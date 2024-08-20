This Is the Best-Selling SUV in Your State marekuliasz / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In recent years, SUVs have emerged as the best-selling vehicle segment in the United States.

Certain SUV models are especially popular in specific parts of the country.

Auto manufacturing is a highly competitive and rapidly evolving global industry — and for many major car makers, the U.S. is a critical market. Trailing only China, the United States is the world’s second-largest consumer of new automobiles. Partially as a result, industry-wide trends are often dictated by American preferences — and in recent years, the U.S. market has been dominated by the SUV.

According to Motor Trend, an auto industry publication, approximately 80% of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2023 were SUVs. As recently as 2019, SUVs accounted for only about 47% of U.S. sales volume, according to The New York Times. (Here is a look at the most fuel efficient SUVs.)

No longer relegated to a niche market of off-road enthusiasts, the SUVs now have mass appeal, and are widely used as family vehicles, daily drivers, and recreational vehicles. While SUVs are far and away the best selling vehicle segment in the United States, certain models are especially popular in specific parts of the country.

Using data from Edmunds, an automotive information website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best-selling SUV in every state. SUV rankings are based on state-level sales volume in 2023. Supplemental data on base MSRP, fuel efficiency, EV range, and U.S. sales volume are from Edmunds and Car and Driver, an auto industry publication.

From full-size luxury SUVS to compact crossovers, there are multiple vehicle classes within the crowded SUV segment — and some models are far more popular than others. Even though there are over 60 SUV nameplates in the U.S. today, only six rank as the best selling model in at least one state.

Of the six models on this list, four are considered small SUVs and two are midsize SUVs. Most of these models are affordable to a wide-range of budgets, as the base MSRP for three of them is under $30,000 and none have a starting price above $50,000.

Currently, the Toyota RAV4 is the best selling SUV in the United States, with unit sales topping 434,900 nationwide in 2023. The RAV4 is also the most popular SUV in nearly half of all states — and is one of two Toyota models to rank on this list. Honda makes the most popular SUV in 12 states and a Tesla SUV model sells more units than any other automotive brand in eight states. (Here is a look at 5 RAV4 years to avoid, and 5 to own.)

Why It Matters

Why It Matters

SUVs are by far the best selling vehicle segment in the United States. Americans bought 15.5 million new automobiles in 2023, and about 12.3 million of them were SUVs. Given the SUV’s popularity, major automakers each offer multiple SUV nameplates — and Americans have a clear preference for certain models.

Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Alabama in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Alaska in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Arizona

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Arizona in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630

$46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles

291 miles Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)

Arkansas

Best-selling SUV in Arkansas in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

California

Ventura, California (13) by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Best-selling SUV in California in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630

$46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles

291 miles Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)

Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Colorado in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630

$46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles

291 miles Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)

Connecticut

Best-selling SUV in Connecticut in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Delaware in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Florida in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Georgia in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Hawaii

tirc83 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Hawaii in 2023: Toyota 4Runner

Toyota 4Runner 2023 Toyota 4Runner base MSRP: $41,050

$41,050 2023 Toyota 4Runner EPA combined fuel economy: 17 MPG

17 MPG Toyota 4Runner U.S. sales volume in 2023: 119,238 units (6.2% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Idaho

Best-selling SUV in Idaho in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Illinois

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Best-selling SUV in Illinois in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Indiana

Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Indiana in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Iowa

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Iowa in 2023: Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Equinox 2023 Chevrolet Equinox base MSRP: $27,995

$27,995 2023 Chevrolet Equinox EPA combined fuel economy: 26 MPG

26 MPG Chevrolet Equinox U.S. sales volume in 2023: 212,701 units (12.4% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

Kansas

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Kansas in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Kentucky in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Louisiana

Best-selling SUV in Louisiana in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Maine

zhudifeng / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Maine in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Maryland

Best-selling SUV in Maryland in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630

$46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles

291 miles Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)

Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Massachusetts in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Michigan

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Michigan in 2023: Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Equinox 2023 Chevrolet Equinox base MSRP: $27,995

$27,995 2023 Chevrolet Equinox EPA combined fuel economy: 26 MPG

26 MPG Chevrolet Equinox U.S. sales volume in 2023: 212,701 units (12.4% of Chevrolet’s U.S. sales)

Minnesota

Best-selling SUV in Minnesota in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Mississippi

CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Mississippi in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Missouri

Best-selling SUV in Missouri in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Montana

Best-selling SUV in Montana in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Nebraska in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee base MSRP: $41,830

$41,830 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee EPA combined fuel economy: 22 MPG

22 MPG Jeep Grand Cherokee U.S. sales volume in 2023: 244,595 units (38.0% of Jeep’s U.S. sales)

Nevada

bluebeat76 / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Nevada in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

New Hampshire

Best-selling SUV in New Hampshire in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in New Jersey in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630

$46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles

291 miles Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)

New Mexico

Best-selling SUV in New Mexico in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

New York

pidjoe / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in New York in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in North Carolina in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in North Dakota in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee base MSRP: $41,830

$41,830 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee EPA combined fuel economy: 22 MPG

22 MPG Jeep Grand Cherokee U.S. sales volume in 2023: 244,595 units (38.0% of Jeep’s U.S. sales)

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Ohio in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Oklahoma in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Oregon

Esdelval / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Oregon in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Pennsylvania in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Rhode Island

Best-selling SUV in Rhode Island in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in South Carolina in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

South Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in South Dakota in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee base MSRP: $41,830

$41,830 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee EPA combined fuel economy: 22 MPG

22 MPG Jeep Grand Cherokee U.S. sales volume in 2023: 244,595 units (38.0% of Jeep’s U.S. sales)

Tennessee

Best-selling SUV in Tennessee in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Texas

Best-selling SUV in Texas in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Utah

craigpickup / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Utah in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630

$46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles

291 miles Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)

Vermont

Best-selling SUV in Vermont in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Virginia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Virginia in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630

$46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles

291 miles Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)

Washington

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Washington in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y 2023 Tesla Model Y base MSRP: $46,630

$46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y EPA est. range: 291 miles

291 miles Tesla Model Y U.S. sales volume in 2023: 385,900 units (21.3% of Tesla’s U.S. sales)

West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in West Virginia in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Best-selling SUV in Wisconsin in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2023 Honda CR-V base MSRP: $29,760

$29,760 2023 Honda CR-V EPA combined fuel economy: 29 MPG

29 MPG Honda CR-V U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,457 units (31.1% of Honda’s U.S. sales)

Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Best-selling SUV in Wyoming in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 2023 Toyota RAV4 base MSRP: $29,625

$29,625 2023 Toyota RAV4 EPA combined fuel economy: 28 MPG

28 MPG Toyota RAV4 U.S. sales volume in 2023: 434,943 units (22.6% of Toyota’s U.S. sales)

