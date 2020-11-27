These Are the 10 Best Selling Video Games Of 2020

America’s gamers have turned their attention to two new consoles. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has launched its Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) has launched its PlayStation 5. Extreme demand means that very few units will be available for the holidays. And, some gamers may wait for new games that work on the platforms. Among the 10 top-selling games through October so will migrate to the platforms soon. Some have been around for decades.

According to NPD, these are the top-selling video games for the first 10 months of 2020. Some of them are new.

Rank Title Publisher

1 FIFA 21 (New) Electronic Arts

2 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts

3 Watch Dogs: Legion (New) Ubisoft

4 NHL 21 (New) Electronic Arts

5 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (New) Nintendo

6 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo

7 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo

8 Star Wars: Squadrons Electronic Arts

9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard

10 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Activision Blizzard

* Digital sales not included

As usual, several involve sports. FIFA is the global governing body for soccer. It will run the 2022 Qatar World Cup and keeps the FIFA-Coca-Cola World Ranking of Countries (Belgium is currently in first place, just ahead of France and Brazil).

Madden is named after one of the most famous NFL coaches and TV commentators of all time. He has not been seen in public in years and is currently 84. The Madden games date back to 1993.

NHL 21 is made to appeal to fans of the National Hockey League.

The “Mario” franchise dates back to 1983 and comes in dozens of versions. The “Star Wars” franchise, based on the wildly successful films, data back to 1981.

Finally, the “Call of Duty” franchise dates back to 2003.

Video game consoles may be brand new. The origins of many of the games that get played on them are not.