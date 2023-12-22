10 Most Expensive Items You Will Find on Amazon This December jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The holidays are here! Everyone is getting excited. It’s the time of year where you find time with your family and friends, regardless of how close or far. Additionally, that means presents. You need to get the best present. Moreover, you need a place to buy them from. Amazon is an option. You can save money on many items. Conversely, it is also a good choice if you have more money to spend.

It’s time to show you 10 of the most expensive items you will find on Amazon this December while also detailing how much each item can cost. Overall, you will find some items that are expensive and pricey yet would make the perfect holiday gift for anyone this month. This list showcases some expensive items that can also fluctuate in price, depending on the value. Subsequently, many of the items on this list are incredibly valuable, making them rare and, therefore, more expensive.

If you want to get something expensive for that loved one this holiday season, there are plenty of items to choose from. Therefore, here are 10 items that can get expensive and produce explosive value.

Televisions

Source: Filipovic018 / iStock via Getty Images

The Price range for high-end televisions: $5,000-$25,000

$5,000-$25,000 High-end brands: LG, Seura, Hisense

LG, Seura, Hisense Example of an expensive product on Amazon: LG 97 Inch Class OLED M3 Signature Series – $ 29,999 . 99

Televisions are among the most expensive items you will find on Amazon.

Everyone loves big-screen TVs. Amazingly, large TVs can go as much as $1,000 or more on Amazon, as many different brands have expensive models. For instance, there is an 88-inch SmartTV that costs $25,996.98 on Amazon. While people usually are looking for the best deals, sometimes, the higher-value models can provide great benefits to the consumer.

Computers and Laptops

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty Images

The price range for high-end laptops: $1,099-$7,000

$1,099-$7,000 High-end brands: Alienware, ASUS Studio Art, Del Precision

Alienware, ASUS Studio Art, Del Precision Example of an expensive product on Amazon: Dell Precision 7000 – $6,250

Computers and laptops, especially big brands, can cost over $2,000 on Amazon.

Computers and laptops are expensive. Some are as much as $7,000. Gaming laptops take up more RAM and cost more to produce. Therefore, it costs more to buy. Amazon has many gaming laptops available. Therefore, you have many laptops to choose from when looking for the best quality.

Nice Couches

Source: hikesterson / Getty Images

The price range for expensive furniture: $3333-$6550.74

$3333-$6550.74 High-end brands: Blackjack Furniture Venice, J&M Furniture, BDI Furniture, and Meridian Furniture Plush

Blackjack Furniture Venice, J&M Furniture, BDI Furniture, and Meridian Furniture Plush Example of an expensive product on Amazon: Blackjack Furniture Venice 8 Piece Sectional Sofa with 4-Power Recliners

Couches can be pricey, especially when searching for a lush and beautiful set for your living room.

Couches and other living room sets can be expensive on Amazon. You are usually looking for the best deal. However, high-income earners might care for the best quality over price. There are some sets like the Blackjack Furniture Venice that might be appealing to them. Likewise, they might gravitate to the J&M or BDI brands. Many of these brands are larger and are often the most comfortable. It is also what makes them the most expensive.

Statues

Source: Magrig / iStock via Getty Images

Price range for expensive furniture: $5000-$20,000

$5000-$20,000 High-end brands: D’Argenta, Design Toscano, Kunst and Ambiente

D’Argenta, Design Toscano, Kunst and Ambiente Example of an expensive product on Amazon: D’Argenta Silver Sitting Lion Statue -$19,701

Statues are a popular choice on Amazon and they can get pretty pricey.

People with businesses or large estates love statues. Thus, Amazon is often a good place to start. Large-income earners may love finding high-quality statues that suit their estate. Often, they will go after a D’Argenta or a Design Toscano. These statues look good in front of small businesses, government buildings, and small estates. Moreover, they cost a lot. Statues will set you back a couple grand at minimum.

Sports Cards and Memorabilia

Source: baseballcollection / Flickr

The price range for authentic and rare sports cards: $5,000-$100,000

$5,000-$100,000 High-end brands: Bowman, Prizm, Upper Deck

Bowman, Prizm, Upper Deck Example of an expensive product on Amazon: Michael Jordan Original Autographed Fleer – $99 ,999 .00

Baseball cards, and other sports collectables, can be very expensive on Amazon.

There are plenty of sports-card collectors, as well as memorabilia holders, in this world that are looking for sports cards of the best athletes, including the best football players and baseball legends. Therefore, Amazon offers a fine place for those looking for rare sports cards that they would not normally find at a trading card store. Several famous cards like the Willy Mays 1951 Bowman or a Michael Jordan Original Fleer can fetch plenty of money. Overall, sports cards and memorabilia are a few of the most expensive items you will find on Amazon.

Famous Artwork

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The price range for high-end artwork: $200-$700

$200-$700 High-end brands: Canvas and Linen

Canvas and Linen Example of an expensive product on Amazon: Wahoo Art Hand Painted Oil Painting – $602

Famous artwork can be exxpensive on Amazon, depending on the rarity and the condition.

Artwork is not as expensive as other items on this list. Regardless, it can still cost some extra dough if you are searching hard enough. Amazon offers the Mona Lisa and the Van Gogh at various prices across the spectrum. Moreover, the prices can range between $200-$700, depending on the canvas.

Fine Jewelry

Source: theprint / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for fine jewelry: $1000-$39,340

$1000-$39,340 High-end brands: Houston Diamond District, Goal Tala Diamonds, Larra Pucci, and Diamond Wish

Houston Diamond District, Goal Tala Diamonds, Larra Pucci, and Diamond Wish Example of an expensive product on Amazon: 14 Carat 14K White Gold Channel Baguette Round Diamond Engagement Ring – $39,340

Fine jewelry, such as rings and bracelets, can cost a hefty sum on Amazon.

When looking for an engagement ring, people usually want something that lasts forever and is the best quality. Therefore, Amazon provides some of the best-quality engagement rings, among other fine jewelry. Some rings can go as high as $34,386 or more. Subsequently, other rings and jewelry may cost more.

Luxury Watches

Source: L_Mirror / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for high-end watches: $19,000-$78,780

$19,000-$78,780 High-end brands: Rolex and Coach

Rolex and Coach Example of an expensive product on Amazon: Rolex Day-Date Platinum Ice Blue Diagonal Motif Dial Men’s Watch – $78,780

Expensive watches can fetch a lot of money on Amazon, with some being as much as $78,000.

High-end watches are among the most expensive items you will find on Amazon. Significantly, many people know about Rolexes. Some Rolexes can get as high as $78,780. Also, there are other expensive brands like Coach. Amazon offers many high-end brands. In the end, buying from these brands means you will pay more.

Video Game Consoles

Source: tomos3 / Getty Images

Price range for high-end video games: $200-$1000

$200-$1000 High-end brands: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft and Apple

Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft and Apple Example expensive product on Amazon: Next Gen Console Bundle – Xbox Series X -$469.00

Playstation 5 and other video game electronics cost $500 at minimum, while games are as high as $60 and $70 each.

When the Playstation 5 came out, it sold out quickky, despite the expensive price. Remarkably, it was difficult to even find a Playstation 5 on Amazon. You can find Playstation 5 on Amazon these days, and some of them come attached with a bundle that includes games and headsets. Yet, these items can also be high in value. Video game consoles and games are getting pricier and are among the most expensive items you will find on Amazon.

Commercial Coffee-Making Machine

Source: LEEDDONG / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for a high-end espresso machine: $1000-$12,700

$1000-$12,700 High-end brands: FMOGGE, ROLTUN and TERCAN

FMOGGE, ROLTUN and TERCAN Example of an expensive product on Amazon: Coffee Roaster Machine with Timer -$12,697.49

If you have ever been inside a Starbucks, Coffee Beans, or Peets, you will notice the extensive coffee machines that they use to make your coffee. Significantly, their espresso machines have multiple uses, as they can use them to generate espresso shots, whether it’s one or two or steaming milk. These espresso machines also produce hot water that baristas can use to make teas for customers. Subsequently, the multi-use factor that these espresso machines makes them among the most expensive items you will find on Amazon.

