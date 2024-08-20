This Is the Best-Selling SUV in Your State

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- In recent years, SUVs have emerged as the best-selling vehicle segment in the United States.
- Certain SUV models are especially popular in specific parts of the country.
Auto manufacturing is a highly competitive and rapidly evolving global industry — and for many major car makers, the U.S. is a critical market. Trailing only China, the United States is the world’s second-largest consumer of new automobiles. Partially as a result, industry-wide trends are often dictated by American preferences — and in recent years, the U.S. market has been dominated by the SUV.
According to Motor Trend, an auto industry publication, approximately 80% of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2023 were SUVs. As recently as 2019, SUVs accounted for only about 47% of U.S. sales volume, according to The New York Times. (Here is a look at the most fuel efficient SUVs.)
No longer relegated to a niche market of off-road enthusiasts, the SUVs now have mass appeal, and are widely used as family vehicles, daily drivers, and recreational vehicles. While SUVs are far and away the best selling vehicle segment in the United States, certain models are especially popular in specific parts of the country.
Using data from Edmunds, an automotive information website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best-selling SUV in every state. SUV rankings are based on state-level sales volume in 2023. Supplemental data on base MSRP, fuel efficiency, EV range, and U.S. sales volume are from Edmunds and Car and Driver, an auto industry publication.
From full-size luxury SUVS to compact crossovers, there are multiple vehicle classes within the crowded SUV segment — and some models are far more popular than others. Even though there are over 60 SUV nameplates in the U.S. today, only six rank as the best selling model in at least one state.
Of the six models on this list, four are considered small SUVs and two are midsize SUVs. Most of these models are affordable to a wide-range of budgets, as the base MSRP for three of them is under $30,000 and none have a starting price above $50,000.
Currently, the Toyota RAV4 is the best selling SUV in the United States, with unit sales topping 434,900 nationwide in 2023. The RAV4 is also the most popular SUV in nearly half of all states — and is one of two Toyota models to rank on this list. Honda makes the most popular SUV in 12 states and a Tesla SUV model sells more units than any other automotive brand in eight states. (Here is a look at 5 RAV4 years to avoid, and 5 to own.)
Why It Matters
SUVs are by far the best selling vehicle segment in the United States. Americans bought 15.5 million new automobiles in 2023, and about 12.3 million of them were SUVs. Given the SUV’s popularity, major automakers each offer multiple SUV nameplates — and Americans have a clear preference for certain models.
Alabama
- Best-selling SUV in Alabama in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Alaska
- Best-selling SUV in Alaska in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Arizona
- Best-selling SUV in Arizona in 2023: Tesla Model Y
- 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630
- 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles
- Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)
Arkansas
- Best-selling SUV in Arkansas in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
California
- Best-selling SUV in California in 2023: Tesla Model Y
- 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630
- 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles
- Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)
Colorado
- Best-selling SUV in Colorado in 2023: Tesla Model Y
- 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630
- 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles
- Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)
Connecticut
- Best-selling SUV in Connecticut in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Delaware
- Best-selling SUV in Delaware in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Florida
- Best-selling SUV in Florida in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Georgia
- Best-selling SUV in Georgia in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Hawaii
- Best-selling SUV in Hawaii in 2023: Toyota 4Runner
- 2023 Toyota 4Runner base MSRP: $41,050
- 2023 Toyota 4Runner EPA combined fuel economy: 17 MPG
- Toyota 4Runner U.S. sales volume in 2023: 119,238 units (6.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Idaho
- Best-selling SUV in Idaho in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Illinois
- Best-selling SUV in Illinois in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Indiana
- Best-selling SUV in Indiana in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Iowa
- Best-selling SUV in Iowa in 2023: Chevrolet Equinox
- 2023 Chevrolet Equinox base MSRP: $27,995
- 2023 Chevrolet Equinox EPA combined fuel economy: 26 MPG
- Chevrolet Equinox U.S. sales volume in 2023: 212,701 units (12.4% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
Kansas
- Best-selling SUV in Kansas in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Kentucky
- Best-selling SUV in Kentucky in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Louisiana
- Best-selling SUV in Louisiana in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Maine
- Best-selling SUV in Maine in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Maryland
- Best-selling SUV in Maryland in 2023: Tesla Model Y
- 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630
- 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles
- Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)
Massachusetts
- Best-selling SUV in Massachusetts in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Michigan
- Best-selling SUV in Michigan in 2023: Chevrolet Equinox
- 2023 Chevrolet Equinox base MSRP: $27,995
- 2023 Chevrolet Equinox EPA combined fuel economy: 26 MPG
- Chevrolet Equinox U.S. sales volume in 2023: 212,701 units (12.4% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)
Minnesota
- Best-selling SUV in Minnesota in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Mississippi
- Best-selling SUV in Mississippi in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Missouri
- Best-selling SUV in Missouri in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Montana
- Best-selling SUV in Montana in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Nebraska
- Best-selling SUV in Nebraska in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee base MSRP: $41,830
- 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee EPA combined fuel economy: 22 MPG
- Jeep Grand Cherokee U.S. sales volume in 2023: 244,595 units (38.0% of Jeep’s U.S. sales)
Nevada
- Best-selling SUV in Nevada in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
New Hampshire
- Best-selling SUV in New Hampshire in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
New Jersey
- Best-selling SUV in New Jersey in 2023: Tesla Model Y
- 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630
- 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles
- Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)
New Mexico
- Best-selling SUV in New Mexico in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
New York
- Best-selling SUV in New York in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
North Carolina
- Best-selling SUV in North Carolina in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
North Dakota
- Best-selling SUV in North Dakota in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee base MSRP: $41,830
- 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee EPA combined fuel economy: 22 MPG
- Jeep Grand Cherokee U.S. sales volume in 2023: 244,595 units (38.0% of Jeep’s U.S. sales)
Ohio
- Best-selling SUV in Ohio in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Oklahoma
- Best-selling SUV in Oklahoma in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Oregon
- Best-selling SUV in Oregon in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Pennsylvania
- Best-selling SUV in Pennsylvania in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Rhode Island
- Best-selling SUV in Rhode Island in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
South Carolina
- Best-selling SUV in South Carolina in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
South Dakota
- Best-selling SUV in South Dakota in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee base MSRP: $41,830
- 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee EPA combined fuel economy: 22 MPG
- Jeep Grand Cherokee U.S. sales volume in 2023: 244,595 units (38.0% of Jeep’s U.S. sales)
Tennessee
- Best-selling SUV in Tennessee in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Texas
- Best-selling SUV in Texas in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Utah
- Best-selling SUV in Utah in 2023: Tesla Model Y
- 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630
- 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles
- Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)
Vermont
- Best-selling SUV in Vermont in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Virginia
- Best-selling SUV in Virginia in 2023: Tesla Model Y
- 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630
- 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles
- Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)
Washington
- Best-selling SUV in Washington in 2023: Tesla Model Y
- 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630
- 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles
- Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)
West Virginia
- Best-selling SUV in West Virginia in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
Wisconsin
- Best-selling SUV in Wisconsin in 2023: Honda CR-V
- 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760
- 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG
- Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)
Wyoming
- Best-selling SUV in Wyoming in 2023: Toyota RAV4
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG
- Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)
