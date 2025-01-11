Experts Respond: What's the Best Cruise Line for Foodies? Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

Among the biggest reasons people take a cruise, alongside the incredible destinations, is the sheer volume of food available. Whether you’re on a luxury cruise looking to sample some of the finest delicacies from around the world or hotdogs and burgers, there is a cruise ship for every food lover.

This is precisely the question one Redditor posed in r/Cruise, as they are looking for the best cruise for food. Having never been on a cruise before, they want to set the bar high right from the start, and more than 140 other Redditors chimed in with their (completely subjective) thoughts.

Oceania Cruises

Led by legendary chef Jacques Pepin, the executive culinary director for Oceania Cruises, it has become one of the best cruise lines for foodies with an expensive and refined palette. This isn’t the cruise if you like barbecue and finger food. Instead, it’s for those who expect the same cuisine you would find at five-star hotels worldwide.

The good news is that Oceania delivers in a big way, and there is a reason why it’s long been considered the bar for food of any cruise line in the world. No matter which of the cruise line’s seven ships you sail on, you’ll find them sourced from among the best ingredients in the world and a menu that reads like a Michelin-star restaurant.

Unsurprisingly, you could substitute Oceania and Seabourn here, and the same argument would apply to both cruise lines.

AmaWaterways

For fans of river cruising who want to try their hand at enjoying some of the best food available on any waterway, AmaWaterways is prepared to deliver. This cruise line visits Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa, all while preparing some of the best foods you can find anywhere in the world.

Even the snacks on AmaWaterways are heavenly and will engage your taste buds in a way you never imagined. All cruise lines’ European ships are members of the Confrérie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs, a prestigious gastronomic society founded in Paris. In other words, to join this society, you must serve the best food, furthering the argument that AmaWaterways delivers for foodies in all the right ways.

Royal Caribbean

What Royal Caribbean lacks in upscale luxury, it more than makes up for with one of the largest food selections at sea. Its ships, especially its Oasis and Icon-class cruise ships, are filled with food at every turn, ensuring that even the most demanding foodies will find something they love.

On Oasis class ships, not only do you have a dining room full of engaging and thematic meals, but you also have individual restaurants like Jamie’s Italian, or a bountiful selection of foods at 150 Central Park, or even Johnny Rocket’s when you want to have some comfort food after a long day of exploring a new destination.

Best of all, Royal Caribbean has everything younger cruisers can want and more. The Windjammer buffet is packed with foods for every taste bud and often includes an international flair to cater to Royal’s large customer base.

Virgin Cruise Line

One of the more popular answers in the Reddit thread was for Virgin Cruise Line, which highlights the cruise line’s cook-to-order experience. Unlike many cruises with a main dining room, Virgin relies heavily on multiple restaurants on board to accommodate every passenger’s taste buds.

Interestingly enough, Virgin was one of the only cruise lines in Reddit’s post comments without a detractor. This was contrary to cruise lines like Holland America or Celebrity, where for every two people who loved the food on these lines, you had another three who called the food awful.

Princess Cruises

Something of an upscale cruise line offering better food choices than Royal Caribbean but not quite hitting Oceania-level opulence is Princess Cruises. For pizza fans, Alfredo’s is one of the best ways to experience pizza while floating in a giant hotel at sea.

The Horizon Bistro cruise buffet on all Princess ships includes some of the best made-to-order omelets you will find on any cruise, and the same goes for the sandwich selection. If you want to go a little more upscale, splurge at Norman Love chocolates and pair them with some fine wine, a choice even the most demanding foodie can agree is a hit and will delight your sweet tooth every time.

One Redditor called the food at Princess “ top-notch quality” and the dining room experience “amazing.”

