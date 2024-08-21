This Is the Best-Selling Truck in Your State

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- In recent years, pickups have topped the list of the best-selling vehicle models in the United States
- Certain truck models are especially popular in specific parts of the country
The Ford F-Series pickup truck has been the best selling vehicle in the United States for 42 consecutive years — and over that time, the domestic market for pickups has changed considerably. Once a practical work vehicle, popular with farmers, landscapers, and tradespeople, pickups have grown in popularity as family and lifestyle vehicles, as well as daily drivers. Appealing to a broader consumer base, today’s trucks bear little resemblance to their ancestors of previous decades.
In the 1970s, the bed accounted for 64% of the length of a typical F-150. As of 2021, the cab of a typical F-150 accounted for 63% of the vehicle’s length, according to an Axios study. As pickups have become increasingly optimized for passenger comfort, their sales have surged. As recently as 2013, two of the three best selling vehicles in the U.S. were sedans. By 2015, each of the three best-selling vehicles were pickup trucks — and they have been every year since. (Here is a side by side comparison of the most popular pickups on the market.)
The market for pickups is not uniform across the United States, however, and in some parts of the country certain models are more popular than others.
Using data from Edmunds, an automotive information website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best-selling pickup truck in every state. Truck rankings are based on state-level sales in 2023. Supplemental data on base MSRP, fuel efficiency, and U.S. sales volume are from Edmunds and Car and Driver, an auto industry publication.
The Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram Pickup have ranked as the three best-selling vehicles in the United States in each of the last nine years. These same models were also the most popular pickups in 35 of the 50 states in 2023. Each of these models are classified as full-size pickups. This list also includes one other full-size truck, as well as a midsize truck.
As trucks have grown in popularity, they have become critical sources of revenue for automakers. All but one truck nameplate on this list accounted for at least 30% of its brand’s total U.S. sales volume in 2023.
While truck owners can now have the practicality of an open bed, as well as high towing and hauling capacity, without sacrificing passenger comfort, these advantages generally come at the expense of fuel economy. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, pickups get an average of about 21 miles per gallon, compared to an average of about 27 MPG across all new vehicles. (Here is a look at the most fuel efficient pickup trucks on the market.)
Why It Matters
Pickup trucks have surged in popularity in the United States. The number of registered pickup trucks in the U.S. skyrocketed by 71% between 1995 and 2019 – from 28.2 million to 48.3 million, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. As the market for trucks has expanded, automakers have introduced several new nameplates in recent years. But even as the segment has gotten more crowded, Americans have a clear preference for certain models.
Alabama
- Best-selling truck in Alabama in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Alaska
- Best-selling truck in Alaska in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
Arizona
- Best-selling truck in Arizona in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Arkansas
- Best-selling truck in Arkansas in 2023: GMC Sierra 1500
- 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 base MSRP: $37,445
- 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 17 MPG
- GMC Sierra 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 295,737 units (52.5% of GMC’s U.S. sales)
California
- Best-selling truck in California in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Colorado
- Best-selling truck in Colorado in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Connecticut
- Best-selling truck in Connecticut in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Delaware
- Best-selling truck in Delaware in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
Florida
- Best-selling truck in Florida in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Georgia
- Best-selling truck in Georgia in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Hawaii
- Best-selling truck in Hawaii in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Idaho
- Best-selling truck in Idaho in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Illinois
- Best-selling truck in Illinois in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Indiana
- Best-selling truck in Indiana in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
Iowa
- Best-selling truck in Iowa in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
Kansas
- Best-selling truck in Kansas in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Kentucky
- Best-selling truck in Kentucky in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Louisiana
- Best-selling truck in Louisiana in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Maine
- Best-selling truck in Maine in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Maryland
- Best-selling truck in Maryland in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Massachusetts
- Best-selling truck in Massachusetts in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Michigan
- Best-selling truck in Michigan in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Minnesota
- Best-selling truck in Minnesota in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
Mississippi
- Best-selling truck in Mississippi in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Missouri
- Best-selling truck in Missouri in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Montana
- Best-selling truck in Montana in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Nebraska
- Best-selling truck in Nebraska in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Nevada
- Best-selling truck in Nevada in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
New Hampshire
- Best-selling truck in New Hampshire in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
New Jersey
- Best-selling truck in New Jersey in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
New Mexico
- Best-selling truck in New Mexico in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
New York
- Best-selling truck in New York in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
North Carolina
- Best-selling truck in North Carolina in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
North Dakota
- Best-selling truck in North Dakota in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Ohio
- Best-selling truck in Ohio in 2023: Ram 1500
- 2023 Ram 1500 base MSRP: $39,900
- 2023 Ram 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 19 MPG
- Ram 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 444,926 units (82.5% of Ram’s U.S. sales)
Oklahoma
- Best-selling truck in Oklahoma in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Oregon
- Best-selling truck in Oregon in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Pennsylvania
- Best-selling truck in Pennsylvania in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Rhode Island
- Best-selling truck in Rhode Island in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
South Carolina
- Best-selling truck in South Carolina in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
South Dakota
- Best-selling truck in South Dakota in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Tennessee
- Best-selling truck in Tennessee in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Texas
- Best-selling truck in Texas in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Utah
- Best-selling truck in Utah in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Vermont
- Best-selling truck in Vermont in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
Virginia
- Best-selling truck in Virginia in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Washington
- Best-selling truck in Washington in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
West Virginia
- Best-selling truck in West Virginia in 2023: Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma base MSRP: $30,095
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma EPA combined fuel economy: 18 MPG
- Toyota Tacoma U.S. sales volume in 2023: 234,768 units (12.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Wisconsin
- Best-selling truck in Wisconsin in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 base MSRP: $36,645
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EPA combined fuel economy: 25 MPG
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 543,319 units (31.7% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
Wyoming
- Best-selling truck in Wyoming in 2023: Ford F-150
- 2023 Ford F-150 base MSRP: $35,830
- 2023 Ford F-150 EPA combined fuel economy: 24 MPG
- Ford F-150 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 750,789 units (39.2% of Ford’s U.S. sales)
