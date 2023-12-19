10 Most Expensive Items You Will Find at Target This December Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The holiday season is here, and everyone is walking around looking for the best items to buy for their friends and loved ones. Ultimately, most people are attempting to save money. But there are also people who do not mind dishing out that extra cash for the people they care about. Therefore, the price often does not matter when it comes to giving out gifts. Many people choose Target for their gift-giving avenues. Moreover, they come here because there are plenty of valuable items to obtain.

We are here to bring you the most expensive items you will find at Target this December, whether they are in stores or online. Additionally, we will do a comparison between some of the expensive items and the less-expensive products to showcase the difference and illustrate why they are so different.

Before you buy that present for your loved ones this December, ensure you have the best possible product on the market. Therefore, Target has some items that people would love. Here is the list of expensive items you will find at Target.

Coffee Makers and Coffee Machines

Source: John_Kasawa / Getty Images

The price range for high-end coffee makers: $207-$1300

$207-$1300 High-end brands: Jura, Delonghi and Breville

Jura, Delonghi and Breville Example of an expensive product at Target: Jura E4 Coffee Maker – $1299.99

You could likely find a cheap coffee maker at Target for as low as Target. Ultimately, this would work well for anyone just looking to make a simple cup of coffee. But if you want a high-end coffee maker, you can find one like the Jura E4 Coffee Maker, which can cost as much as $1299. Overall, these coffee makers are higher in value and will give coffee lovers the ultimate cup they seek. This item is only sold online and is one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

Kitchen Aid Mixers

Source: vladans / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for high-end kitchen aide mixers: $200-$550

$200-$550 High-end brands: Kenmore, KitchenAid and Hamilton

Kenmore, KitchenAid and Hamilton Example of an expensive product on Target: Kenmore Elite 6QT Bowl – $549.99

Target has plenty of kitchen appliances that can vary in price. Often, they are fairly inexpensive. But there are many variables that can cost a good chunk of money. Significantly, high-end brands like Kenmore, KitchenAid, and Hamilton can get expensive, especially if they offer the best possible results. These appliances are among the most expensive items you will find at Target. Regardless, they are some of the best gifts you can buy for someone who enjoys cooking.

Vacuum Cleaners

Source: urbazon / Getty Images

The price range for high-end vacuum cleaners: $400-$1,200

$400-$1,200 High-end brands: Prolox, Dyson and Tinoco

Prolox, Dyson and Tinoco Example of an expensive product at Target: Prolox Ctx Water Filtration Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner – $1199.99

Vacuum cleaners are a popular item at Target. Therefore, there are going to be a variety of products, along with different prices. Some of the more popular vacuum brands include Prolox, Dyson, and Tinoco. Ultimately, some of these brands can have vacuum cleaners that go as high as $1200. Some of these items are sold online only. Furthermore, many of these vacuum cleaners come with cool features such as a water filtration system and a powerful 2-speed Italian motor.

High-End Headphones

Source: ozanuysal / Getty Images

Price range for high-end headphones: $300-$3640

$300-$3640 High-end brands: Sennheiser, Audeze and Monolith

Sennheiser, Audeze and Monolith An example of an expensive product at Target: Sennheiser HD800 S Open-Back Audiophile Headphones -$3639.65

People love listening to music and podcasts. Therefore, Target has them covered with some high-end headphones. Whether they are wired headphones or wireless, there are plenty of options to choose from. Naturally, some of them are incredibly expensive. Sennheiser is a high-end brand that offers headphones that can go as high as $3,640. Of course, many of their products are also sold online and not available in stores, yet it is one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

Gazebo

Source: Bartlett / Wikimedia Commons

The price range for gazebos: $1200-$3042

$1200-$3042 High-end brands: Party Tents Direct, Outsunny, and Tangkula

Party Tents Direct, Outsunny, and Tangkula Example of an expensive product at Target: Outsunny Patio Gazebo 12 x 20 – $ 29,999 . 99

Many people love to have an outside terrace to host outings and events. Therefore, gazebos are the perfect fit for them as they can serve as an outdoor cover if you and your guests want to sit outside. Gazebos at Target are already expensive. Thus, the lowest value you may find will likely be priced at $1,200, while the highest price can reach $3,042. Outsunny and Party Tents Direct are among the brands that sell gazebos. Likewise, it is one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

Gas Grills

Source: tab1962 / Getty Images

The price range for high-end gas grills: $300-$2100

$300-$2100 High-end brands: Weber, Bull Lonestar and Kenmore

Weber, Bull Lonestar and Kenmore Example of an expensive product at Target: Bull Lonestar 4-Burner 30” Stainless Steel Gas Barbeque – $1799

Gas grills at Target can run as high as $2100, depending on the brand and the quality.

Some people prefer propane over charcoal. Therefore, they can find good, high-quality gas grills at Target. Some of these gas grills can get pricey. Significantly, one Bull Lonestar brand can cost as much as $2,100. Target occasionally puts some of its expensive gas grills on sale. Subsequently, they have some holiday sales, which reduce the original price by $300. It still is one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

Video Games

Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

The price range for high-end video game consoles: $300-$600

$300-$600 High-end brands: Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft

Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft Example of an expensive product at Target: PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – $599.99

Video game consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, can run as high as $500 at Target, while older brands, like PlayStation 4, are still relatively expensive. Bundles can cost more.

While video games are not as expensive as some of the other items on this list, they still are pretty pricey. Overall, when the Playstation 5 came out, it started out at $499.99. It represented a $100 increase in the original tag of the PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, other consoles start around $400. But Target makes money on the consoles when they sell them as bundles. Thus, an expensive Playstation 5 will cost around $600 when there is a game included in the package.

Big Screen and Other Specialty TVs

Source: simpson33 / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for high-end televisions: $1,000-$6,499

$1,000-$6,499 High-end brands: Samsung, Furrion

Samsung, Furrion Example of an expensive product at Target: Samsung 75” The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K UHD Smart TV – $6,499.99

Like other main stores, Target sells big-screen TVs, and these can get pricey. Moreover, some of them, like the Samsung brand, have TVs that go as high as $6,499.99. Because of the large mass scale of these products, they are often not in stores. Thus, someone looking to find a big-screen TV for their loved ones might get it online. But it remains one of the most expensive items you will find at Target this December.

Bedroom Set

Source: KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for high-end bedroom set: $1600-$3600

$1600-$3600 High-end brands: Hillsdale Furniture, Alder Bay and Hekman

Hillsdale Furniture, Alder Bay and Hekman Example of an expensive product at Target: Full Highlands Kids’ Loft Bed with Desk, Chair, and Hanging Nightstand White – $3599.99

Bedroom sets at Target can get as high as $3599.99, and these deals are usually online.

Bedroom sets can cost plenty of money. Significantly, some brands, like Hillsdale Furniture, can get as high as $3,600. It is another item that is not available in the stores. Yet, you can order it online and either have it delivered or pick it up directly from the store you want, as Target offers pick-up services.

Fitness Equipment

Source: Helin Loik-Tomson / iStock via Getty Images

The price range for high-end fitness equipment: $1000-$1500

$1000-$1500 High-end brands: Total Gym, Stamina and Togu

Total Gym, Stamina and Togu Example of an expensive product on Amazon: Total Gym FIT Home Fitness Folding Full body Workout Exercise Equipment Machine– $1,594.99

Home gym equipment can cost as much as $1595 at Target.

Fitness equipment is always ranging in price. Regardless, it can cost a lot of money, especially when dealing with specific brands. Total Gym and Stamina offers high-end products that are fairly expensive. Specifically, one machine from Total Gym can cost as much as $1,500. Is is probably one of the most expensive items you will find at Target.

