The Internet Crowns The Most “Fun” Cruise For Families Jodi Jacobson / Getty Images

When you think about taking a vacation with a family, there are any number of potential destinations. Between a downtown area full of parks and shops or a trip to Disney World and theme parks galore, there is no shortage of things to do.

Key Points With so many activities, cruising is fun for the whole family.

Disney Cruise Line is undoubtedly the best cruise line for younger children.

Royal Caribbean’s largest ships offer more activities than you can hope to accomplish during a single trip.

However, few trips can pack as much activity, excitement, international destinations, and food as a family-friendly cruise. In the case of one Redditor posting in r/Cruises, they are looking for the most “fun” cruises for families they can take with their extended family and a “ton of kids.”

Disney Cruise Line

If you’re looking for the most fun cruise line for younger kids, it’s Disney Cruise Line every day. While sailing on Disney comes with a high price tag, the value for your money is outstanding. There is an almost overwhelming number of activities to do for younger children.

Immediately after boarding the ship, the sail-a-way party sets the mood for the entire cruise. Whether it’s a 3-day trip to the Caribbean or somewhere else, Disney characters constantly roam the ship saying hello. There’s also something magical about the revolving dinners in themed dining rooms, as there’s something for every family member.

There is also something about dining with Mickey, Pluto, Goofy, and Minnie that never disappoints. The Disney Dream and Disney Wish ships are like taking the entirety of the Disney theme park experience and converting it into a floating hotel. It’s hard to ignore the magic that Disney can create while at sea, and this is before you even step foot on its private island, which is pure Disney magic.

Royal Caribbean

While Disney is great for the younger kids, Royal Caribbean is great for cruisers of all ages. Between rock climbing walls, ice rinks, go-karts, zip lines, waterslides, and escape rooms, Royal Caribbean turns its Oasis and Icon-class ships into one giant party. As some of the largest ships afloat, there’s a good chance you’ll get through your cruise without even exploring everything the ship offers.

The comments in the Reddit thread highlight the popularity of being “Loyal to Royal,” which offers family-focused cruises and entertainment that shouldn’t be missed. It’s almost too easy to praise Royal’s dining rooms and the variety of food it provides for all ages.

The best part is that because of the size of Royal’s fleet, you can leave from multiple ports in the United States or go worldwide. Royal can likely take you anywhere you want to visit while keeping the family entertained as you sail to your destination.

Carnival Cruise Line

For families that want to get the whole cruise experience on more of a budget, it’s hard to say no to Carnival Cruise Line. Like Royal, Carnival outfits its ships with every possible amenity and activity for kids of all ages and parents. Rope courses, basketball courts, and water slides are staples on Carnival ships, as is the onboard activity set, thanks to the cruise line’s fantastic entertainment staff.

Parents looking to escape from the fun can head to the spa while the kids live it up in the kids-only playrooms. Carnival is available at all major cruise ports, making finding a destination that works for you easy. This cruise line has a reputation for being a party, so expect everyone to enjoy loud music, dancing, and having a great time.

Norwegian Cruise Line

While Norwegian Cruise Line wasn’t mentioned in the Reddit thread, there is no question that it’s one of the most fun cruises for families. The cruise line loves to highlight that it was voted one of the best cruise lines for families by Travel Weekly.

Of course, with a free kids’ club and more activities than you ever thought possible on one ship, there’s fun for every family member. Parents looking for fun can drop the kids off at the complimentary youth clubs, which run between 6 months and 17 years of age. Kids will find everything from video games to sports and arts and crafts, while teens will love the night-out events away from spying parents.

For the adults, you can visit the spa, bars, and nightlife, and with rooms as large as two-bedroom suites, there’s plenty of space for every family member and grandparents, too.

