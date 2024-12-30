Experts Respond: What's The Best Cruise You've Ever Been On? Denis Belitsky / Shutterstock.com

As someone who has been on dozens of cruises, I will be the first person in line to argue that it’s the best vacation around. Best described as a floating hotel, there is something magical about being on the water without a care or worry.

Of course, with the understanding that cruising can be a fantastic experience, it begs the question of which is the best cruise you have ever been on. This is the question one Redditor asked in r/Cruise and received hundreds of answers because there are so many great possible responses.

The Caribbean

Arguably the most popular cruise destination in the world, many of the replies in the post highlighted the different destinations you can find all over the Caribbean. For one individual, it was their honeymoon cruise on the Carnival Magic with a stop in the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and Grand Turk.

Taking a 3, 4, or 7-day trip around the Caribbean can be a great way to see a unique part of the world. The many different nations you can stop at all feel similar while embracing their unique heritages.

Best of all, you can take these vacations, if you’re American, for the least amount of money you need to spend on a cruise. For Floridians, jumping on a cruise to the Caribbean can cost under $1,000 per person if you go during an off time of the year.

Alaskan Beauty

One of the more unique cruising destinations is stopping in and around Alaska. Generally leaving out of Vancouver or Seattle, there were plenty of raving comments about the Alaskan interior. Given that you want to see the sights, the cost goes up if you want a balcony, but it’s worth every penny.

Whether traveling on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Princess, or any other cruise line, sailing through Glacier Bay National Park is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Everything about the unparalleled access you can find to Alaska’s beauty on a cruise is well worth whatever price you need to pay.

If you’re lucky, you’ll enjoy plenty of wildlife to photograph, including whales, polar bears, and eagles, while also seeing a mostly untouched wilderness you can’t find anywhere else in North America.

Transatlantic Crossing

So long as you are okay with multiple days at sea, a transatlantic crossing might be the right cruise for you. These cruises tend to be more expensive and cater to an older crowd, and so long as you have a desire to dress up a little nicer for dinner, the views are unmatched.

This is not the Titanic cruise you have seen in the movies, as the improved technology on ships guarantees your trip will be problem-free. The biggest problem won’t be a fear of sinking but more of a fear of the journey ending after seeing the ocean’s unmatched beauty for a whole week.

Norwegian Fjords

A bucket list cruise for this author, cruising through the Norwegian Fjords, is said to be one of the most breathtaking sights anywhere in the world. Between the waterfalls, cliffs, greenery, and calm waters, it’s almost as if you leave the world behind to enjoy a part of nature only a small part of the world population will ever discover.

There is a reason why the Fjords are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and that is because they must be protected. The only downside to this trip is that it’s not inexpensive, as Norway is a costly place to visit and live. Still, if you can spring for the trip, sailing the Norwegian Fjords will set the bar for future vacations to measure against.

Viking River Cruises

The multiple recommendations in the Reddit thread for Viking cruises were less about the destination and more about the trip itself. These river cruises utilize smaller and narrower boats that never leave sight of a destination. Instead, they gently sail down lengthy rivers in various places worldwide, leaving you endlessly excited about your next stop.

These cruises focus on the finer things by treating you to some of the best food you can find on the water. You can take this trip around the United States, including the Eastern seaboard and the Mississippi River. Alternatively, you can go overseas as Viking operates all around Europe across many of the continent’s most popular cities and riverways.

