Avoid Every Pickle Brand Except For These 8

merc67 / iStock via Getty Images
Those who love pickles welcome all things pickle-related with open arms. New pickle products include jelly beans, gum, ice cream, candy canes, popcorn and even Gatorade. Some take a chance on these new products while others turn their nose up at anything besides the regular form pickle in a jar.

Pickles come in many varieties: bread and butter, sweet, dill, kosher, candied and sour. If you’re a pickle connoisseur, you’ve likely tried many brands and found your favorite. Pickles are essentially just cucumbers preserved in vinegar but come with huge vitamin and mineral benefits.

Depending on the type, you can rely on pickles for a good portion of vitamin K, calcium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin A. You’re not just scratching that salty itch when you grab a pickle – you’re adding good things to your diet.

We made a list of pickle brands you should not avoid. Some are so good we may encourage you to seek them out if they’re not in your preferred grocery store. Below is the list of pickle brands we think you should try, in no particular order, and the reasons why we chose them.

1. Vlasic

Vlasic pickles are available in most grocery stores.
  • No artificial dyes
  • Vlasic’s signature crunch
  • Available in a variety of flavors

Experiment With Different Tastes

Pickles are made from cucumbers, when a brine is added for flavor.

Vlasic was started as a cheese company. It has been around since 1933 and has expanded its dill pickle spears into various flavors. These include Frank’s RedHot Flavored Kosher Spearks, Zest Dill Spears, Polish Dill Spears, Bread and Butter Spears and Reduced Sodium Kosher Dill Spears. They also come in different forms like chips, wholes and stackers. Vlasic also offers relish and peppers in different flavors. The company is credited by some with helping to shape American pickle consumption.

2. Claussen 

Open Refrigerator Full Of Juice And Fresh Vegetables In Kitchen
Claussen pickles are kept in the refrigerator for freshness and crispiness.
  • Refrigerated for added flavor
  • Includes mustard seed and dried red peppers to offset the brine
  • Fresh taste

The Original Refrigerated Pickle

Claussen pickles are made by the KraftHeinz company.

A part of the KraftHeinz company, Claussen has been around for more than 150 years. That’s a long time to create the perfect pickle. Their products are refrigerated for additional crunchiness and freshness. Clausen cucumbers only have ten days to go from brine to bottle. The company also has a wide variety of flavors like Hot & Spicy Pickle Chips, Kosher Dill Mini Pickles, Premium Crisp Sauerkraut and Sweet Bread ‘N Butter Pickle Chips.

3. Grillo’s Pickles

Grillo’s pickles and additional products are made from fresh garden vegetables.
  • Garden fresh ingredients
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Made, shipped and sold cold for freshness and crunch

Get the Pickles and the Merch

Grillo’s offers additional products like pickle-based salsa.

Grillo’s Pickles has built a strong brand known for clean, simple ingredients, delicious flavors and what they call an insane crunch. The company offers a variety of unique products like Thickles, Pickle Chips and the unique Pickle de Gallo, a pickle-based salsa. They don’t use artificial ingredients and are fat-free and gluten-free. If you visit the website, you can even get the merch to show your support if Grillo’s is your favorite brand.

4. Mt. Olive

Mt. Olive offers sugar-free pickle options.
  • Available with reduced sodium and no-sugar options
  • Online store locator
  • Company claims to be the #1 pickle company in the United States

A Deliciously Twisted Take on Pickles

Fried pickles are a popular appetizer in many restaurants.

Mt. Olive pickles come in a variety of flavors, including Break and Butter Pickles, Sweet Gherkins and Kosher Dill Pickles. For those who like something a little different, they also offer additional products like peppers, pickle salsa pickle relish, salad cubes and pickle juice packaged separately. The company claims to be the #1 pickle company in the United States and offers pickle-oriented gifts and pickle gift packs. Mt. Olive has been around for more than 100 years, and if they’re hard to find, they offer an online store locator so you can find your favorite pickles in store.

5. Wickles

A small blue bowl of fried okra, cooked to a perfect golden brown with a brown table top background.
Wickles also offers bottled okra, a vegetable low in calories and rich in protein and fiber.
  • Other pickled vegetables
  • Custom blend of spices
  • Option to order online

The Best Kept Secret Pickle

Wickles makes pickle chips that are perfect for sandwiches and burgers.

The recipe for Wickles pickles is 90 years old, but the company has been selling products since 1998. Choose from different products like Wicked Pickle Chips, Wicked Hula Pickles, Wicked Garlic, Original Relish and Wicked Okra. They also have a “Dirty” line of products that includes Cocktail Cornichons, Dill Chips, Baby Dills, Dill Spears and Dill Okra. Can’t find these pickles in the store? Buy them online, and use the website’s recipes to make delicious meals.

6. Best Maid

Sandwich with white toast bread, bacon, tomato, onion, salad, cheese on white. Space for text.
Best Maid pickles began with a quest by the family matriarch to create the perfect mayonnaise.
  • Grow their own cucumbers
  • Uniquely southern flavor
  • Family-owned and operated

From Humble Beginnings 

Best Maid pickles are made from freshly grown cucumbers.

Best Maid is a family-owned and operated business, founded in 1926. Since then, the company has become the largest family-owned manufacturer of pickles in the country. These pickles come from a secret family recipe, are made from fresh-grown cucumbers and have a distinct flavor profile. Best Maid was created as the family matriarch looked for a way to create the perfect sandwich, first with mayonnaise, then with bottled pickles.

7. Great Value

Great Value pickles are made by and sold at Walmart.
  • Easy to find (sold at Walmart)
  • Affordable
  • Variety of products

Affordable Without Sacrificing Taste or Quality

Another pickle-based product made by Great Value is pickle relish, used to top hot dogs.

Great Value is the generic brand of food created by Walmart, but these pickles come with all the name-brand taste. Because they are manufactured and sold by Walmart, they’re easy to find and affordable. They also come in a variety of products like whole dill pickles, hamburger dill chips

8. Dietz & Watson

Dietz & Watson also makes specialty hot dogs.
  • Fat-free and gluten-free
  • No added MSG
  • Family-owned company

Shop for an Entire Meal

Garlic is a common ingredient in pickles.

Dietz & Watson offers pickles that are fat and gluten-free with no MSG. They also offer a wealth of additional products like specialty hot dogs, ham and pork, franks and sausages, cheese and snacks. These pickles are available in small packages in sweet horseradish, spicy dill and garlic dill. You can get these products from Amazon, on Instacart or buy them online. They are also sold at Walmart and other grocery stores.

How Pickles Are Made

Many vegetables can be pickled and jarred for storage.

Many vegetables can be pickled, and you can make your own pickles at home. Pickles are made when cucumbers are immersed in a jar full of saltwater brine or acidic liquid like vinegar. Leave pickles in this solution until they aren’t vulnerable to spoil or they are considered raw. 

Specialty pickle companies like the ones we highlight often add extra ingredients to their pickles to make them stand out. These may include peppers, garlic, mustard seeds and peppercorns. In their effort to become the best pickle brand, many sell smaller packages of pickles in gas stations or convenience stores as a snack you can grab quickly.

No matter what brand you choose, pickles offer a long list of health benefits. These include help in digestion, reduce cell damage, aid weight loss, fight diseases and there is speculation that they may help ease muscle cramps. They are a great source of antioxidants and probiotics.

