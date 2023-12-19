Special Report

10 Most Expensive Items You Will Find at Target This December

The holiday season is here, and everyone is walking around looking for the best items to buy for their friends and loved ones. Ultimately, most people are attempting to save money. But there are also people who do not mind dishing out that extra cash for the people they care about. Therefore, the price often does not matter when it comes to giving out gifts. Many people choose Target for their gift-giving avenues. Moreover, they come here because there are plenty of valuable items to obtain.

We are here to bring you the most expensive items you will find at Target this December, whether they are in stores or online. Additionally, we will do a comparison between some of the expensive items and the less-expensive products to showcase the difference and illustrate why they are so different.

Before you buy that present for your loved ones this December, ensure you have the best possible product on the market. Therefore, Target has some items that people would love. Here is the list of expensive items you will find at Target.

Coffee Makers and Coffee Machines

Source: John_Kasawa / Getty Images
Target has coffee makers of all kinds, but the high-end versions can get pretty expensive but offer the best quality possible.
  • The price range for high-end coffee makers:  $207-$1300
  • High-end brands: Jura, Delonghi and Breville
  • Example of an expensive product at Target: Jura E4 Coffee Maker – $1299.99

You could likely find a cheap coffee maker at Target for as low as Target. Ultimately, this would work well for anyone just looking to make a simple cup of coffee. But if you want a high-end coffee maker, you can find one like the Jura E4 Coffee Maker, which can cost as much as $1299. Overall, these coffee makers are higher in value and will give coffee lovers the ultimate cup they seek. This item is only sold online and is one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

Kitchen Aid Mixers

Source: vladans / iStock via Getty Images
Some kitchen-aide mixers can cost a lot of money depending on the brand, and all of them are out to ensure the best use for your kitchen.
  • The price range for high-end kitchen aide mixers: $200-$550
  • High-end brands: Kenmore, KitchenAid and Hamilton
  • Example of an expensive product on Target: Kenmore Elite 6QT Bowl  – $549.99

Target has plenty of kitchen appliances that can vary in price. Often, they are fairly inexpensive. But there are many variables that can cost a good chunk of money. Significantly, high-end brands like Kenmore, KitchenAid, and Hamilton can get expensive, especially if they offer the best possible results. These appliances are among the most expensive items you will find at Target. Regardless, they are some of the best gifts you can buy for someone who enjoys cooking.

Vacuum Cleaners

Source: urbazon / Getty Images
Prolox, Tinoco, and Dyson are among the many vacuum brands that offer high-quality and high-priced vacuums at Target.

Vacuum cleaners are a popular item at Target. Therefore, there are going to be a variety of products, along with different prices. Some of the more popular vacuum brands include Prolox,  Dyson, and Tinoco. Ultimately, some of these brands can have vacuum cleaners that go as high as $1200. Some of these items are sold online only. Furthermore, many of these vacuum cleaners come with cool features such as a water filtration system and a powerful 2-speed Italian motor.

High-End Headphones

Source: ozanuysal / Getty Images
High-end headphones can get pricey as people search for the best quality, and that usually includes an extensive price.

People love listening to music and podcasts. Therefore, Target has them covered with some high-end headphones. Whether they are wired headphones or wireless, there are plenty of options to choose from. Naturally, some of them are incredibly expensive. Sennheiser is a high-end brand that offers headphones that can go as high as $3,640. Of course, many of their products are also sold online and not available in stores, yet it is one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

Gazebo

Gazebo
Source: Bartlett / Wikimedia Commons
You can actually buy a Gazebo at Target, and it will cost as much as $3042 to complete the purchase.
  • The price range for gazebos:  $1200-$3042
  • High-end brands: Party Tents Direct, Outsunny, and Tangkula
  • Example of an expensive product at Target: Outsunny Patio Gazebo 12 x 20 – $29,999.99

Many people love to have an outside terrace to host outings and events. Therefore, gazebos are the perfect fit for them as they can serve as an outdoor cover if you and your guests want to sit outside. Gazebos at Target are already expensive. Thus, the lowest value you may find will likely be priced at $1,200, while the highest price can reach $3,042. Outsunny and Party Tents Direct are among the brands that sell gazebos. Likewise, it is one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

Gas Grills

Source: tab1962 / Getty Images
Gas grills at Target can run as high as $2100, depending on the brand and the quality.

Some people prefer propane over charcoal. Therefore, they can find good, high-quality gas grills at Target. Some of these gas grills can get pricey. Significantly, one Bull Lonestar brand can cost as much as $2,100. Target occasionally puts some of its expensive gas grills on sale. Subsequently, they have some holiday sales, which reduce the original price by $300. It still is one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

Video Games

Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Video game consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, can run as high as $500 at Target, while older brands, like PlayStation 4, are still relatively expensive. Bundles can cost more.

While video games are not as expensive as some of the other items on this list, they still are pretty pricey. Overall, when the Playstation 5 came out, it started out at $499.99. It represented a $100 increase in the original tag of the PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, other consoles start around $400. But Target makes money on the consoles when they sell them as bundles. Thus, an expensive Playstation 5 will cost around $600 when there is a game included in the package.

Big Screen and Other Specialty TVs

Source: simpson33 / iStock via Getty Images

Like other main stores, Target sells big-screen TVs, and these can get pricey. Moreover, some of them, like the Samsung brand, have TVs that go as high as $6,499.99. Because of the large mass scale of these products, they are often not in stores. Thus, someone looking to find a big-screen TV for their loved ones might get it online. But it remains one of the most expensive items you will find at Target this December.

Bedroom Set

Source: KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock via Getty Images
Bedroom sets at Target can get as high as $3599.99, and these deals are usually online.

Bedroom sets can cost plenty of money. Significantly, some brands, like Hillsdale Furniture, can get as high as $3,600. It is another item that is not available in the stores. Yet, you can order it online and either have it delivered or pick it up directly from the store you want, as Target offers pick-up services.

Fitness Equipment

Source: Helin Loik-Tomson / iStock via Getty Images
Home gym equipment can cost as much as $1595 at Target.

Fitness equipment is always ranging in price. Regardless, it can cost a lot of money, especially when dealing with specific brands. Total Gym and Stamina offers high-end products that are fairly expensive. Specifically, one machine from Total Gym can cost as much as $1,500. Is is probably one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

 

