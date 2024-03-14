Avoid Every Pickle Brand Except For These 8 merc67 / iStock via Getty Images

Those who love pickles welcome all things pickle-related with open arms. New pickle products include jelly beans, gum, ice cream, candy canes, popcorn and even Gatorade. Some take a chance on these new products while others turn their nose up at anything besides the regular form pickle in a jar.

Pickles come in many varieties: bread and butter, sweet, dill, kosher, candied and sour. If you’re a pickle connoisseur, you’ve likely tried many brands and found your favorite. Pickles are essentially just cucumbers preserved in vinegar but come with huge vitamin and mineral benefits.

Depending on the type, you can rely on pickles for a good portion of vitamin K, calcium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin A. You’re not just scratching that salty itch when you grab a pickle – you’re adding good things to your diet.

We made a list of pickle brands you should not avoid. Some are so good we may encourage you to seek them out if they’re not in your preferred grocery store. Below is the list of pickle brands we think you should try, in no particular order, and the reasons why we chose them.

1. Vlasic

No artificial dyes

Vlasic’s signature crunch

Available in a variety of flavors

Experiment With Different Tastes

Vlasic was started as a cheese company. It has been around since 1933 and has expanded its dill pickle spears into various flavors. These include Frank’s RedHot Flavored Kosher Spearks, Zest Dill Spears, Polish Dill Spears, Bread and Butter Spears and Reduced Sodium Kosher Dill Spears. They also come in different forms like chips, wholes and stackers. Vlasic also offers relish and peppers in different flavors. The company is credited by some with helping to shape American pickle consumption.

2. Claussen

Refrigerated for added flavor

Includes mustard seed and dried red peppers to offset the brine

Fresh taste

The Original Refrigerated Pickle

A part of the KraftHeinz company, Claussen has been around for more than 150 years. That’s a long time to create the perfect pickle. Their products are refrigerated for additional crunchiness and freshness. Clausen cucumbers only have ten days to go from brine to bottle. The company also has a wide variety of flavors like Hot & Spicy Pickle Chips, Kosher Dill Mini Pickles, Premium Crisp Sauerkraut and Sweet Bread ‘N Butter Pickle Chips.

3. Grillo’s Pickles

Garden fresh ingredients

No artificial preservatives

Made, shipped and sold cold for freshness and crunch

Get the Pickles and the Merch

Grillo’s Pickles has built a strong brand known for clean, simple ingredients, delicious flavors and what they call an insane crunch. The company offers a variety of unique products like Thickles, Pickle Chips and the unique Pickle de Gallo, a pickle-based salsa. They don’t use artificial ingredients and are fat-free and gluten-free. If you visit the website, you can even get the merch to show your support if Grillo’s is your favorite brand.

4. Mt. Olive

Available with reduced sodium and no-sugar options

Online store locator

Company claims to be the #1 pickle company in the United States

A Deliciously Twisted Take on Pickles

Mt. Olive pickles come in a variety of flavors, including Break and Butter Pickles, Sweet Gherkins and Kosher Dill Pickles. For those who like something a little different, they also offer additional products like peppers, pickle salsa pickle relish, salad cubes and pickle juice packaged separately. The company claims to be the #1 pickle company in the United States and offers pickle-oriented gifts and pickle gift packs. Mt. Olive has been around for more than 100 years, and if they’re hard to find, they offer an online store locator so you can find your favorite pickles in store.

5. Wickles

Other pickled vegetables

Custom blend of spices

Option to order online

The Best Kept Secret Pickle

The recipe for Wickles pickles is 90 years old, but the company has been selling products since 1998. Choose from different products like Wicked Pickle Chips, Wicked Hula Pickles, Wicked Garlic, Original Relish and Wicked Okra. They also have a “Dirty” line of products that includes Cocktail Cornichons, Dill Chips, Baby Dills, Dill Spears and Dill Okra. Can’t find these pickles in the store? Buy them online, and use the website’s recipes to make delicious meals.

6. Best Maid

Grow their own cucumbers

Uniquely southern flavor

Family-owned and operated

From Humble Beginnings

Best Maid is a family-owned and operated business, founded in 1926. Since then, the company has become the largest family-owned manufacturer of pickles in the country. These pickles come from a secret family recipe, are made from fresh-grown cucumbers and have a distinct flavor profile. Best Maid was created as the family matriarch looked for a way to create the perfect sandwich, first with mayonnaise, then with bottled pickles.

7. Great Value

Easy to find (sold at Walmart)

Affordable

Variety of products

Affordable Without Sacrificing Taste or Quality

Great Value is the generic brand of food created by Walmart, but these pickles come with all the name-brand taste. Because they are manufactured and sold by Walmart, they’re easy to find and affordable. They also come in a variety of products like whole dill pickles, hamburger dill chips

8. Dietz & Watson

Fat-free and gluten-free

No added MSG

Family-owned company

Shop for an Entire Meal

Dietz & Watson offers pickles that are fat and gluten-free with no MSG. They also offer a wealth of additional products like specialty hot dogs, ham and pork, franks and sausages, cheese and snacks. These pickles are available in small packages in sweet horseradish, spicy dill and garlic dill. You can get these products from Amazon, on Instacart or buy them online. They are also sold at Walmart and other grocery stores.

How Pickles Are Made

Many vegetables can be pickled, and you can make your own pickles at home. Pickles are made when cucumbers are immersed in a jar full of saltwater brine or acidic liquid like vinegar. Leave pickles in this solution until they aren’t vulnerable to spoil or they are considered raw.

Specialty pickle companies like the ones we highlight often add extra ingredients to their pickles to make them stand out. These may include peppers, garlic, mustard seeds and peppercorns. In their effort to become the best pickle brand, many sell smaller packages of pickles in gas stations or convenience stores as a snack you can grab quickly.

No matter what brand you choose, pickles offer a long list of health benefits. These include help in digestion, reduce cell damage, aid weight loss, fight diseases and there is speculation that they may help ease muscle cramps. They are a great source of antioxidants and probiotics.

