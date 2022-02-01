This Is America's Most Popular Pickup Truck

Pickup trucks are a key part of the U.S. automotive industry. The three top-selling vehicles most years are the American-made full-sized pickups: Ram, Chevy Silverado and the Ford F-series. The F-series makes up over 25% of Ford’s total U.S. unit sales, and the pickup is the company’s most profitable vehicle.

Pickups have evolved very little over the past decade. Full-sized pickups have towing capacities of 5,000 to 11,000 pounds, depending on the engine. All offer a range of engines, and several models are hybrids. Ford is gambling that pickup buyers will gravitate to electric engines. It has just launched the F-150 Lightning. Ford says demand for the vehicle has been brisk.

Using vehicle sales figures compiled by GoodCarBadCar, an auto industry data company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular pickup truck in America. To pick the winner, we ranked all 13 mass production pickup truck models available in the United States by total sales in the first half of 2021. Base MSRP figures are for the 2021 model year for each vehicle.

Heavy-duty work trucks notwithstanding, pickups are generally divided into two segments: full-size and compact or midsize. In the United States, full-size trucks dominate the market. Four of the five best-selling pickups this year are full-size and are manufactured by one of the Big Three American automakers. The one midsize truck to rank among the five is made by Toyota.



While they are not known for their fuel efficiency, pickup trucks appeal to a wide range of American motorists for their capability and versatility. In addition to traditional functionality that has historically made them popular, such as towing and hauling capacity, many modern pickups can comfortably fit a family of five. Others, especially some in the midsize segment, are specially built to withstand the rigors of off-road driving.

The best-selling pickup in America is the Ford F-Series. Here are the details:

Total sales in first half of 2021: 362,031 units

Year-over-year sales change: −1.5%

Best sales month in first half of 2021: March (84,043 units sold)

Base model MSRP: $29,290

The Ford F-Series is not only the best-selling pickup truck in the United States but also the best-selling vehicle — and it has been for over 40 years. Though sales of F-Series trucks were down slightly from the same period in the prior year, at 362,031, unit sales top the Ram, the second best-selling truck in the country, by nearly 49,000. The new F-150, far and away the most popular F-Series truck, ranges in price from $29,290 to $74,600.

Introduced in the United States in 1948, the F-Series is currently on its 14th generation, which is all new for the 2021 model year. Some attribute the F-Series popularity to its wide range of configuration options, particularly the F-150. This model offers motorists choices between multiple powertrains, including a 430-horsepower new hybrid engine, as well as 12 performance and appearance packages and seven trim levels. The F-150 also boasts best-in-class towing and hauling capabilities. Next year, Ford will release the Lightning, the first-ever all-electric F-150.

