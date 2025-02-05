12 Stunning Cruise Destinations Even Experienced Travelers Are Surprised By erictessmer / Flickr

One of the absolute best reasons to go on a cruise isn’t the food or the experience of sailing in a floating hotel. Instead, the most convincing reason to sail the ocean blue is that you will see some incredible destinations in any number of countries worldwide.

Key Points A cruise rewards you with seeing some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

Locations include Aruba, Antarctica, Bermuda, and the Norwegian Fjords.

There are so many excellent cruise opportunities that everyone must experience at least once.

Whether your cruise begins in Florida, Italy, or even Galveston, there is no doubt a beautiful destination awaits you. Cruising may be the best opportunity for millions of travelers every year to see some of the world’s most remote destinations.

12. Japan

Artem Pachkovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Experience the sights and sounds of Japan on an Oceania Cruise voyage that takes you through much of the Pacific Ocean area around Japan. You’ll have a chance to see Kobe, famous for its beef, and Shimizu, which has breathtaking views of Mount Fuji.

11. Costa Rica

Joshua ten Brink / Shutterstock.com

If you want to explore more of South America, taking a cruise that begins in Costa Rica is one way to get started with beautiful destinations. This will include a stop in Peru and the sights and sounds of the Amazon rainforest and world-famous sites like Machu Picchu.

10. Danube River

PEDRE / E+ via Getty Images

Suppose you desire to slow down and take a river cruise down the Danube River. In that case, you’ll be treated to world-class scenery across Austria, Germany, and the iconic Hungarian Parliament building in Budapest.

9. Tahiti

bomboman / iStock via Getty Images

Jump on a Regent Seven Seas cruise ship and take a trip to the beautiful island of Tahiti. This not-so-typical cruise destination is one of the most stunning locations in the South Pacific.

8. Barcelona

OguzMeric / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The homeport of multiple cruises that take off for the Mediterranean and other parts of Europe is a must-visit location. Whether trying Catalan cuisine or historic architecture, Barcelona is a must-visit stop on any cruise.

7. Bermuda

yujie chen / iStock via Getty Images

Whether it’s the crystal clear water or visiting English forts, stopping in Bermuda is something every cruise aficionado must do at least once in their lifetime. Best of all, spend some time on its pink sandy beaches.

6. Panama Canal

Elmar Langle / Shutterstock.com

One of the world’s most exciting architectural marvels, sailing through the Panama Canal won’t take more than a few hours. However, it’s still incredible to experience as you switch from one ocean to another.

5. Norwegian Fjords

troutnut / iStock via Getty Images

If you’re into the various Vikings television shows, visiting Norway and the Norwegian fjords is a must for everyone. There is no question that this is a spectacular opportunity to see the trade routes through which the Vikings sailed hundreds of years ago.

4. Aruba

dbvirago / Getty Images

This “One Happy Island” location in the southwest Caribbean is a stunning location to visit. Visiting Eagle Beach or the California Lighthouse are just incredible opportunities to do something truly unique in this part of the world.

3. Alaska

ericharding / Getty Images

Seeing the Alaskan wilderness outside your cabin balcony is just something spectacular. You must stop and catch your breath to visit locations like Ketchikan or Hubbard Glacier, as they are so beautiful.

2. The Galapagos

DC_Colombia / Getty Images

If you can take the Silversea Silver Origin to the Galapagos islands, jump at the opportunity. There is nowhere else on the planet you can safely expect to see stunning wildlife in one place.

1. South Georgia Island

Mlenny / Getty Images

With over 900 miles of space between South Georgia Island and the nearest airport, the best way to see this stunning and remote location is by sea. Snowcapped mountains decorate the landscape, and so does the opportunity to photograph the world’s largest king penguin colony.

