The State Economies Getting Crushed by the Housing Crisis

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, home prices in the United States have climbed twice as fast as incomes. Now, millions of Americans are effectively priced out of the market. Surging home prices are due in large part to a historic housing shortage, estimated to be as high as 4.7 million units.

Key Points New home construction slowed to a historically low level in the wake of the Great Recession, and as a result, the U.S. is facing a housing supply shortage.

Limited housing inventory has not only made homeownership prohibitively expensive for millions of Americans, it has also cost the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars in lost economic activity.

While the ongoing housing affordability crisis has grown especially pronounced in the last five years, the causes of the supply shortage can be traced back nearly two decades. During the Great Recession, which lasted from December 2007 to June 2009, home prices fell by nearly 14% in the United States. Home prices continued to fall for years after the recession officially ended, bottoming out in February 2011 25% lower than the pre-recession high reported in July 2006, according to the Case-Shiller index.

Because of the recession’s impact on the housing market, many Americans were hesitant to invest in a home, and the number of skilled laborers in the home building sector fell sharply. As a result, new home construction slowed to historic lows. According to the National Association of Home Builders, there were only 6.8 million new housing construction starts in the 2010s, down from 12.3 million in the 2000s.

Reduced investment in housing has had economic consequences that extend well beyond the rising cost of homeownership. According to a recent report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the housing shortage cumulatively resulted in over $430 billion in lost economic output, $246 billion in lost wages, and 3.2 million jobs across the 50 states between 2008 and 2025.

Using data from The State of Housing in America report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the state economies hit hardest by the housing crisis. States are ranked on the estimated loss in economic activity from 2008 to July 2025 as a share of annual gross domestic product. Calculations were made using 2024 GDP figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Cumulative job losses as a share of the unemployed population were calculated using 2024 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Income losses per capita were calculated using one-year population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on median home list prices, median list price per square foot, and total active listings by state are from Realtor.com and are current as of September 2025.

Depending on the state, economic losses linked to the housing shortage over the last 17 years range from $701.2 million to $63.1 billion, representing between 1.0% and 2.2% of annual GDP. In these states, lost personal income totals range from about $423 million to nearly $356 billion, or $655 to $1,897 per resident. In most cases, total job losses since 2008 number in the tens of thousands, and in some states, they even exceed the current number of unemployed residents

These are the state economies hit hardest by the housing crisis.

Why It Matters

Supply constraints and rising demand have given way to a housing affordability crisis in the United States. Even without factoring in historically high mortgage rates, the median list price of a typical American home is more than five times the annual income of a typical household. The effects of the supply shortage extend well beyond housing affordability, however, as reduced investment in new home construction has placed a meaningful burden on the national economy, reducing economic output by hundreds of billions of dollars since 2008.

50. New Mexico

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.0% of annual GDP

1.0% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.5 billion (11th least of the 50 states)

$1.5 billion (11th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 30.1% of current unemployed residents — the lowest of the 50 states (12,273 total jobs)

30.1% of current unemployed residents — the lowest of the 50 states (12,273 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $715 per resident — 3rd least of the 50 states ($710.9 million total)

$715 per resident — 3rd least of the 50 states ($710.9 million total) Median home list price in state: $400,000 (24th lowest of the 50 states)

$400,000 (24th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $215 (25th lowest of the 50 states)

$215 (25th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 6,803

49. Oklahoma

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.1% of annual GDP

1.1% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $2.9 billion (18th least of the 50 states)

$2.9 billion (18th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 40.6% of current unemployed residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states (26,599 total jobs)

40.6% of current unemployed residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states (26,599 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $703 per resident — 2nd least of the 50 states ($1.6 billion total)

$703 per resident — 2nd least of the 50 states ($1.6 billion total) Median home list price in state: $299,250 (7th lowest of the 50 states)

$299,250 (7th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $161 (6th lowest of the 50 states)

$161 (6th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 15,907

48. Mississippi

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.2% of annual GDP

1.2% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.9 billion (13th least of the 50 states)

$1.9 billion (13th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 46.5% of current unemployed residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states (18,700 total jobs)

46.5% of current unemployed residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states (18,700 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $655 per resident — the least of the 50 states ($1.0 billion total)

$655 per resident — the least of the 50 states ($1.0 billion total) Median home list price in state: $296,500 (6th lowest of the 50 states)

$296,500 (6th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $148 (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

$148 (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 8,859

47. Kentucky

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.2% of annual GDP

1.2% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $3.7 billion (20th least of the 50 states)

$3.7 billion (20th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 30.7% of current unemployed residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states (32,601 total jobs)

30.7% of current unemployed residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states (32,601 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $804 per resident — 5th least of the 50 states ($1.9 billion total)

$804 per resident — 5th least of the 50 states ($1.9 billion total) Median home list price in state: $309,900 (12th lowest of the 50 states)

$309,900 (12th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $173 (14th lowest of the 50 states)

$173 (14th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 11,913

46. New York

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.3% of annual GDP

1.3% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $29.3 billion (3rd most of the 50 states)

$29.3 billion (3rd most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 38.7% of current unemployed residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states (163,718 total jobs)

38.7% of current unemployed residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states (163,718 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,475 per resident — 12th most of the 50 states ($13.7 billion total)

$1,475 per resident — 12th most of the 50 states ($13.7 billion total) Median home list price in state: $649,450 (4th highest of the 50 states)

$649,450 (4th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $397 (4th highest of the 50 states)

$397 (4th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 38,175

45. Delaware

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.3% of annual GDP

1.3% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.4 billion (8th least of the 50 states)

$1.4 billion (8th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 50.1% of current unemployed residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states (9,347 total jobs)

50.1% of current unemployed residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states (9,347 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,332 per resident — 17th most of the 50 states ($662.5 million total)

$1,332 per resident — 17th most of the 50 states ($662.5 million total) Median home list price in state: $485,445 (17th highest of the 50 states)

$485,445 (17th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $234 (22nd highest of the 50 states)

$234 (22nd highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 3,128

44. Michigan

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.3% of annual GDP

1.3% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $9.2 billion (15th most of the 50 states)

$9.2 billion (15th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 32.2% of current unemployed residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states (76,576 total jobs)

32.2% of current unemployed residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states (76,576 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $905 per resident — 8th least of the 50 states ($5.2 billion total)

$905 per resident — 8th least of the 50 states ($5.2 billion total) Median home list price in state: $299,900 (9th lowest of the 50 states)

$299,900 (9th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $183 (15th lowest of the 50 states)

$183 (15th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 25,314

43. West Virginia

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.3% of annual GDP

1.3% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.4 billion (7th least of the 50 states)

$1.4 billion (7th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 32.0% of current unemployed residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states (10,240 total jobs)

32.0% of current unemployed residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states (10,240 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $789 per resident — 4th least of the 50 states ($626.5 million total)

$789 per resident — 4th least of the 50 states ($626.5 million total) Median home list price in state: $261,500 (the lowest of the 50 states)

$261,500 (the lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $144 (the lowest of the 50 states)

$144 (the lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 4,245

42. Alabama

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $4.4 billion (22nd least of the 50 states)

$4.4 billion (22nd least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 52.6% of current unemployed residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states (38,069 total jobs)

52.6% of current unemployed residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states (38,069 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $852 per resident — 7th least of the 50 states ($2.3 billion total)

$852 per resident — 7th least of the 50 states ($2.3 billion total) Median home list price in state: $329,950 (15th lowest of the 50 states)

$329,950 (15th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $166 (10th lowest of the 50 states)

$166 (10th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 20,765

41. Arkansas

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $2.6 billion (16th least of the 50 states)

$2.6 billion (16th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 46.7% of current unemployed residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states (22,762 total jobs)

46.7% of current unemployed residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states (22,762 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $841 per resident — 6th least of the 50 states ($1.3 billion total)

$841 per resident — 6th least of the 50 states ($1.3 billion total) Median home list price in state: $304,950 (11th lowest of the 50 states)

$304,950 (11th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $162 (7th lowest of the 50 states)

$162 (7th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 13,192

40. North Carolina

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $11.7 billion (12th most of the 50 states)

$11.7 billion (12th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 51.9% of current unemployed residents — 24th highest of the 50 states (99,448 total jobs)

51.9% of current unemployed residents — 24th highest of the 50 states (99,448 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,055 per resident — 11th least of the 50 states ($6.4 billion total)

$1,055 per resident — 11th least of the 50 states ($6.4 billion total) Median home list price in state: $419,450 (25th lowest of the 50 states)

$419,450 (25th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $217 (25th highest of the 50 states)

$217 (25th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 43,706

39. Texas

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $38.4 billion (2nd most of the 50 states)

$38.4 billion (2nd most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 50.7% of current unemployed residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states (322,973 total jobs)

50.7% of current unemployed residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states (322,973 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,227 per resident — 25th least of the 50 states ($23.1 billion total)

$1,227 per resident — 25th least of the 50 states ($23.1 billion total) Median home list price in state: $364,950 (18th lowest of the 50 states)

$364,950 (18th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $184 (16th lowest of the 50 states)

$184 (16th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 135,984

38. Illinois

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $16.0 billion (5th most of the 50 states)

$16.0 billion (5th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 34.6% of current unemployed residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states (114,353 total jobs)

34.6% of current unemployed residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states (114,353 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,255 per resident — 23rd most of the 50 states ($9.5 billion total)

$1,255 per resident — 23rd most of the 50 states ($9.5 billion total) Median home list price in state: $316,500 (13th lowest of the 50 states)

$316,500 (13th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $185 (17th lowest of the 50 states)

$185 (17th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 22,546

37. Kansas

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $3.2 billion (19th least of the 50 states)

$3.2 billion (19th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 44.7% of current unemployed residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states (24,705 total jobs)

44.7% of current unemployed residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states (24,705 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,079 per resident — 14th least of the 50 states ($1.8 billion total)

$1,079 per resident — 14th least of the 50 states ($1.8 billion total) Median home list price in state: $295,000 (5th lowest of the 50 states)

$295,000 (5th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $151 (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

$151 (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 7,965

36. Nebraska

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $2.6 billion (17th least of the 50 states)

$2.6 billion (17th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 68.1% of current unemployed residents — 7th highest of the 50 states (20,075 total jobs)

68.1% of current unemployed residents — 7th highest of the 50 states (20,075 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,312 per resident — 19th most of the 50 states ($1.3 billion total)

$1,312 per resident — 19th most of the 50 states ($1.3 billion total) Median home list price in state: $343,400 (16th lowest of the 50 states)

$343,400 (16th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $169 (12th lowest of the 50 states)

$169 (12th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 5,696

35. Ohio

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $13.0 billion (10th most of the 50 states)

$13.0 billion (10th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 41.4% of current unemployed residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states (104,630 total jobs)

41.4% of current unemployed residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states (104,630 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,095 per resident — 16th least of the 50 states ($7.1 billion total)

$1,095 per resident — 16th least of the 50 states ($7.1 billion total) Median home list price in state: $286,500 (4th lowest of the 50 states)

$286,500 (4th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $166 (10th lowest of the 50 states)

$166 (10th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 21,574

34. Virginia

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $10.8 billion (14th most of the 50 states)

$10.8 billion (14th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 62.9% of current unemployed residents — 14th highest of the 50 states (82,534 total jobs)

62.9% of current unemployed residents — 14th highest of the 50 states (82,534 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,224 per resident — 24th least of the 50 states ($6.0 billion total)

$1,224 per resident — 24th least of the 50 states ($6.0 billion total) Median home list price in state: $450,000 (21st highest of the 50 states)

$450,000 (21st highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $230 (24th highest of the 50 states)

$230 (24th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 21,543

33. Alaska

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.0 billion (3rd least of the 50 states)

$1.0 billion (3rd least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 35.6% of current unemployed residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states (5,883 total jobs)

35.6% of current unemployed residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states (5,883 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,379 per resident — 14th most of the 50 states ($499.3 million total)

$1,379 per resident — 14th most of the 50 states ($499.3 million total) Median home list price in state: $445,000 (22nd highest of the 50 states)

$445,000 (22nd highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $254 (19th highest of the 50 states)

$254 (19th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 2,033

32. South Carolina

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.4% of annual GDP

1.4% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $5.1 billion (24th least of the 50 states)

$5.1 billion (24th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 40.8% of current unemployed residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states (42,943 total jobs)

40.8% of current unemployed residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states (42,943 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $934 per resident — 9th least of the 50 states ($2.7 billion total)

$934 per resident — 9th least of the 50 states ($2.7 billion total) Median home list price in state: $368,500 (19th lowest of the 50 states)

$368,500 (19th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $203 (21st lowest of the 50 states)

$203 (21st lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 26,748

31. Missouri

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $6.5 billion (22nd most of the 50 states)

$6.5 billion (22nd most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 48.5% of current unemployed residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states (55,413 total jobs)

48.5% of current unemployed residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states (55,413 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,042 per resident — 10th least of the 50 states ($3.7 billion total)

$1,042 per resident — 10th least of the 50 states ($3.7 billion total) Median home list price in state: $302,450 (10th lowest of the 50 states)

$302,450 (10th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $171 (13th lowest of the 50 states)

$171 (13th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 19,850

30. Louisiana

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $4.9 billion (23rd least of the 50 states)

$4.9 billion (23rd least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 44.7% of current unemployed residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states (40,459 total jobs)

44.7% of current unemployed residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states (40,459 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,058 per resident — 12th least of the 50 states ($2.5 billion total)

$1,058 per resident — 12th least of the 50 states ($2.5 billion total) Median home list price in state: $278,500 (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

$278,500 (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $152 (4th lowest of the 50 states)

$152 (4th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 16,589

29. Pennsylvania

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $15.0 billion (7th most of the 50 states)

$15.0 billion (7th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 49.8% of current unemployed residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states (119,111 total jobs)

49.8% of current unemployed residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states (119,111 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,146 per resident — 20th least of the 50 states ($9.2 billion total)

$1,146 per resident — 20th least of the 50 states ($9.2 billion total) Median home list price in state: $320,000 (14th lowest of the 50 states)

$320,000 (14th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $192 (19th lowest of the 50 states)

$192 (19th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 25,898

28. Florida

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $25.8 billion (4th most of the 50 states)

$25.8 billion (4th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 59.5% of current unemployed residents — 18th highest of the 50 states (222,498 total jobs)

59.5% of current unemployed residents — 18th highest of the 50 states (222,498 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,105 per resident — 17th least of the 50 states ($13.8 billion total)

$1,105 per resident — 17th least of the 50 states ($13.8 billion total) Median home list price in state: $425,000 (25th highest of the 50 states)

$425,000 (25th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $259 (18th highest of the 50 states)

$259 (18th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 161,916

27. New Jersey

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $12.7 billion (11th most of the 50 states)

$12.7 billion (11th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 42.3% of current unemployed residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states (93,907 total jobs)

42.3% of current unemployed residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states (93,907 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,334 per resident — 15th most of the 50 states ($9.3 billion total)

$1,334 per resident — 15th most of the 50 states ($9.3 billion total) Median home list price in state: $557,000 (13th highest of the 50 states)

$557,000 (13th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $305 (9th highest of the 50 states)

$305 (9th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 17,916

26. Maryland

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $8.2 billion (19th most of the 50 states)

$8.2 billion (19th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 62.3% of current unemployed residents — 15th highest of the 50 states (61,359 total jobs)

62.3% of current unemployed residents — 15th highest of the 50 states (61,359 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,308 per resident — 20th most of the 50 states ($4.9 billion total)

$1,308 per resident — 20th most of the 50 states ($4.9 billion total) Median home list price in state: $443,950 (23rd highest of the 50 states)

$443,950 (23rd highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $235 (21st highest of the 50 states)

$235 (21st highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 15,023

25. Tennessee

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $8.4 billion (18th most of the 50 states)

$8.4 billion (18th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 63.3% of current unemployed residents — 13th highest of the 50 states (74,301 total jobs)

63.3% of current unemployed residents — 13th highest of the 50 states (74,301 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,165 per resident — 22nd least of the 50 states ($5.4 billion total)

$1,165 per resident — 22nd least of the 50 states ($5.4 billion total) Median home list price in state: $429,900 (24th highest of the 50 states)

$429,900 (24th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $231 (23rd highest of the 50 states)

$231 (23rd highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 33,839

24. Georgia

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $13.3 billion (9th most of the 50 states)

$13.3 billion (9th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 55.1% of current unemployed residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states (104,779 total jobs)

55.1% of current unemployed residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states (104,779 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,187 per resident — 23rd least of the 50 states ($7.0 billion total)

$1,187 per resident — 23rd least of the 50 states ($7.0 billion total) Median home list price in state: $394,995 (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

$394,995 (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $189 (18th lowest of the 50 states)

$189 (18th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 48,796

23. Vermont

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $701.2 million (the least of the 50 states)

$701.2 million (the least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 82.9% of current unemployed residents — 4th highest of the 50 states (6,832 total jobs)

82.9% of current unemployed residents — 4th highest of the 50 states (6,832 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,081 per resident — 15th least of the 50 states ($423.0 million total)

$1,081 per resident — 15th least of the 50 states ($423.0 million total) Median home list price in state: $504,450 (15th highest of the 50 states)

$504,450 (15th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $265 (16th highest of the 50 states)

$265 (16th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 2,540

22. Maine

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.5 billion (10th least of the 50 states)

$1.5 billion (10th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 63.8% of current unemployed residents — 12th highest of the 50 states (14,036 total jobs)

63.8% of current unemployed residents — 12th highest of the 50 states (14,036 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,073 per resident — 13th least of the 50 states ($869.2 million total)

$1,073 per resident — 13th least of the 50 states ($869.2 million total) Median home list price in state: $467,000 (20th highest of the 50 states)

$467,000 (20th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $285 (12th highest of the 50 states)

$285 (12th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 5,340

21. Indiana

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $7.9 billion (20th most of the 50 states)

$7.9 billion (20th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 44.1% of current unemployed residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states (63,964 total jobs)

44.1% of current unemployed residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states (63,964 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,142 per resident — 19th least of the 50 states ($4.6 billion total)

$1,142 per resident — 19th least of the 50 states ($4.6 billion total) Median home list price in state: $299,450 (8th lowest of the 50 states)

$299,450 (8th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $157 (5th lowest of the 50 states)

$157 (5th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 17,092

20. Arizona

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $8.7 billion (17th most of the 50 states)

$8.7 billion (17th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 51.4% of current unemployed residents — 25th highest of the 50 states (69,428 total jobs)

51.4% of current unemployed residents — 25th highest of the 50 states (69,428 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,152 per resident — 21st least of the 50 states ($4.8 billion total)

$1,152 per resident — 21st least of the 50 states ($4.8 billion total) Median home list price in state: $476,625 (18th highest of the 50 states)

$476,625 (18th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $265 (16th highest of the 50 states)

$265 (16th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 27,635

19. Connecticut

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.5% of annual GDP

1.5% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $5.5 billion (25th least of the 50 states)

$5.5 billion (25th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 66.1% of current unemployed residents — 10th highest of the 50 states (40,844 total jobs)

66.1% of current unemployed residents — 10th highest of the 50 states (40,844 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,495 per resident — 11th most of the 50 states ($4.0 billion total)

$1,495 per resident — 11th most of the 50 states ($4.0 billion total) Median home list price in state: $525,225 (14th highest of the 50 states)

$525,225 (14th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $275 (14th highest of the 50 states)

$275 (14th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 5,321

18. Rhode Island

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.6% of annual GDP

1.6% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.3 billion (5th least of the 50 states)

$1.3 billion (5th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 40.6% of current unemployed residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states (10,405 total jobs)

40.6% of current unemployed residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states (10,405 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,124 per resident — 18th least of the 50 states ($870.1 million total)

$1,124 per resident — 18th least of the 50 states ($870.1 million total) Median home list price in state: $584,142 (11th highest of the 50 states)

$584,142 (11th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $333 (6th highest of the 50 states)

$333 (6th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 1,675

17. California

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.6% of annual GDP

1.6% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $63.1 billion (the most of the 50 states)

$63.1 billion (the most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 37.1% of current unemployed residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states (386,628 total jobs)

37.1% of current unemployed residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states (386,628 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,601 per resident — 9th most of the 50 states ($35.9 billion total)

$1,601 per resident — 9th most of the 50 states ($35.9 billion total) Median home list price in state: $748,500 (3rd highest of the 50 states)

$748,500 (3rd highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $460 (2nd highest of the 50 states)

$460 (2nd highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 74,140

16. Iowa

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.6% of annual GDP

1.6% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $4.2 billion (21st least of the 50 states)

$4.2 billion (21st least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 61.9% of current unemployed residents — 16th highest of the 50 states (32,333 total jobs)

61.9% of current unemployed residents — 16th highest of the 50 states (32,333 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,305 per resident — 21st most of the 50 states ($2.2 billion total)

$1,305 per resident — 21st most of the 50 states ($2.2 billion total) Median home list price in state: $279,000 (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

$279,000 (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $168 (11th lowest of the 50 states)

$168 (11th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 11,436

15. South Dakota

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.6% of annual GDP

1.6% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.2 billion (4th least of the 50 states)

$1.2 billion (4th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 108.8% of current unemployed residents — the highest of the 50 states (9,612 total jobs)

108.8% of current unemployed residents — the highest of the 50 states (9,612 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,332 per resident — 16th most of the 50 states ($658.6 million total)

$1,332 per resident — 16th most of the 50 states ($658.6 million total) Median home list price in state: $373,350 (20th lowest of the 50 states)

$373,350 (20th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $204 (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

$204 (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 3,567

14. Hawaii

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.6% of annual GDP

1.6% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.9 billion (12th least of the 50 states)

$1.9 billion (12th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 59.0% of current unemployed residents — 19th highest of the 50 states (11,935 total jobs)

59.0% of current unemployed residents — 19th highest of the 50 states (11,935 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,312 per resident — 18th most of the 50 states ($953.1 million total)

$1,312 per resident — 18th most of the 50 states ($953.1 million total) Median home list price in state: $749,500 (2nd highest of the 50 states)

$749,500 (2nd highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $698 (the highest of the 50 states)

$698 (the highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 6,027

13. North Dakota

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.6% of annual GDP

1.6% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.3 billion (6th least of the 50 states)

$1.3 billion (6th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 82.1% of current unemployed residents — 5th highest of the 50 states (8,514 total jobs)

82.1% of current unemployed residents — 5th highest of the 50 states (8,514 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,651 per resident — 8th most of the 50 states ($593.4 million total)

$1,651 per resident — 8th most of the 50 states ($593.4 million total) Median home list price in state: $364,425 (17th lowest of the 50 states)

$364,425 (17th lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $164 (8th lowest of the 50 states)

$164 (8th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 2,259

12. Wisconsin

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.7% of annual GDP

1.7% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $7.7 billion (21st most of the 50 states)

$7.7 billion (21st most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 65.5% of current unemployed residents — 11th highest of the 50 states (61,887 total jobs)

65.5% of current unemployed residents — 11th highest of the 50 states (61,887 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,297 per resident — 22nd most of the 50 states ($4.7 billion total)

$1,297 per resident — 22nd most of the 50 states ($4.7 billion total) Median home list price in state: $392,325 (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

$392,325 (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $214 (24th lowest of the 50 states)

$214 (24th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 13,190

11. Massachusetts

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.7% of annual GDP

1.7% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $13.5 billion (8th most of the 50 states)

$13.5 billion (8th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 58.0% of current unemployed residents — 20th highest of the 50 states (91,249 total jobs)

58.0% of current unemployed residents — 20th highest of the 50 states (91,249 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,897 per resident — the most of the 50 states ($8.8 billion total)

$1,897 per resident — the most of the 50 states ($8.8 billion total) Median home list price in state: $753,950 (the highest of the 50 states)

$753,950 (the highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $430 (3rd highest of the 50 states)

$430 (3rd highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 11,826

10. Minnesota

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.7% of annual GDP

1.7% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $8.9 billion (16th most of the 50 states)

$8.9 billion (16th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 66.7% of current unemployed residents — 9th highest of the 50 states (62,932 total jobs)

66.7% of current unemployed residents — 9th highest of the 50 states (62,932 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,531 per resident — 10th most of the 50 states ($5.1 billion total)

$1,531 per resident — 10th most of the 50 states ($5.1 billion total) Median home list price in state: $389,000 (21st lowest of the 50 states)

$389,000 (21st lowest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $201 (20th lowest of the 50 states)

$201 (20th lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 14,915

9. Washington

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.8% of annual GDP

1.8% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $15.1 billion (6th most of the 50 states)

$15.1 billion (6th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 47.5% of current unemployed residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states (86,379 total jobs)

47.5% of current unemployed residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states (86,379 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,895 per resident — 2nd most of the 50 states ($8.1 billion total)

$1,895 per resident — 2nd most of the 50 states ($8.1 billion total) Median home list price in state: $648,900 (5th highest of the 50 states)

$648,900 (5th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $341 (5th highest of the 50 states)

$341 (5th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 24,463

8. Montana

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.8% of annual GDP

1.8% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.4 billion (9th least of the 50 states)

$1.4 billion (9th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 67.4% of current unemployed residents — 8th highest of the 50 states (11,536 total jobs)

67.4% of current unemployed residents — 8th highest of the 50 states (11,536 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,234 per resident — 25th most of the 50 states ($680.9 million total)

$1,234 per resident — 25th most of the 50 states ($680.9 million total) Median home list price in state: $637,000 (6th highest of the 50 states)

$637,000 (6th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $319 (7th highest of the 50 states)

$319 (7th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 6,178

7. Oregon

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.8% of annual GDP

1.8% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $6.0 billion (24th most of the 50 states)

$6.0 billion (24th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 47.9% of current unemployed residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states (43,977 total jobs)

47.9% of current unemployed residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states (43,977 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,397 per resident — 13th most of the 50 states ($3.3 billion total)

$1,397 per resident — 13th most of the 50 states ($3.3 billion total) Median home list price in state: $566,000 (12th highest of the 50 states)

$566,000 (12th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $305 (9th highest of the 50 states)

$305 (9th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 16,343

6. Idaho

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.9% of annual GDP

1.9% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $2.5 billion (15th least of the 50 states)

$2.5 billion (15th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 59.7% of current unemployed residents — 17th highest of the 50 states (21,910 total jobs)

59.7% of current unemployed residents — 17th highest of the 50 states (21,910 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,235 per resident — 24th most of the 50 states ($1.4 billion total)

$1,235 per resident — 24th most of the 50 states ($1.4 billion total) Median home list price in state: $585,225 (10th highest of the 50 states)

$585,225 (10th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $286 (11th highest of the 50 states)

$286 (11th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 9,337

5. Colorado

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 1.9% of annual GDP

1.9% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $10.8 billion (13th most of the 50 states)

$10.8 billion (13th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 57.6% of current unemployed residents — 21st highest of the 50 states (80,374 total jobs)

57.6% of current unemployed residents — 21st highest of the 50 states (80,374 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,817 per resident — 4th most of the 50 states ($6.6 billion total)

$1,817 per resident — 4th most of the 50 states ($6.6 billion total) Median home list price in state: $587,000 (9th highest of the 50 states)

$587,000 (9th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $285 (12th highest of the 50 states)

$285 (12th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 31,060

4. Wyoming

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 2.0% of annual GDP

2.0% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $1.0 billion (2nd least of the 50 states)

$1.0 billion (2nd least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 69.3% of current unemployed residents — 6th highest of the 50 states (6,654 total jobs)

69.3% of current unemployed residents — 6th highest of the 50 states (6,654 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,712 per resident — 6th most of the 50 states ($438.4 million total)

$1,712 per resident — 6th most of the 50 states ($438.4 million total) Median home list price in state: $472,500 (19th highest of the 50 states)

$472,500 (19th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $212 (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

$212 (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 2,833

3. New Hampshire

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 2.0% of annual GDP

2.0% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $2.4 billion (14th least of the 50 states)

$2.4 billion (14th least of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 100.7% of current unemployed residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states (20,083 total jobs)

100.7% of current unemployed residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states (20,083 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,732 per resident — 5th most of the 50 states ($1.9 billion total)

$1,732 per resident — 5th most of the 50 states ($1.9 billion total) Median home list price in state: $592,450 (7th highest of the 50 states)

$592,450 (7th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $312 (8th highest of the 50 states)

$312 (8th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 3,364

2. Nevada

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 2.1% of annual GDP

2.1% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $5.5 billion (25th most of the 50 states)

$5.5 billion (25th most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 40.7% of current unemployed residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states (37,403 total jobs)

40.7% of current unemployed residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states (37,403 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,690 per resident — 7th most of the 50 states ($2.7 billion total)

$1,690 per resident — 7th most of the 50 states ($2.7 billion total) Median home list price in state: $496,889 (16th highest of the 50 states)

$496,889 (16th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $274 (15th highest of the 50 states)

$274 (15th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 13,356

1. Utah

Loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: 2.2% of annual GDP

2.2% of annual GDP Total loss of economic output due to housing shortage, 2008-2025: $6.5 billion (23rd most of the 50 states)

$6.5 billion (23rd most of the 50 states) Jobs not generated due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: 85.7% of current unemployed residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states (49,884 total jobs)

85.7% of current unemployed residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states (49,884 total jobs) Loss of personal income due to limited housing investment, 2008-2025: $1,856 per resident — 3rd most of the 50 states ($3.5 billion total)

$1,856 per resident — 3rd most of the 50 states ($3.5 billion total) Median home list price in state: $590,000 (8th highest of the 50 states)

$590,000 (8th highest of the 50 states) Median list price per square foot in state: $254 (19th highest of the 50 states)

$254 (19th highest of the 50 states) Total active listings in state: 14,122