I'm single and in my 40s, what cruise would you recommend for me?

When you think about cruising, you can imagine everything you have seen in the commercials, all while being suitable for all ages and passions. Whether you’re a family of four looking for a worry-free experience or a group of singles hoping for a great bachelorette party, being on the water is unlike any other kind of vacation.

Key Points Cruising is one of the most enjoyable all-inclusive vacations you can find today.

For singles, cruises are full of activities, food, games, and beautiful destinations.

The best singles cruises can be found all over the world.

In the case of one Redditor, we have a 40-year-old single male who hasn’t been on a cruise in almost 30 years. However, his midlife crisis is admittedly fast approaching, and he’s looking to take the high seas to unwind and relax. The only problem is he doesn’t know what kind of cruise is ideal for singles.

Virgin Cruises

The Reddit thread agrees that Virgin Cruises may be the safest bet if you want the best idea for a single cruise. Ultimately, a “singles” cruise as a standalone idea doesn’t exist, at least, in the sense of knowably being on a ship that is just for singles the entire trip.

However, with the understanding that Virgin Cruises is an adult-only ship, there is something for everyone and every taste on Virgin ships. As is the case with all cruises, Virgin offers single meetups, so at the very least, you would find some companions to mix it up with at the nightclub or play tourist.

In fact, Virgin calls itself one of the best cruises for singles, so there’s plenty of support from the cruise line. At the end of the day, Virgin would be the top recommendation for anyone looking for a cruise for a 40-year-old male, with or without late-night partying.

On a Virgin cruise, you can start by sailing anywhere around the Caribbean, as it’s an ideal place to sail by yourself. There are easy, 3, 4, and 7-night trips that will likely have many singles running around.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Alongside Virgin Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line is a recommended option for singles. There is a close-knit singles community on these ships, and meetups begin on the first day of embarkation. Because the meetups occur so early on in the cruise, you can make friends for the trip or maybe even friends for life.

One of the best aspects of some ships in the Norwegian fleet is that they have solo lounges where people can meet. These lounges often host happy hour in the late afternoons, so you can identify other single travelers and have the best time.

Best of all, Norwegian ships tend to have a small number of rooms for solo cruisers, which means solo cruise pricing. These rooms may even come with balconies, which is the best of what makes an NCL cruise special.

Like Virgin, start with Caribbean destinations, as destinations like Alaska are more reserved for families and couples. However, you could consider a European or Mediterranean trip ideally suited for singles.

Royal Caribbean

There is no question that Royal Caribbean is a favorite for single cruisers, with a buzz of activities across all of its ships. You can expect to have a blast in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the west coast of Mexico, or sailing worldwide. Again, the Caribbean will be the go-to destination, but you can also explore the beauty of Europe as a single traveler. Every destination is a Royal Caribbean specialty.

The only downside for Royal is that it can sometimes ask single cruisers to pay a double occupancy rate. Unlike NCL, no solo rooms exist, so you’ll pay for two people, even if you’re sailing solo. It’s a real bummer to learn this price-wise, but it’s hard to beat the sheer volume of daily activities Royal offers.

You can easily go to dinner alone and never worry as you’ll meet plenty of people. If you want to stick to yourself and enjoy some tranquil moments alone, there are also plenty of hideaway locations on Royal’s largest ship classes.

The bottom line is that you shouldn’t worry about what anyone else thinks on Royal or other ships. This sentiment is echoed throughout this 40-year-old user’s Reddit post. You must accept that the whole cruise is yours to enjoy however you want, with or without travel companions.

