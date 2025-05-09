Cars and Drivers

Best Selling Pickup Truck in Each State

In much of the world, pickup trucks are seen as practical, utilitarian work vehicles, well suited for agriculture and the trades, but little else. While pickups are limited to a niche market in many countries, in the United States, they have much broader appeal.

Key Points

  • Once a niche work vehicle, pickup trucks are now a uniquely popular segment for broad swaths of the U.S. market.

  • In most of the country, many of the best-selling vehicles are pickup trucks — but recent sales data shows that consumer preference for certain makes and models varies by region.

Unlike their spartan, work-oriented counterparts abroad, the pickup trucks now common on American roadways strike a balance between versatile capability and comfort, often even luxury. With an open bed, generally high ground clearance, and a power under the hood, modern pickup trucks in the United States retain many of the hallmarks of a traditional work vehicle and are capable of hauling, towing, and navigating rough terrain. But in recent decades, pickups sold in the U.S. have increasingly incorporated features once reserved for luxury sedans and SUVs — including leather interiors, high-tech infotainment systems, and advanced climate control systems.

While pickups are still popular as work vehicles, modern refinements have helped broaden their appeal as daily drivers and family and lifestyle vehicles. The pickup truck’s popularity among American motorists is evidenced by recent auto industry sales data, which shows that three of the five best selling vehicles in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025 were pickup trucks. Additionally, at least one pickup truck model ranked among the five best selling vehicles of 2024 in 47 of the 50 states.

Using auto sales data compiled by Edmunds, an automotive industry publication, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best selling pickup truck in each state. For every state, the pickup truck model with the highest unit sales volume in the 2024 calendar year is listed. Specific, state-level sales figures were not available. In three states — California, Connecticut, and New Jersey — none of the five best-selling vehicles in 2024 were pickups. As a result, the best selling pickup could not be determined, and these states were excluded from analysis.

When it comes to pickups, Americans overwhelmingly prefer full-size models. In 46 of the 47 states on this list, the best selling truck is either a Ford F-Series, a GMC Sierra, or a Chevrolet Silverado. Of these full-size trucks, Ford’s F-Series is the most popular. Not only was the F-Series the best selling pickup in 35 states last year, it has also ranked as the best selling pickup truck in the U.S. for 48 consecutive years. (Here is a look at some more affordable alternatives to America’s favorite pickup truck.)

The Toyota Tacoma, meanwhile, is the only midsize truck to rank on this list. Even though the Tacoma has been the best-selling midsize pickup in the U.S. for two decades, its 2024 unit sales were eclipsed by at least one full-size model in all but one state on this list. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)

This is the most popular pickup truck in each state.

Why It Matters

Ford pickups
shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

According to the latest available data from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new, full-size pickup truck in the United States is $63,623 — about $16,000 more than average across all new vehicles. Despite high sticker prices, pickup trucks are hugely popular in the United States, not only as utilitarian work vehicles, but also as daily drivers, family vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles. Sales data from 2024 shows that pickup trucks are among the most popular vehicles in nearly every state — but in some parts of the country, drivers have a clear preference for certain models over others.

Alabama

I-65 North - Exit 252 - US31 M... by formulanone
I-65 North - Exit 252 - US31 M... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Alaska

File:Farm Avenue looking west from Old Glenn Highway, Eagle River, Alaska.jpg by RadioKAOS
File:Farm Avenue looking west from Old Glenn Highway, Eagle River, Alaska.jpg (BY-SA 3.0) by RadioKAOS
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Arizona

Arizona highways by kevin dooley
Arizona highways (BY 2.0) by kevin dooley
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Arkansas

dlewis33 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: GMC Sierra
  • GMC Sierra MSRP range across trim levels: $39,145 – $86,890
  • GMC Sierra combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 24 miles per gallon
  • GMC Sierra total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 340,946 units (7th highest of all makes and models)

Colorado

ChuckSchugPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Delaware

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Georgia

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Hawaii

2024+Toyota+Tacoma | 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport front view
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport front view by Deathpallie325 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Toyota Tacoma
  • Toyota Tacoma MSRP range across trim levels: $33,790 – $63,735
  • Toyota Tacoma combined fuel economy across trim levels: 20 – 23 miles per gallon
  • Toyota Tacoma total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 192,813 units (17th highest of all makes and models)

Idaho

Shunyu Fan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Illinois

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Indiana

Northern Indiana Highway by Luke Jones
Northern Indiana Highway (CC BY 2.0) by Luke Jones
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Iowa

Maksymowicz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Kansas

Willowpix / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Kentucky

Ivelin Denev / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Louisiana

travelview / Shutterstock.com
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Maine

Ford Upends Its Electric Vehicle Plan
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Maryland

2017-08-06 11 54 59 View north along Maryland State Route 219 (Ninth Street) at U.S. Route 219 (Oak Street) and Maryland State Route 135 (Maryland Highway) in Oakland, Garrett County, Maryland by Famartin
2017-08-06 11 54 59 View north along Maryland State Route 219 (Ninth Street) at U.S. Route 219 (Oak Street) and Maryland State Route 135 (Maryland Highway) in Oakland, Garrett County, Maryland (BY-SA 4.0) by Famartin
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Massachusetts

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Michigan

M-156 Michigan Highway northern terminus by Dwight Burdette
M-156 Michigan Highway northern terminus (BY 3.0) by Dwight Burdette
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Minnesota

YinYang / E+ via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Mississippi

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Missouri

Missouri by Doug Kerr
Missouri (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Montana

EB Adventure Photography / Shutterstock.com
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Nebraska

wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Nevada

Joshua Tree Highway Nevada by Mobilus In Mobili
Joshua Tree Highway Nevada (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mobilus In Mobili
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

New Hampshire

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

New Mexico

Bim / E+ via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

New York

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

North Carolina

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

North Dakota

Jupiterimages / Stockbyte via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Ohio

photovs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma gun | Country Roads - Stop sign with large bullet hole stands by crossroads with pickup truck with trailer driving toward it in a cloud of dust
Susan Vineyard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Oregon

arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Pennsylvania

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Rhode Island

Image Source / Image Source via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

South Carolina

South Carolina 2016 by Evo Flash
South Carolina 2016 (CC BY 2.0) by Evo Flash
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

South Dakota

Corson County, South Dakota.jp... by Josh Grenier from Houston
Corson County, South Dakota.jp... (CC BY 2.0) by Josh Grenier from Houston
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Tennessee

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Texas

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Utah

Highway 163, Utah by rjshade
Highway 163, Utah (BY 2.0) by rjshade
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Vermont

vitpho / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Virginia

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

Washington

jamesvancouver / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

West Virginia

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Wisconsin

Lena Platonova / Shutterstock.com
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Chevrolet Silverado
  • Chevrolet Silverado MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Chevrolet Silverado combined fuel economy across trim levels: 16 – 19 miles per gallon
  • Chevrolet Silverado total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 542,517 units (2nd highest of all makes and models)

Wyoming

Wyoming Highway 31 by BrianHagan
Wyoming Highway 31 (BY-SA 4.0) by BrianHagan
  • Best-selling truck in state in 2024: Ford F-Series
  • Ford F-Series MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Ford F-Series combined fuel economy across trim levels: 19 – 22 miles per gallon
  • Ford F-Series total U.S. sales volume in 2024: 732,139 units (the highest of all makes and models)

