In much of the world, pickup trucks are seen as practical, utilitarian work vehicles, well suited for agriculture and the trades, but little else. While pickups are limited to a niche market in many countries, in the United States, they have much broader appeal.

Key Points Once a niche work vehicle, pickup trucks are now a uniquely popular segment for broad swaths of the U.S. market.

In most of the country, many of the best-selling vehicles are pickup trucks — but recent sales data shows that consumer preference for certain makes and models varies by region.

Unlike their spartan, work-oriented counterparts abroad, the pickup trucks now common on American roadways strike a balance between versatile capability and comfort, often even luxury. With an open bed, generally high ground clearance, and a power under the hood, modern pickup trucks in the United States retain many of the hallmarks of a traditional work vehicle and are capable of hauling, towing, and navigating rough terrain. But in recent decades, pickups sold in the U.S. have increasingly incorporated features once reserved for luxury sedans and SUVs — including leather interiors, high-tech infotainment systems, and advanced climate control systems.

While pickups are still popular as work vehicles, modern refinements have helped broaden their appeal as daily drivers and family and lifestyle vehicles. The pickup truck’s popularity among American motorists is evidenced by recent auto industry sales data, which shows that three of the five best selling vehicles in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025 were pickup trucks. Additionally, at least one pickup truck model ranked among the five best selling vehicles of 2024 in 47 of the 50 states.

Using auto sales data compiled by Edmunds, an automotive industry publication, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best selling pickup truck in each state. For every state, the pickup truck model with the highest unit sales volume in the 2024 calendar year is listed. Specific, state-level sales figures were not available. In three states — California, Connecticut, and New Jersey — none of the five best-selling vehicles in 2024 were pickups. As a result, the best selling pickup could not be determined, and these states were excluded from analysis.

When it comes to pickups, Americans overwhelmingly prefer full-size models. In 46 of the 47 states on this list, the best selling truck is either a Ford F-Series, a GMC Sierra, or a Chevrolet Silverado. Of these full-size trucks, Ford’s F-Series is the most popular. Not only was the F-Series the best selling pickup in 35 states last year, it has also ranked as the best selling pickup truck in the U.S. for 48 consecutive years. (Here is a look at some more affordable alternatives to America’s favorite pickup truck.)

The Toyota Tacoma, meanwhile, is the only midsize truck to rank on this list. Even though the Tacoma has been the best-selling midsize pickup in the U.S. for two decades, its 2024 unit sales were eclipsed by at least one full-size model in all but one state on this list. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)

This is the most popular pickup truck in each state.

Why It Matters

According to the latest available data from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new, full-size pickup truck in the United States is $63,623 — about $16,000 more than average across all new vehicles. Despite high sticker prices, pickup trucks are hugely popular in the United States, not only as utilitarian work vehicles, but also as daily drivers, family vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles. Sales data from 2024 shows that pickup trucks are among the most popular vehicles in nearly every state — but in some parts of the country, drivers have a clear preference for certain models over others.

Alabama

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Alaska

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Arizona

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Arkansas

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra GMC Sierra MSRP range across trim levels: $39,145 – $86,890

$39,145 – $86,890 GMC Sierra combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 24 miles per gallon

16 – 24 miles per gallon GMC Sierra total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 340,946 units (7th highest of all makes and models)

Colorado

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Delaware

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Florida

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Georgia

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Hawaii

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma Toyota Tacoma MSRP range across trim levels: $33,790 – $63,735

$33,790 – $63,735 Toyota Tacoma combined fuel economy across trim levels: 20 – 23 miles per gallon

20 – 23 miles per gallon Toyota Tacoma total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 192,813 units (17th highest of all makes and models)

Idaho

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Illinois

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Indiana

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Iowa

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Kansas

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Kentucky

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Louisiana

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Maine

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Maryland

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Massachusetts

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Michigan

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Minnesota

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Mississippi

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Missouri

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Montana

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Nebraska

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Nevada

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

New Hampshire

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

New Mexico

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

New York

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

North Carolina

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

North Dakota

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Ohio

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Oklahoma

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Oregon

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Pennsylvania

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Rhode Island

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

South Carolina

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

South Dakota

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Tennessee

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Texas

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Utah

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Vermont

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Virginia

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Washington

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

West Virginia

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Wisconsin

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon

16 – 19 miles per gallon Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Wyoming

Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon

19 – 22 miles per gallon Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

