’t buy an internet package on board a cruise ship, turn your smartphone on airplane mode before you board. Cruise lines and their telecom partners love to charge you as much as possible to reach people at home. 

7. Retiring At Sea

A bowl of fruit sits on a table in a luxury cruise ship cabin with a large window and porthole to balcony as it sails on a blue Mediterranean Sea.
It’s not uncommon for retirees to live on a cruise ship.

My lifelong dream is to retire on a cruise ship, and some people do just that. For example, “Super Mario” on Royal Caribbean spends 50 weeks at sea and has famously been on over 1,000 cruises with the cruise line. 

6. Balcony Caution

Two tropical mixed alcohol drinks sit on a small end table on the balcony veranda of a cruise ship stateroom on a sunny day on the Mediterranean Sea.
Do not leave the balcony door open on a cruise.

Having a balcony on a cruise can make your entire experience that much better as you take in the sights. Never leave the door open if you leave your room, as you can return to a windy mess. 

5. Massive Kitchens

MIAMI, FLORIDA - December 21, 2015: Kitchen staff on cruise ships, including chefs and cooks, work some of the hardest and longest hours as the kitchens are in operation 24 hours a day.
Cruise kitchens are massive and can cook for thousands.

When you consider that cruise ships with, on average, 3,500 passengers will go through 250,000 eggs a week, it’s a small tease about how much food is eaten weekly. 

4. Dress Codes

Restaurant on the ship overlooking the sea. A cruise ship
Cruise lines don’t consistently enforce dining room dress codes.

I don’t think a cruise ship will enforce a dress code just because it says there is one. Tuxedos are no longer the norm on cruises. I have personal experience with this in the Royal Caribbean dining room, where you can sit down as long as you wear shoes and a shirt. 

3. No Deck 13

Elevators on cruise ship
No cruise ship has a 13th deck.

Surprise! Cruise lines are a superstitious bunch, and every ship at sea doesn’t have a deck 13, while MSC cruises don’t have a Deck 17 due to Italian superstitions. 

2. Crew Bars

cruise ship main bar counter in a lobby
Every cruise ship has multiple bars and buffets for crew members.

While it shouldn’t be surprising that crews have areas to relax, most people never consider that cruise ship crew members have their own bars and buffets. The crew deserves their locations where they can relax and recharge. 

1. The Morgue

morgue, funeral cabinets, hospital morgue
It’s not well known every cruise ship has a morgue onboard.

It might come as a surprise, but every cruise ship at sea has a morgue on board located on the lowest decks, far away from any location passengers could visit.

