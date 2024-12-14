The Most-Searched SUVs of 2024 jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As arguably the most popular car type available today, the SUV or sport utility vehicle is unsurprisingly the cause of millions of Google searches. What shouldn’t come as a surprise is that the most popular SUVs in 2024 are incredibly similar to the most-searched models.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

The most-searched SUVs are very similar to the most popular in 2024.

There is only one luxury vehicle on the list.

Brands like Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai are Google query staples.

Also: Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes and your money could be working for you. (Sponsor)

Kia, Toyota, Tesla, Honda, and other big names have been the beneficiaries of a lot of Google love over the past 12 months. However, this lack does lack a bit of luxury. On a scale of 0 to 100, the higher the number, the more search queries each SUV received in 2024.

20. Lexus RX

Chanokchon / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 18/100

The lone true “luxury” SUV to make the top 20 most-searched SUVs of the year, you can now safely call the Lexus RX the most-searched luxury SUV of 2024. The vehicle’s recently upgraded infotainment system and premium driving experience are typical Lexus excellent.

19. Kia Sportage

UltraTech66 / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 23/100

With a revamped style, the Kia Sportage has gotten a little longer, enabling taller adults to fit better in the rear seats. Competing directly with the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Rav4, the Kia offers plenty of standard features, giving customers a good reason to take a hard look.

18. Toyota Highlander

Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 31/100

Toyota’s competitor to the Honda Pilot would easily be the brand’s best SUV if not for the Rav4. However, with the Highlander, you get all of the great parts of the Rav4 but with a larger vehicle that offers additional safety, reliability, and more family-focused features.

17. Chevrolet Trax

MercurySable99 / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 31/100

Smaller than the Chevrolet Equinox, the Trax fills the ideal niche for a more subcompact SUV option with a bottom-dollar asking price. One of the most affordable options on this list, the Trax has seen its sales number jump by as much as 230% in 2024, which means Chevy must be doing something right.

16. Hyundai Palisade

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 31/100

The Hyundai Palisade is the company’s premier-level SUV, and it shows. With options that rival luxury SUVs costing twice as much, there are some very good reasons why the Hyundai Palisade has won SUV of the year multiple times in the last few years.

15. Hyundai Santa Fe

Chanokchon / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 35/100

With standard three-row seating, a turbocharged engine, and plentiful off-road opportunities, there is something about the Hyundai Santa Fe that you can’t just ignore. It may be due to the vehicle’s recently updated style that simultaneously feels futuristic and purposeful.

14. Subaru Outback

andipantz / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 36/100

Selling more than 81,703 units in 2024 so far, the Subaru Outback has been a big seller for the brand. The Outback hits on station wagon memories and SUV practicality with standard AWD and increased ground clearance that can push through any bad weather.

13. Ford Bronco

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 43/100

The Ford Bronco is a surprise on this list since you don’t see all that many on the road. However, with just under 60,000 in sales in 2024 so far, something about the Bronco is appealing to buyers with standard AWD.

12. Honda Pilot

Charles / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 54/100

Honda’s best SUV is one of the best SUVs on the road and is a full-stop. What you get with the Pilot is Honda’s standard excellent reliability, with an upgraded cabin full of luxury upgrades and standard features other SUVs at the same price point can’t match.

11. Mazda CX-5

Captainmorlypogi1959 / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 51/100

Offering Mazda’s typical “zoom zoom” persona, the Mazda CX-5 is a sporty drive that offers all of the pluses of an SUV while adding Mazda’s take on upscale luxury at a non-premium price. With standard AWD, ignoring why the CX-5 is a dark horse in the SUV category is hard.

10. Ford Escape

Ford Escape 2.0 EcoBoost Titanium AWD 2024 by RL GNZLZ / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Top query Google score: 54/100

While the Ford Explorer might get more love, the Ford Escape is still a force to be reckoned with. A strong value, the ability to choose between four different trim levels, including a hybrid model, has undoubtedly helped popularize the Escape.

9. Ford Explorer

Artistic Operations / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 56/100

The beloved Ford Explorer has long been a consistent seller for the iconic American manufacturer. Still, it’s steadily losing ground in sales and search volume compared to the competition. Starting at under $37,000, Ford hopes that a 2025 model will change its fortunes.

8. Subaru Forester

Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 57/100

A strong competitor for one of the better interiors, the Subaru Forester stands out from the pack for being more upscale. For the outdoor adventure, the Subaru Forester is one of the best options on the list, and there is no doubt that Subaru has made this niche its own.

7. Jeep Grand Cherokee

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve by Chuckwagon700 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Top query Google score: 60/100

Selling over 106,000 units and counting, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a heavy favorite on this list. With some trim levels moving into luxury-level pricing, it’s on the premium side for its size, but when you factor in how well it handles off-road driving, the price is worth every penny.

6. Chevrolet Equinox

Public Domain / Wiki Commons

Top query Google score: 61/100

The Ford Explorer’s biggest threat, the Chevrolet Equinox, has come a long way since its release. Chevy loves the Equinox’s consistency, which attracts SUV buyers looking for outstanding value mixed with compact sizing. A bonus is Chevy’s better infotainment experience.

5. Hyundai Tucson

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 66/100

While the Hyundai Tucson might be the best-selling car in the Hyundai and Kia lineup, it’s also one of the most reasonably-priced crossover SUVs. Hyundai shines with its class-leading warranty, upscaled interior, and more standard features than its American counterparts.

4. Nissan Rogue

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 82/100

The Nissan Rogue remains the brand’s best-seller for all the right reasons. It’s a terrific compact SUV that has been updated over the years to feel roomier and classier without reducing the mindset that this is both a great family hauler and an SUV that can tackle some off-road fun.

3. Honda CR-V

2023 Honda CR-V EL 4WD by Chanokchon / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Top query Google score: 90/100

It won’t come as a surprise to see the Honda CR-V so highly ranked, as this car is one of the biggest competitors to the most-searched SUV of 2024. The Honda CR-V is undoubtedly one of the best options for a small family looking for reliability on a budget.

2. Tesla Model Y

Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 95/100

The Tesla Model Y is a close second to the most-searched SUV of 2024. One of the best-selling vehicles on the road today, the crossover SUV is also the best-selling electric vehicle on the planet. Its combination of range, infotainment, and buzzy features like Full Self Driving make it an easy search target.

1. Toyota Rav4

2024 Toyota RAV4 2.5 LTD HEV in White Pearl Crystal Shine, rear right, 06-09-2024 by Ethan Llamas / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Top query Google score: 100/100

While it’s possible another vehicle could have been the top option in 2024, the Toyota Rav4 was inevitable to rank at or near the top. As the best-selling SUV through the first half of the year, there’s just something about this vehicle that makes it an easy sell to consumers.

The Average American Is Losing Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4% today, and inflation is much higher. Checking accounts are even worse. Every day you don’t move to a high-yield savings account that beats inflation, you lose more and more value. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying 9-10x this national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe, and get paid at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other one time cash bonuses, and is FDIC insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes and your money could be working for you.