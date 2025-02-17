Top 15 Themed Cruises You Didn’t Know Existed

Travel

One of the best aspects of cruise ship life is not just the food, fun, and sun but the idea that theme cruises exist. While family cruises are fun, you haven’t cruised until you’ve boarded a giant cruise ship full of people who share your passion.

Key Points

  • Cruise ships are a great way to take a relaxing and enjoyable vacation with these activities.

  • Themed cruises are frequent happenings and speak to dozens of hobbies and interests.

  • A themed cruise might be around your favorite television show, music genre, or hobby.

Whether music, movies, celebrities, or even a comedy tour, a themed cruise may take over an entire ship or in large numbers. The hope is that themed cruises create a warm and friendly atmosphere where you have plenty to see, do, and enjoy. 

15. Magic Moments

Smiling magician showing trick with wand and top hat on dark blue background, closeup
New Africa / Shutterstock.com
Sailing with other magicians will be a blast.

This April 2025 cruise, which lasts 19 days and takes you from Long Beach, California, to Miami, Florida, is a magician and illusionist’s dream come true. 

14. Soul Train 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Dance the night away on this trip.

Over 2,000 Soul Train music fans are expected to attend this November 2025 cruise, which will feature musical performances by Jeffrey Osborne and Earth Wind & Fire. 

13. 1970s Rock

Stylish, beautiful young couple, man and woman in retro clothes dancing swing against pink background in neon light. Concept of hobby, dance class, party, 50s, 60s culture, youth
Master1305 / Shutterstock.com
Boogie down to 1970s music.

Labeled the “greatest feel-good party at sea,” this 1970s-themed cruise will return in 2025 with star-studded acts like Air Supply, Kansas, The Family Stone, and Dire Straits Legacy. 

12. High Seas Rally

GarysFRP / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Rev your internal engines on this cruise.

Billed as “the world’s only biker rally on a cruise ship,” this motorbike-themed cruise will be filled with leather, tattoos, and wild parties as this group sails to destinations you can’t reach by land. 

11. Electric Sunsets

Cruise Ship at sunset, Cruise Liners beautiful white cruise ship above luxury cruise in the ocean sea concept exclusive tourism travel on holiday take a vacation time on summer
GreenOak / Shutterstock.com
Watch multiple sunsets sailing on this trip.

Can you imagine sailing with fans of musical groups like B*Witched, The Vengaboys, Go West, and DJ Sash? If so, there’s a November 2025 “Electric Sunset” cruise with plenty of 90s and 2000s music on board. 

10. Cleveland Browns

Nic Antaya / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Celebrate previous Cleveland Brown’s success with other super fans.

The Cleveland Browns don’t often have much to celebrate on land, so fans of this football will sail in March 2025 alongside former Browns legends.

9. Hallmark Cruise

StockPhotoAstur / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Sip plenty of hot chocolate on this trip.

It’s only right a themed cruise has arrived with cookie decorating, ugly sweater contests, and Christmas karaoke while spending time with your favorite Hallmark stars. 

8. Star Trek

John Cho 2013 | Premiere Of Paramount Pictures&#039; &quot;Star Trek Into Darkness&quot; - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
It’s just you and thousands of other Trekkies onboard.

Sail from Miami with other Klingons, Romulans, and Federation members who love the Star Trek world as much as yourself. 

7. Meow Meow

cat plays with a ball on the floor. Playing cat
ShadowArt2 / Shutterstock.com
Unfortunately, this cat trip goes without your pets.

Sailing from Seattle to Alaska, this cruise vacation is dedicated to cats, including Meow Meow Trivia, Meow Group Dining, and connecting with other cat lovers. 

6. Broadway Everything

&quot;Broadway Alam Sutra&quot; one of the recreation areas in Tangerang, Indonesia. culinary place and also good for taking photos because it follows the location on Broadway America.
Inlebeh / Shutterstock.com
Sing along to your favorite Broadway favorites.

Those who love Broadway will love the themed experience on an upcoming Norwegian Gem sailing in March 2025, including stars like Shoshana Bean, Alex Brightman, Laura Benanti, and Corey Cott. 

5. Golden Girls

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Thank you for being a friend to your fellow cruisers.

One of the most popular shows of all time, Golden Girls remains timeless, so it’s no surprise that a six-night cruise celebrates this excellent television show. 

4. Wrestling Rager

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Don’t challenge Chris Jericho to a match.

If you’re a wrestling fan, specifically wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, this trip on the Norwegian Gem will be packed with All Elite Wrestling superstars who will go head-to-head in matches set up by the pool. 

3. Puzzled About Everything

AscentXmedia / Getty Images
There’s no puzzle on this cruise you can’t solve.

Are you a fan of jigsaw puzzles? If so, there is a themed cruise for everything, as Royal Caribbean and Monica Marlatt offer puzzle-solving tips, tricks, and speed challenges. 

2. Halloween On the High Seas

vzphotos / iStock via Getty Images
Boo, it’s the high seas!

Enjoy Halloween aboard Disney Cruise Line’s ships as you join Disney characters for Halloween-themed parties, food, beverages, arts and crafts, and other special events. 

1. F1 Fans Rejoice

Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Red Bull and Ferrari fans are both welcome to go on this cruise.

Suppose you’re a fan of Formula 1 racing. In that case, you should look at a May 2025 sailing from Barcelona to Monaco aboard Explora Journey’s Explora II, arriving just in time to see the Monaco Grand Prix.

