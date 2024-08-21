This Is the Best-Selling Truck in Your State jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In recent years, pickups have topped the list of the best-selling vehicle models in the United States

Certain truck models are especially popular in specific parts of the country

The Ford F-Series pickup truck has been the best selling vehicle in the United States for 42 consecutive years — and over that time, the domestic market for pickups has changed considerably. Once a practical work vehicle, popular with farmers, landscapers, and tradespeople, pickups have grown in popularity as family and lifestyle vehicles, as well as daily drivers. Appealing to a broader consumer base, today’s trucks bear little resemblance to their ancestors of previous decades.

In the 1970s, the bed accounted for 64% of the length of a typical F-150. As of 2021, the cab of a typical F-150 accounted for 63% of the vehicle’s length, according to an Axios study. As pickups have become increasingly optimized for passenger comfort, their sales have surged. As recently as 2013, two of the three best selling vehicles in the U.S. were sedans. By 2015, each of the three best-selling vehicles were pickup trucks — and they have been every year since. (Here is a side by side comparison of the most popular pickups on the market.)

The market for pickups is not uniform across the United States, however, and in some parts of the country certain models are more popular than others.

Using data from Edmunds, an automotive information website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best-selling pickup truck in every state. Truck rankings are based on state-level sales in 2023. Supplemental data on base MSRP, fuel efficiency, and U.S. sales volume are from Edmunds and Car and Driver, an auto industry publication.

The Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram Pickup have ranked as the three best-selling vehicles in the United States in each of the last nine years. These same models were also the most popular pickups in 35 of the 50 states in 2023. Each of these models are classified as full-size pickups. This list also includes one other full-size truck, as well as a midsize truck.

As trucks have grown in popularity, they have become critical sources of revenue for automakers. All but one truck nameplate on this list accounted for at least 30% of its brand’s total U.S. sales volume in 2023.

While truck owners can now have the practicality of an open bed, as well as high towing and hauling capacity, without sacrificing passenger comfort, these advantages generally come at the expense of fuel economy. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, pickups get an average of about 21 miles per gallon, compared to an average of about 27 MPG across all new vehicles. (Here is a look at the most fuel efficient pickup trucks on the market.)

Pickup trucks have surged in popularity in the United States. The number of registered pickup trucks in the U.S. skyrocketed by 71% between 1995 and 2019 – from 28.2 million to 48.3 million, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. As the market for trucks has expanded, automakers have introduced several new nameplates in recent years. But even as the segment has gotten more crowded, Americans have a clear preference for certain models.

Alabama

Best-selling truck in Alabama in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Alaska

R Lolli Morrow / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Alaska in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645

$36,645 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG

25 MPG Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

Arizona

Best-selling truck in Arizona in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Arkansas

Best-selling truck in Arkansas in 2023: GMC Sierra 1500

GMC Sierra 1500 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 base MSRP: $37,445

$37,445 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 17 MPG

17 MPG GMC Sierra 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 295,737 units (52.5% of GMC’s U.S. sales)

California

Markue / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in California in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Colorado

Best-selling truck in Colorado in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Connecticut in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Delaware

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Delaware in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645

$36,645 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG

25 MPG Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Florida in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Georgia

Best-selling truck in Georgia in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Hawaii

tirc83 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Hawaii in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Idaho

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Idaho in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Illinois

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Illinois in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Indiana

alexeys / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Indiana in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645

$36,645 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG

25 MPG Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

Iowa

Maksymowicz / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Iowa in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645

$36,645 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG

25 MPG Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

Kansas

Willowpix / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Kansas in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Kentucky

Ivelin Denev / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Kentucky in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Louisiana

Meinzahn / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Louisiana in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Maine

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Maine in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Maryland

tupungato / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Maryland in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Massachusetts in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Michigan

smontgom65 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Michigan in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Minnesota

LawrenceSawyer / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Minnesota in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645

$36,645 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG

25 MPG Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

Mississippi

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Mississippi in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Missouri

John S Stewart / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Missouri in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Montana in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Nebraska

wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Nebraska in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Nevada

Best-selling truck in Nevada in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

New Hampshire

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in New Hampshire in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

New Jersey

Best-selling truck in New Jersey in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

New Mexico

Bim / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in New Mexico in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

New York

Best-selling truck in New York in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645

$36,645 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG

25 MPG Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

North Carolina

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in North Carolina in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

North Dakota

Glam Granola Travel Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in North Dakota in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Ohio

Ed Jackson / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Ohio in 2023: Ram 1500

Ram 1500 2023 Ram 1500 base MSRP: $39,900

$39,900 2023 Ram 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 19 MPG

19 MPG Ram 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 444,926 units (82.5% of Ram’s U.S. sales)

Oklahoma

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Oklahoma in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Oregon

Best-selling truck in Oregon in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Pennsylvania

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Pennsylvania in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Rhode Island

Image Source / Image Source via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Rhode Island in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

South Carolina

Best-selling truck in South Carolina in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

South Dakota

photosbyjim / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in South Dakota in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Tennessee

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Tennessee in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Texas

typhoonski / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Texas in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Utah

grandriver / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Utah in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Vermont

vitpho / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Vermont in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

Virginia

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Virginia in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Washington

jamesvancouver / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Washington in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

West Virginia

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in West Virginia in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095

$30,095 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG

18 MPG Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Wisconsin

ImagesbyK / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling truck in Wisconsin in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645

$36,645 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG

25 MPG Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

Wyoming

Best-selling truck in Wyoming in 2023: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830

$35,830 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG

24 MPG Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)

