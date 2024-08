These Are the Best-Selling Cars and Trucks in Your State jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The U.S. is a key market for many of the world’s largest auto manufacturers

While American car buyers have a wide range of options, some models have proven far more popular than others

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, new car prices have surged in the United States. According to estimates from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new vehicle in July 2024 was $48,401 — about $10,000 more than in the beginning of 2020. As prices have spiked, Americans are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever before.

A recent study published by S&P Global Mobility found that the average vehicle on American roads is now 12.6 years old — a record high. Growing reluctance to invest in a new vehicle is also reflected in annual sales data. Even though new vehicle sales ticked up by over 12% in 2023, at 15.5 million, annual sales volume remains well below the all-time high of 17.5 million reported in 2016.

In an increasingly competitive U.S. market, automakers are striving to outdo one another, targeting multiple demographic groups with a variety of vehicles at a wide range of price points — from pickup trucks and SUVs, to sedans and compact cars. And some companies have been demonstrably more successful than others.

Using data from Edmunds, an automotive information website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the five best-selling vehicles in every state. Rankings are based on state-level sales volume in 2023.

The best-selling vehicle nationwide for 42 consecutive years, the Ford-Series pickup is the most popular vehicle in 21 states, and ranks among the five most popular vehicles in all but six states. Other pickup models with multiple appearances on this list include the Chevrolet Silverado, the Ram, and the Toyota Tacoma. California, Connecticut, and New Jersey are the only states where a pickup truck does not rank among the five best-selling vehicles. (Here is a side by side comparison of the most popular pickups on the market.)

While certain pickup truck models are uniquely popular in the United States, SUVs are by far the best-selling vehicle segment. According to Motor Trend, an auto industry publication, approximately 80% of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2023 were SUVs. Small and midsize SUVS alone — including EVs — account for nearly 40% of the 250 vehicles on this list. (Here is a look at the most popular SUV in every state.)

Why It Matters

Home to 233 million licensed drivers and the largest economy in the world, the United States is a key revenue driver for major auto manufacturers. New vehicle unit sales topped 15.5 million in the U.S. in 2023, more than any other country except China. While lucrative, the U.S. market is also highly competitive — and Americans have a clear preference for certain makes and models.

Alabama

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Alaska

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Arizona

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Arkansas

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

California

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Colorado

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Connecticut

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Nissan Rogue

Nissan Rogue Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Subaru Forester

Delaware

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Florida

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Georgia

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Camry

Hawaii

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota 4Runner

Toyota 4Runner Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Corolla

Idaho

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Illinois

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Indiana

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Equinox Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

Iowa

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Equinox

Kansas

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Kentucky

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Louisiana

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda Accord

Maine

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Subaru Forester

Maryland

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Camry

Massachusetts

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Michigan

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Equinox Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford Escape

Ford Escape Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Blazer

Minnesota

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Mississippi

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Missouri

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Montana

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Nebraska

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Nevada

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

New Hampshire

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

New Jersey

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

New Mexico

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

New York

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Nissan Rogue

Nissan Rogue Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

North Carolina

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

North Dakota

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Ohio

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Equinox

Oklahoma

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Oregon

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Subaru Crosstrek

Pennsylvania

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Subaru Crosstrek

Rhode Island

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

South Carolina

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

South Dakota

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Tennessee

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Texas

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Utah

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Vermont

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Virginia

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Washington

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

West Virginia

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Wisconsin

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota RAV4

Wyoming

Best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Second best-selling vehicle in 2023: Ram Pickup

Ram Pickup Third best-selling vehicle in 2023: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado Fourth best-selling vehicle in 2023: GMC Sierra

GMC Sierra Fifth best-selling vehicle in 2023: Toyota Tacoma